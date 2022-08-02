Man found dead in church parking lot after two people shot in South Memphis, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is dead after a double shooting in South Memphis.

The shooting happened in the 600 block of Walker Avenue late Monday night.

Memphis Fire said one call came in at 11:31 p.m., and Memphis Police confirmed a woman was taken to Regional One in non-critical condition.

Another call came in just before midnight, and another victim was pronounced dead at the scene, MFD said.

MPD said that victim was a man.

No suspect information was released.

Call 901-528-CASH with tips.

