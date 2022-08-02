Woman accused of stealing puppies, 1 still missing

Read on www.wcax.com
WCAX
Suspect in deadly Plattsburgh stabbing pleads not guilty
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - The man who police say stabbed a North Country woman to death pleaded not guilty to the charges on Thursday. Vincent Abrams appeared in Clinton County court on Thursday, facing charges of robbery, criminal possession of stolen property and murder for the death of Melissa Myers, 40.
WCAX
Police carry out drug raid in Montpelier
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Police carried out a drug raid in Montpelier on Thursday. It happened on George Street. Montpelier Police Chief Brian Peete says eight people were detained, but no arrests have been made yet in the narcotics trafficking investigation. Federal agencies were there with local police. Police say...
mynbc5.com
Police respond to suspicious backpack in Newport in latest false bomb threat
NEWPORT, Vt. — A government office building was evacuated on Wednesday after police received a call about a suspicious backpack left inside. Newport police said they received a report about the backpack, which reportedly had a "device" inside, at the Community College of Vermont. The college is located inside the Emory Hebard State Office Building on Main Street.
Burlington Police union spars with prosecutor
The Burlington Police Officer Association is questioning Chittenden County State Attorney Sarah George‘s track record as a prosecutor.
Prosecution rests in deadly motorcycle crash trial
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A survivor of a crash that killed seven fellow members of a Marine motorcycle club acknowledged Wednesday that the lead rider had an unsafe blood alcohol level but denied that the club president swerved into the path of the oncoming truck. Josh Morin was the final witness for the prosecution, which has rested in the trial of Volodymyr Zhukovskyy, the truck driver charged in connection with the June 21, 2019, crash in Randolph, New Hampshire. A judge dismissed eight charges Wednesday related to whether Zhukovskyy was under the influence of drugs or alcohol at the time...
Murad: Police staffing likely to further erode
A Burlington Police Commissioner told the acting chief that many Burlingtonians have given up on calling the police.
WCAX
Vermont man dies of injuries 2 weeks after motorcycle crash
DERBY, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police say a Vermont man has died of injuries he suffered in a motorcycle crash last month. Police say Brian Mercer, 43, of Newport, crashed his bike on Beebe Road in Derby on July 3. Investigators say he drove off the roadway, was thrown...
WCAX
Alleged joyrider, 15, arrested in St. Johnsbury
ST. JOHNSBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say a teen spotted driving erratically in downtown St. Johnsbury Sunday was later arrested on multiple charges, including drunk driving. St. Johnsbury Police say over the weekend, they saw a car violating numerous laws on Railroad Street and tried to stop it. Despite police lights and sirens, officers say the driver kept going and they had to stop chasing the car out of fear for public safety.
22-year-old Orange County man found dead in Vermont state park
A 22-year-old Orange County man was found dead in a Vermont state park.
Three Black Bear Cubs Rescued After Motorcycle Crash Claims Their Mother
Black bears are out in full force for the summer season, leading to an uptick in tragic accidents like this motorcycle crash that orphaned three cubs. Thankfully, the motorcycle’s driver has only minor injuries. Their bike was seriously damaged, as well, but it’s the bears that suffered the worse fate. After running into a Littleton, New Hampshire road, the bear sow was struck at a high speed by the motorcycle. She died of her injuries on the scene.
mynbc5.com
Police investigate drowning in Lake Champlain
ISLE LA MOTTE, Vt. — Vermont State Police are investigating an apparent drowning that occurred in Lake Champlain on Sunday afternoon. Officials said that Lothar Frei, 84, of Kirkland, Quebec had been swimming toward a dock near a home on East Shore Road in Isle La Motte on Sunday afternoon when he suddenly stopped swimming and went underwater.
WMUR.com
Bear cubs rescued after mother killed in Littleton motorcycle crash
LITTLETON, N.H. — Three bear cubs are settling into their new home after losing their mom in a motorcycle crash. Littleton police said a motorcyclist was traveling in the area of orchard hill road on Saturday when it struck a bear that ran onto the road. The rider had...
WCAX
Burlington firefighters see record number of calls during recent shift
Newport City Council to use state funding to fix pit. Vermont Law enforcements host 'National Night Out'. Vermont Law enforcements host 'National Night Out'. Police agencies host 'National Night Out' events across metro Atlanta.
Register Citizen
Accused of killing mom and grandfather, former CT resident Nathan Carman is ‘a danger to this family,’ letter states
Relatives of former Connecticut resident Nathan Carman — who say he killed his mother and grandfather for money — wrote a letter to prosecutors saying that he may seek retribution against them if he is let out of jail. The letter, filed Friday, is expected to be used...
WCAX
After mountain hiker dies, rescuers carry body nearly a mile
It appears the old Hannaford supermarket in South Burlington is switching to a Halloween store. New Amtrak route to New York City will also bring more New Yorkers to the Queen City. Vermont's newest Amtrak route has been running for a few days, state leaders say...
mychamplainvalley.com
Police identify suspect in Plattsburgh homicide
Plattsburgh, NY — Police have obtained a warrant for a suspect they determined is responsible for the death of Monique Yanulavich, who was found dead in her vehicle. They say 47-year-old Larry M. Hicks Jr., of Tabor City, North Carolina, fled New York State on a 2015 Honda Goldwing Motorcycle.
A Close-Knit Village Works to Save Its Beloved Curtis Pond
Curtis Pond was teeming with swimmers on an unusually hot day last week. Teenagers sunbathed on a public dock off a sandy beach, and children splashed around. A band of kayakers circumnavigated the pond's perimeter, pausing to admire the resident loon and her chick near a forested area of the beach. Aboard his pontoon boat, the Whammy Barge, Don Heise waved hello to a neighbor lazing on an inner tube. Residents relaxed in front of houses and summer camps dotting the shoreline.
WCAX
Lake Champlain Dragon Boat Festival fundraiser returns this weekend
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Dragon boat racers will take to Lake Champlain this weekend. Every year, Dragonheart Vermont hosts the Lake Champlain Dragon Boat Festival. The festival has been around since 2006. Racers take off every three minutes and paddle for about a minute. The fundraiser celebrates both the spirit...
WCAX
No cyanobacteria troubles at Burlington beaches Thursday
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - All of Burlington’s beaches were open on Thursday. Some spots have been closed on and off in recent days and weeks due to cyanobacteria blooms. Thursday, all the city beaches were deemed safe from what can be harmful toxins in the blue-green algae blooms. But...
mynbc5.com
Vermonters finding antisemitic flyers outside their homes
BURLINGTON, Vt. — Flyers with derogatory statements about people of the Jewish religion and culture have been showing up on driveways and sidewalks in front of some Vermont homes. “Little baggies of hate” are what some Vermont residents are calling the flyers. “My husband picked it up to...
