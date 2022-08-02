Read on www.kaaltv.com
Related
KAAL-TV
More Sunshine, Warmth, & Humidity Friday
Get ready for another warm & humid day Friday! Highs are back in the middle to upper 80s, which will feel more like the middle 90s or warmer at times this afternoon. Be sure to stay cool & hydrated if you have to work or be outside today, with this tip also a must for all of the Freeborn County Fair-goers!
KAAL-TV
Thursday's Downtown Forecast
Weather-wise, this could be the best Thursday's Downtown we have tomorrow in the forecast since the very first one that took place this year. It is also advised to check out this event as this is the third to last Thursday's of 2022.
KAAL-TV
Looking "Fair" Out At The Fair
Tuesday was a pretty hot & humid start to the Freeborn County Fair, with the warm & humid air sticking around today. The early storms are out by the late-morning, allowing for another sunny afternoon. Temperatures will return to the middle 80s, but with a little more humidity, it will feel like the lower 90s. While it won't be as bad as Tuesday, you will still want to stay cool & hydrated out at the fair Wednesday.
KAAL-TV
Enjoy Thursday Outside!
Temperatures are going to be cooperating for all of our Thursday events outside this morning, afternoon, & evening. Sunshine & comfy temperatures are in store throughout Downtown Rochester, perfect for Thursdays Downtown there. That will be the case over in Albert Lea throughout the day as well, great news for the third day of the Freeborn County Fair & Thursdays on Fountain later this evening. If you can't get to any of these events, be sure to just get outside & enjoy the weather any way you can!
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KAAL-TV
Cascade Lake Beach temporarily closes due to elevated bacteria levels
(ABC 6 News) -The Parks & Recreation Department has been testing the water at Cascade Lake and the bacteria levels were elevated. With the health and safety of all park users in mind, Parks & Recreation has voluntarily closed the beach until test results return to an acceptable level. The...
KAAL-TV
Freeborn, Mower County Peak Energy Alert
(ABC 6 News) - Freeborn-Mower Electric Cooperative (Albert Lea), MiEnergy Cooperative (Rushford), People’s Energy Cooperative (Oronoco), and Heartland Power Cooperative (St. Ansgar) have issued a peak energy alert from 2:00 – 6:00 p.m. Wednesday. Due to high demand on the regional electrical grid, cooperative members are urged to...
KAAL-TV
Pet of the Week: Sammy
(ABC 6 News) - Meet this week's Mower County Humane Society Pet of the Week: Sammy!. Sammy came to MCHS in Fall of 2020 from the Austin City Pound when he was due to be euthanized because nobody came to claim him. He is now about four-years-old, very playful, and...
50 People Cooling Off at the Pool for Free Thanks to Rochester Business
I've been sitting in the air-conditioned studio all day so I wasn't aware of the heat that is coming at us in Minnesota, but apparently, it is so bad that a business in Rochester, Minnesota is closing early. Oh, and they have a special treat for 50 people to help them stay cool today too!
IN THIS ARTICLE
Motorcycle Injury Crash Near St. Charles
St. Charles, MN (KROC-AM News) - A motorcycle crash this morning in Winona County sent an Albert Lea man to the hospital. The State Patrol says 72-year-old Terry Sigurson was traveling east on I-90 when he apparently lost control and his motorcycle crashed into the right ditch. The crash was reported just after 9 AM near the St. Charles exit.
KIMT
Peak alert issued by Austin Utilities
AUSTIN, Minn. – Austin Utilities has issued a peak alert for Tuesday until 8 pm. Austin residents are asked to reduce their use of electricity to ease the strain on the power grid. Austin Utilities provides electric power to approximately 12,300 customers.
KAAL-TV
VIDEO: Austin Aspires hosts school supply giveaway and block party
(ABC 6 News) - Austin Aspires is a local non-profit in Austin that puts on weekly block parties that benefit kids of families in need. Thursday, the group added a school supplies and backpack giveaway to its event.
KGLO News
Report positive for boutique-style hotel to be placed in Surf District in Clear Lake
CLEAR LAKE — A feasibility report shows positive things in placing a boutique-style hotel in the Surf District in Clear Lake. The City of Clear Lake had approved financing for the study in May by Patek Hospitality Consultants of Sussex Wisconsin about a hotel being part of a potential redevelopment project within the Surf District, with the study being part of the city’s application for a “Destination Iowa” grant from the Iowa Department of Economic Development.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KAAL-TV
Olmsted County reports 196 speeding tickets in July, more than double last year
(ABC 6 News) - The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office said Thursday that deputies wrote 196 speeding citations in July 2022 -- more than double the number written in July 2021. Between July 1 and 31, law enforcement personnel conducted 271 traffic stops and cited 196 of the drivers. In July...
It’s Legal to Turn Left At a Red in Minnesota? Yep!
I think it should be required to take some sort of refresher course every 5 years, let's say, on how to drive. My husband will tell you that sometimes I can overreact while driving (whatever, lol) but seriously, some people could really use that refresher course! And apparently, I need it too because I had no idea you could turn left at a red light in Minnesota.
KIMT
Motorcycle crash in Winona County injures Albert Lea man
WINONA COUNTY, Minn. – An Albert Lea man is hurt after crashing his motorcycle in Winona County. The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened just after 9 am Thursday on Interstate 90 in St. Charles Township. Terry Duane Sigurdson, 72, was riding east when left the road near mile marker 233 and crashed in the right ditch.
KAAL-TV
Thursdays Downtown featured vendor: Lakota Made
(ABC 6 News) - Lakota Made LLC is this Thursdays Downtown vendor feature. The owner, Megan Schnitker, began her business several years ago online. Schnitker is a Lakota herbalist that created this woman-owned business that goes back into her roots. Lakota Made produces sustainably harvested and grown medicines along with personal care items that provide health benefits.
Goodhue County Rollover Crash Sends Man to Hospital
Northfield, MN (KROC-AM News)- A rollover crash east of Northfield sent a North Carolina man to the hospital early Wednesday morning. The State Patrol accident report says 29-year-old Michael Norton was traveling north on Hwy. 56 when his vehicle went off the roadway and rolled around 6:45 a.m. Norton was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
KIMT
Fire damages Rochester home Monday evening
ROCHESTER, Minn. – No one was injured in a Rochester house fire Monday evening. Just after 8 pm, firefighters were called to the 1110 block of Knoll Court NW. Battalion Chief 1, Engine 1, Engine 2, Engine 3, Engine 4, and Truck 42 all responded. Crews arrived at the scene to see fire coming from the roof on the rear side of the house.
Rochester Area Driver Caught Going 130 MPH During July Crackdown
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Statewide totals are still being tallied but nearly 200 motorists were ticketed for speeding by Olmsted County Sheriff's Deputies during a month-long crackdown in July. Sheriff Kevin Torgerson says the total of 196 speeding citations issued last month during the enforcement campaign conducted as...
medcitybeat.com
Where did Rochester's lakes come from? Let’s dive in.
Rochester’s lakes all share one trait: their unnaturalness. Flood control reservoirs, stormwater ponds, and aggregate lakes created by mining operations make up much of the city’s aquatic recreation. This means Rochester’s system of swimming beaches, fishing holes, and paddling waters are, for the most part, byproducts of industry, topography, and civic planning.
Comments / 0