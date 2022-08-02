Man found dead in church parking lot after two people shot in South Memphis, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is dead after a double shooting in South Memphis.
The shooting happened in the 600 block of Walker Avenue late Monday night.
Memphis Fire said one call came in at 11:31 p.m., and Memphis Police confirmed a woman was taken to Regional One in non-critical condition.
Another call came in just before midnight, and another victim was pronounced dead at the scene, MFD said.
MPD said that victim was a man.
No suspect information was released.
Call 901-528-CASH with tips.
