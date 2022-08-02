ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Man found dead in church parking lot after two people shot in South Memphis, police say

By FOX13Memphis.com News Staff
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZH8RR_0h1XYVo000

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is dead after a double shooting in South Memphis.

The shooting happened in the 600 block of Walker Avenue late Monday night.

Memphis Fire said one call came in at 11:31 p.m., and Memphis Police confirmed a woman was taken to Regional One in non-critical condition.

Another call came in just before midnight, and another victim was pronounced dead at the scene, MFD said.

MPD said that victim was a man.

No suspect information was released.

Call 901-528-CASH with tips.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 5

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memphis Police#Shooting#Police Dept#Violent Crime#Memphis Fire#Mfd#Mpd#Gmm#Cox Media Group
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Man found dead in East Memphis, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was found dead in East Memphis. The Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to a man-down call in the 10 block of North Humphreys Boulevard. When officers arrived, they found a man. The man was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The cause of...
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Man found dead on bench in Whitehaven, MPD says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was found dead on a bench Sunday afternoon. At approximately 4:35 PM, the Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to a “man-down” call at the intersection of East Brooks Road and Elvis Presley Boulevard. When officers arrived, they found an unresponsive man on...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

One dead in Northeast Memphis shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was shot and killed Saturday night in the 700 block of North White Station Road in northeast Memphis. Officers responded to the call just before 11:30 p.m. They found one man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead on the scene. No arrests have been made at this time. […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

MPD: Man fires shots after running, unlocked car is stolen

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man is spending the night in jail after his car, which was left running and unlocked, was stolen outside of a Westwood liquor store.    Gunshots broke out in the parking lot of Third Street Liquor Store Thursday. Leading up to the shooting, a customer, who Memphis Police identify as […]
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Woman shot to death in Frayser, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman is dead after gunfire rang out in Frayser on Thursday, August 4, according to the Memphis Police Department. The shooting happened around 3:30 p.m. in the 2100 block of Whitney Avenue, police said. One woman was shot and was already dead at the scene...
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis, TN
110K+
Followers
117K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.fox13memphis.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy