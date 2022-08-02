American Heart Association recognizes Cabarrus EMS for commitment to quality care

Read on www.wbtv.com
COVID-19 Testing Update For Catawba County
Catawba County Public Health is now also offering free at-home COVID-19 test kits. They are available at the front desk Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. These tests add convenience for individuals and families that need testing, but don’t want to go through the testing line or for individuals who need testing on a day when it is not offered in the parking lot outside. Results of these tests are usually available in about 15 minutes.
New leadership announced for Rowan-Salisbury Schools
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Rowan-Salisbury Board of Education named two new leaders Thursday. Lydia Richmond will be the principal of West Rowan Middle School, and Damien Akelman will be the district’s director of accountability. Richmond has served as an assistant principal at West Rowan High School (WRHS)...
What does it mean if you see a COVID-SAFE sticker at a Meck County business?
CHARLOTTE — The next time you visit a local business in Mecklenburg County, you might see a special sticker plastered on the window. On Wednesday, the Board of Commissioners voted to let Mecklenburg County’s state of emergency expire alongside the state’s -- on Aug. 15. The state of emergency was originally declared in response to the COVID-19 crisis.
Seniors Morning Out Activities To Include Farmers Market, Art, And Wellness Programs
Hickory – Seniors Morning Out Participants will enjoy a variety of activities in August including trips to the Hickory Farmers Market and an art class at the Hickory Museum of Art. Any resident of Catawba County who is 60 or older is invited to join Seniors Morning Out, which...
Atrium doctors come out of retirement to help cancer survivors
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A few Atrium doctors have decided their work with patients is not quite done yet. Dr. James Hall is one of a few doctors who came out of retirement to help cancer survivors. The group of doctors work at Levine Cancer Institute’s survivorship program. It’s...
Mecklenburg County changed COVID bonus policy 2 days before money went out
CHARLOTTE — Over a hundred Mecklenburg County employees were left out of a stimulus-funded COVID-19 bonus, and Channel 9 has learned that county officials added a stipulation to the bonus just days before the money went out. Serena Woods is the Deputy Register of Deeds for Mecklenburg County, and...
Roof Above apartments have opened for tenants experiencing chronic homelessness
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Charlotte-based organization aiming to end homelessness in the city has opened its newly-renovated apartment complex on Clanton Road, it announced this week. Roof Above announced that last week, tenants began moving into the building, giving 88 individuals who had been experiencing chronic homelessness, or were...
Johnson C. Smith University, Howard University partner for dual degree program
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Johnson C. Smith University students can now earn a bachelor of science degree from JCSU and a doctor of pharmacy degree from Howard University in a seven-year dual degree program. The partnership was announced Thursday morning. The 3 + 4 agreement, which was officially signed in...
Family suffering rare disease brings awareness, hopes for cure
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Charlotte family struggling with a rare neurodegenerative disease called Spinocerebellar Ataxia 7 (SCA-7) wants to spread awareness to eventually find a cure. Derrian Hollingsworth and his two daughters have the genetic and incurable illness that makes it hard to walk, talk and see. It attacks...
First responders connect with community during National Night Out
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - First responders across the Charlotte-area hit the streets Tuesday night to connect with the community during National Night Out. “It’s a night we want to celebrate our comradery with the community,” said Mecklenburg County Sheriff Garry McFadden. From police departments to sheriff’s offices and...
Mecklenburg County completing initial phase of revaluation process
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - If you own property in Mecklenburg County, your tax rate could be changing at the start of next year. Tax assessors are conducting the regular revaluation of properties. New values will be announced, and notices sent out in January of next year. Right now, the tax...
Eastern Fence expanding facility in Rowan County
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Rowan EDC announced today that Eastern Wholesale Fence LLC (Eastern Fence), a Center Rock Capital Partners and Leelanau Private Capital portfolio company, will expand its manufacturing and distribution facility in Rowan County. Eastern Fence plans to create 40 new jobs and invest $10.5 million...
Charter schools keep expanding in North Carolina
In Avery County, plans are in the works to diminish any flood damage. Cyclists frustrated with drivers parking in bike lanes. Cyclists say having their lanes blocked and having to move over into a car's lane is dangerous. Keeping monkeypox off college campuses. Updated: 9 hours ago. Cases have been...
Teachers, parents face pricey school supplies
Block parties are being held to unite neighbors and law enforcement while bringing back a true sense of community. First responders connect with community during National Night Out. Updated: 6 hours ago. First responders across the Charlotte-area hit the streets Tuesday night to connect with the community during National Night...
Steele Robinson continues to fight despite latest hospital stay
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - He looks so much older. Steele Robinson is happy in this recent picture, but the truth is he’s currently in the middle of a really difficult stint, in the course of many other difficult stints. Steele’s mom, Dawn, says they are in three-week hospital stay...
CMS working to fill hundreds of positions ahead of school year
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools has less than a month to fill hundreds of positions before the school year starts. At a job fair on Wednesday, the district is focusing on recruiting operational staff like school nutrition, bus drivers, and custodians. If teachers are the heart of a...
When is the first day of school in the Triad?
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — As we enter the month of August, it’s time for the question that parents eagerly await and that children dread, when is the first day of school? Lucky for you, or unlucky depending on your age, FOX8 has the answers to all of your questions. Alamance-Burlington School System Monday, Aug. […]
Salisbury Academy to partner with Catawba College in design and delivery of SA High School
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Salisbury Academy has announced a new partnership with Catawba College in the creation and delivery of their grades 9-12 high school program. A key component to Salisbury Academy’s Opening Doors capital campaign, the high school will offer students a four-year journey of exploration and self-discovery in the context of authentic, community-based experiences.
Charlotte’s 10 Worst Restaurant Health Scores in July 2022
Even though the Charlotte region’s restaurant selection continues to grow, so does our population, and some restaurants are taking advantage of this growing customer base by letting their health standards slide. Some of the most common reasons for low scores were food handlers not washing their hands properly, contaminated...
Counties preparing ahead for next possible weather emergency
Officers responded to the shooting shortly after 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday in the 3100 block of Nobles Avenue. Cyclists say having their lanes blocked and having to move over into a car's lane is dangerous. Keeping monkeypox off college campuses. Updated: 7 hours ago. Cases have been popping up all...
