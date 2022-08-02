Read on rock967online.com
cowboystatedaily.com
Rammell Tries To Get Opponent Kicked Out Of Gov Race By Filing Lawsuit Against Wyoming SOS
Wyoming gubernatorial candidate Rex Rammell planned to file a lawsuit against the Wyoming Secretary of State within the next 24 hours of his announcement to that effect during a news conference on Thursday. Rammell is going to sue outgoing Secretary of...
Someone On Social Media Showed The Two Types Of Wyoming Living
A guy on TikTok made a point that we never really think about or maybe, even people from outside of our state never think about. There are two kinds of Wyoming that you can experience living. There's the nature's beauty Wyoming that most people think about, then there's rural Wyoming, which is most of the state. The content creator points out that he loves both, but just showing it, is something I think we take for granted when we're thinking about "real Wyoming". You hear that a lot from Wyomingites, and it illustrates it pretty well.
county17.com
(PHOTOS) Mills mom urges Wyoming politicians to show care for life of her son, others living with rare disorder
CASPER, Wyo. — A Mills mother is calling on Wyoming’s U.S. Sens. John Barrasso, Cynthia Lummis and Rep. Liz Cheney to take action to support the medical needs of her 2-year-old son and others living with a rare genetic disorder called phenylketonuria, or PKU. Children with PKU can...
oilcity.news
Campfires banned on Wyoming Game and Fish lands in Fremont County
CASPER, Wyo. — On Thursday, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department announced new fire restrictions for lands it manages in Fremont County in conjunction with county and U.S. Forest Service fire restrictions. Open fires are banned on all Game and Fish–administered lands in Fremont County under the new restrictions....
IN THIS ARTICLE
cowboystatedaily.com
Letter To The Editor: Tara Nethercott An Insider? Yes- Thank Heavens
When Senator Dan Dockstader pulled out of the race for secretary of State and gave his support to Senator Tara Nethercott, the other candidate, Representative Chuck Gray referred to them as "insiders." Since that time Representative Gray has continued to apply this reference to Senator Nethercott publicly and now in his mailers.
The Deadliest Weapon On Display In Wyoming is Not A Gun
On display at the Jim Gatchell Memorial Museum is an old bugle that looks like it was run over by a truck. The only thing is that the damage that was done to it happened before trucks were invented. The bugle was damaged by the man who was swinging it...
oilcity.news
Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon announces new Major Project Development Manager
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Governor Mark Gordon has recently announced that Jennifer Thomson will serve as the Governor’s Major Project Development Manager. In a release from the Governor’s Office, Thomson is now part of Gordon’s Administration’s Natural Resources policy team. The position is intended to keep Wyoming at the forefront of the energy frontier.
Fight over gun control in Colorado could take national stage
The Rocky Mountain Gun Owners group says it's not a matter of "if, but when" it will sue Boulder County, the latest locality to pass its own gun laws. It joins the city of Boulder, Louisville, Superior and Lafayette which may face legal action as well. Among other measures, Boulder County's gun laws now ban the sale of assault weapons. Taylor Rhodes, the executive director RMGO told CBS4 they will challenge newly-passed gun laws."Of course we are considering that. Frankly we need to keep our members engaged so we can carry on these legal fights." The Rocky Mountain...
How An Experienced Yellowstone Guide Got Killed By A Grizzly Bear
Charles 'Carl' Mock was an experienced Yellowstone backcountry snowmobile guide that was killed in 2021, by a 20 year old grizzly. Just recently the story of Mock's death resurfaced and is a reminder that even the most skilled person in the backcountry isn't 100% safe. Mock had been a guide...
Wyoming Taxidermist ordered to pay restitution to several clients
A Green River taxidermist was ordered to pay restitution to several clients after an investigation by the Wyoming Game and Fish Department. According to the Wyoming Game and Fish, the investigation began in April of last year when Game Warden Kim Olson reported to Game Warden Kelli Pauling that Naomie Martinez, the owner of White Mountain Skulls, failed to submit her records for 2020. Martinez also failed to renew her taxidermist license for 2021. Martinez was in possession of over seventy unfinished taxidermy specimens when Game Warden Pauling contacted her.
newslj.com
Wyoming soldier named best warrior of Army National Guard
LARAMIE (WNE) — A member of the Wyoming Army National Guard won the 2022 All-Guard Best Warrior Competition in Tennessee in July. Sgt. Tyler Holloway of Sheridan earned the award Non-Commissioned Officer of the Year, according to a news release from the Wyoming National Guard. Holloway is a fire...
oilcity.news
South Dakota governor Noem endorses Mark Gordon’s reelection bid in Wyoming primary
CASPER, Wyo. — Governor Mark Gordon’s reelection bid has received an endorsement from South Dakota governor Kristi Noem. Noem’s statement says that Wyoming has “a solid leader at the helm.” Noem says Republican states are “outperforming Democrat states in economic recovery and opportunity. In Wyoming, that is thanks to Mark’s leadership.”
cowboystatedaily.com
Crossover Boom: Wyoming GOP Voter Registrations Explode In July
While the number of new Wyoming voters grew by about 2,000 last month, the Republican Party gained 7,000, according to official voter statistics. On July 1 there were 200,579 registered Republicans in Wyoming, comprising just over 71% of the whole. One...
Montanans Vote In Gun Poll And The Results Are Totally One Sided.
Over the weekend, there was a shooting at a Bozeman retailer. While still under investigation, it seems that there was an altercation that led to one man pulling out a gun and shooting the other. Full disclosure, I'm a big believer in the 2nd Amendment, but I understand that not...
mybighornbasin.com
SYP: Tara Nethercott, running for Wyoming Secretary of State
Senator Tara Nethercott, running for Secretary of State, spoke on SYP about whether voter integrity is an issue in Wyoming, whether the state should ban ballot boxes, and how to solve the property tax issue that is affecting many home owners in Wyoming. Senator Nethercott also told us what platform she’s running on and how her relationship is working with Governor Mark Gordon.
Do You Know Any Good Places To Ride Off-Road Vehicles In Wyoming?
If you haven't noticed, ATV's, side by sides, motorcycles and other off-road vehicles are very popular in Wyoming. With my recent purchase of a trail riding side by side from Casper Mountain Motorsports, finding cool places to explore has really changed for me. I like getting into nature and being able to hike, camp and enjoy the fresh air. The problem I see is, wanting to get deep into the Wyoming woods on a limited time schedule.
South Dakota firefighters help with Wyoming wildfire
Crews continue fighting a wildfire burning in the Black Hills National Forest in Wyoming.
Wyoming Hotel Initiates Lawsuit Against Construction Builders
The Upton Wyoming Hotel, LLC (UWH) initiated a lawsuit against BriMark Builders Construction, the construction company hired by UWH to build a new Cobblestone Hotel in Upton, Wyoming according to a press release from the manager of UWH. UWH was created by the Upton Economic Development Board (UEDB), along with...
These cities have the highest rent in Colorado
The newest rent report is out from the last quarter from RentCafé and once again, rent prices have risen.
Reader question: Can I vote with a felony in Wyoming?
For most of Wyoming’s history people with felony convictions were not allowed to vote. Close to 20 years ago that changed, allowing certain individuals to regain suffrage. In some cases restoration is automatic, and in others an application is required. And while there are systems in place to flag ineligible voters, the onus is on the individual to ensure eligibility.
