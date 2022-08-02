Read on www.geeky-gadgets.com
Related
Digital Trends
Hurry — this HP laptop with Windows 11 is a bargain at $200
Laptop deals don’t get much better than being able to buy a Windows-based system for just $200. Normally that’s the price range for Chromebooks, but right now you can get an HP Stream 11.6-inch laptop for just $200 at Best Buy, saving you $40 off the usual price. While it might not be exactly speedy, it’s well suited if you need to occasionally work on the move or you’re looking to provide your child with a laptop when they head back to school.
Intel is working on a new type of processor you've never heard of
Intel has let slip information about a new type of processor soon to make its way into the company’s portfolio: the versatile processing unit, or VPU. Although no formal announcement has been made, written materials published by Intel alongside a new Linux driver confirmed the existence of the processor, which is designed to accelerate AI inference workloads.
Amazon Drive cloud storage closing down
Users of the Amazon Drive cloud storage service first launched by Amazon way back in 2011 will be disappointed to learn that Amazon has taken the decision to close down the service and users will no longer be able to upload files from January 31, 2023. Following the removal of uploads Amazon will be completely shutting down Drive on December 31, 2023 after which worldwide customers will no longer have access to their files in Amazon Drive.
Digital Trends
Dell business laptops are over half off today
Just because it’s back-to-school season does’t mean that all of the laptop deals are meant for students. Many of us are working from home, which means business laptops need a refresh every now and then, too. Luckily for all of us, Dell has got some of its best business laptops on sale today for over half off, which translates to some pretty enticing savings when you consider the original price tags on these powerhouse machines. These Dell laptop deals are worth checking out before they’re gone for good, so keep reading to check out some of the highlights of today’s business laptop sale.
IN THIS ARTICLE
India will also manufacture the new iPhone 14 from launch
Apple’s new iPhone 14 range is coming next month, the handset is being produced in China for Apple and now it looks like it will also be produced in India. The news comes from respected Apple analyst Ming Chi Kuo who has revealed that iPhone 14 production will start in India this year.
Business Insider
Tesla-powered flying car doesn't require a license
The Jetson One is a flying vehicle designed for a single passenger. It has a maximum speed of 63 mph, and its Tesla battery cells give it a flight time of 20 minutes. However, because it's classified as an ultralight aircraft, it requires no license to operate. Narrator: This flying...
CARS・
The 2021 Apple iPad is one of the best tablets we've tried and Amazon has it for less than $300
If you're looking to enter the world of tablets, the 2021 Apple iPad is a great place to start and it's on sale at Amazon for less than $300.
digg.com
How To Fix Your Wi-Fi
A bad connection is especially frustrating at a time when so many of us rely on our home internet for everything. Here's how to troubleshoot it. Move your router to a more central location in your home if it's in a corner or blocked by large pieces or metal or electronics.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Samsung Galaxy A23 5G gets official
We have been hearing rumors about the new Samsung Galaxy A23 5G smartphone for a while and now the handset is finally official. The new Galaxy A23 5G is now listed on Samsung’s website and the handset comes with a 6.6-inch Infinity V display that will feature a Full HD+ resolution.
Learn about Deep Learning Accelerators on the Jetson Orin with NVIDIA
Developers or those of you interested in learning more about the Deep Learning Accelerator on NVIDIA’s Jetson Orin mini PC will be pleased to know that NVIDIA has published a new article over on its technical blog providing an overview of the Deep Learning Accelerator (DLA) when used with the Jetson system that combines a CPU and GPU into a single module. Providing developers with an expansive NVIDIA software stack in a small, low-power package that can be deployed at the edge.
Raspberry Pi GPS HAT supports GPS, BDS, and QZSS
If you are interested in using a Raspberry Pi to monitor GPS locations you may be interested in a new project published to the Hackster.io website by GitLab this week providing an introduction to tracking location using a Raspberry Pi GPS HAT. The project has been classified as a beginner skill level build and supports Multi-GNSS systems including GPS, BDS, and QZSS.
Digital Trends
Best Buy just dropped the price of this Microsoft Surface laptop to $550
Laptop deals can feel overwhelming but we can confidently say that many people will be more than happy to gravitate straight toward this Microsoft Surface laptop deal. Right now, you can buy a Microsoft Surface Laptop Go from Best Buy for $550 saving you $150 off the usual price of $700. An already great value option for anyone looking for a mid-range laptop, if you’re keen to work on your commute or you want to look like the most stylish student in your class, this is the deal for you.
MangoPi MQ Pro with 64-bit RISC-V processor
MangoPi has officially launched their second RISC-V mini PC after unveiling it earlier this year. The MangoPi MQ Pro measures just 65 x 30mm and is available with either 512MB or 1GB of DDR3L memory and is equipped with 2 x USB Type-C ports, 1 x mini HDMI 1.4 port, 1 x microSD card reader plus a 40-pin GPIO header compatible with Raspberry Pi boards. The mini PC also supports Bluetooth 4.2 and Wi-Fi 4 connectivity.
HyperDrive Thunderbolt 4 hub with integrated GaN hits Kickstarter
HyperDrive has returned to Kickstarter this month to launch its new Thunderbolt 4 Power Hub offering the world’s first Goshen Ridge Thunderbolt 4 hub with an integrated GaN power source. HyperDrive works with Thunderbolt 3 devices, Thunderbolt 4 devices, USB4 devices and USB-C devices and is capable of transfer speeds up to 40Gbps and 32Gbps via PCIe. Full specifications include :
Phone Arena
T-Mobile has a new device up its sleeve to handle 'consistently high' 5G Home Internet demand
As great as T-Mobile has been doing in the mobile 5G field these last couple of years, winning basically all the speed and availability titles possible and constantly extending its lead over the competition, it looks like the "Un-carrier's" 5G Home Internet network is starting to get even more attention with unexpectedly rapid growth and killer deals.
Mojo84 transparent programmable mechanical keyboard
Mojo84 is a new 75% mechanical keyboard launched by Kickstarter this month which has already raised over $250,000 thanks to over 1500 backers with still three days remaining on its campaign. The keyboard builds on the company’s previous successful campaign and now features brand new black keycaps, upgraded gasket mount and custom switches. The design team kept all your favorites from the Mojo68, including the transparent case design, hot-swappable options and the KBTOOLS App. Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the novel project from roughly $179 or £148 (depending on current exchange rates).
OnePlus 10T smartphone gets unboxed (Video)
The new OnePlus 10T smartphone is now official, we heard all about the handset’s specifications earlier and now we have a video of the handset. The unboxing video below from Tech Spurt gives us a look at the new OnePlus 10T smartphone and its range of features. . As...
Sabrent Rocket 4 Plus G PCIe 4.0 SSD
Sabrent has this month introduced its new Rocket 4 Plus G PCIe 4.0 SSD storage making it available in capacities of 1, 2 and 4 TB offering a bandwidth of 7 GB/s+. Rocket 4 Plus G 1 TB is priced at $170, Rocket 4 Plus G 2 TB $300, Rocket 4 Plus G 4 TB $700 and Gaming Heatsink – $30.
Apple Studio Display firmware update released to fix audio issues
Owners of the Apple Studio Display have been reporting issues with the Audio and the speakers on the device. Apple has now released a firmware update that is designed to fix the audio issues on this display, the update is now available to download. Since Apple launched its Studio Display,...
QNAP U.2 NVMe All-flash 10 bay NAS launches
QNAP has this month launched its new TS-h1090FU 10 bay NAS featuring a U.2 NVMe all-flash design. The TS-h1090FU packs 10 drive bays that support U.2 NVMe PCIe Gen 4 SSDs or SATA 6 Gb/s SSDs within a 58 cm depth 1U rackmount chassis. The 10 bay NAS is powered by a 2nd Gen AMD EPYC 7002 series processors supported by DDR4 ECC memory with 12 Long-DIMM slots for up to 1 TB memory.
GeekyGadgets
Dallas, TX
25K+
Followers
21K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Gadgets & Technology News with a geeky twist!https://www.geeky-gadgets.com/
Comments / 0