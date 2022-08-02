ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Kansas voters reject amendment to restrict abortion rights

By Daniel Uria
UPI News
UPI News
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WBBWj_0h1XUFM800

Aug. 2 (UPI) -- Voters in Kansas on Tuesday rejected an amendment to eliminate protections for abortion in the state's constitution in the first ballot measure on the procedure after the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe vs. Wade.

More than 61% of Kansans voted "no" on the measure, indicating they wanted the abortion protections to remain in place, according to unofficial state results.

The ballot measure represented the first popular vote on abortion rights in nearly 50 years and the first vote of its kind since the Supreme Court in June rolled back the abortion rights case and returned the issue to the individual states.

Kansas' so-called Value Them Both amendment stated that "because Kansans value both women and children, the Constitution of the state of Kansas does not require government funding of abortion and does not create or secure a right to abortion."

Kansas Republicans attempted to ban abortion in 2013 and the state became the first to ban a common procedure for second-trimester abortions in 2015, but the state Supreme Court in 2019 struck it down, ruling that the state Constitution protects abortion access under a right to personal autonomy.

Under current Kansas law, abortions are permitted up to 20 weeks after fertilization if the patient agrees to undergo counseling and a 24-hour waiting period, obtain an ultrasound and provide parental consent in cases of a minor.

A "yes" vote on the ballot measure would have endorsed overturning protections for abortion provided in the state's Constitution. A "no" vote would have supported the protections to remain in place.

"This amendment vote is actually saying: Do we want abortion restrictions greater than we have? Or we're okay with abortion rights," Russell Arben Fox, a professor of political science at Friends University, told ABC News.

Polls showed that most Kansas voters support some restrictions on abortion services, but a majority believe the procedure should not be completely banned.

Brittany Jones, director of policy and engagement at Kansas Family Voice, said the measure is "simply returning the question of abortion back to the people of Kansas."

"It is absolutely not a ban on abortion," she said, according to ABC. "It's all about protecting our more than 20-plus regulations that actually are saving lives and helping moms and babies."

On the other hand, Dr. Christina Bourne, medical director of the Trust Women clinic in Wichita, said the ballot measure is "an infringement on folks' constitutional rights."

"Abortion is a canary in [the] coal mine situation," Bourne told ABC. "If we lose access to Kansas, then we lose access to being able to take care of a lot of people in the Midwest and the South."

Thirteen states had so-called trigger laws on the books that would move to restrict abortion access following the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe vs. Wade. Four others have pursued similar measures to amend their constitutions to restrict abortion rights.

The U.S. Senate on Monday introduced the Reproductive Freedom For All Act, authored by Democratic Sens. Tim Kaine of Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona and Republican Sens. Susan Collins of Maine and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska. The bill would codify abortion rights and contraception access.

The new bill is a bipartisan attempt to find a middle ground after Democrat-led Women's Health Protection Act failed twice in the Senate this year. It would prevent states from enacting laws that put an "undue burden" on access to pre-viability abortions, while also allowing some limits on post-viability abortions except to protect the life or health of the mother. The bill does not define viability.

Comments / 129

Bonnie Urso
6d ago

Men will never tell me what to do with my body ! How would they feel if we women voted and passed a law that allows us to have an immediate Vasectomy done on men if they have more than 1 child with with a different mother ??????!yeah that's ok right men ?You wouldn't mind giving up your power to decide what happens to your body now would you ? Us being equal and all ,Us being good Christians and all ,seeing the bible says he shall not have children out of wedlock and all right fellas?☺️

Reply(12)
37
Viva Satire!
6d ago

Translation: Kansas voters are deciding whether to violate the Liberty and Freedom, of pregnant women in their State to do what they want with their own bodies, which all Americans are provide by the 14th Amendment Clauses of equal protection and due process under the Law .

Reply
21
kf5961
6d ago

Republicans trying to control all the women and little girls. We are not back in the thirties or 1800s it's where they think we are just a tool or a brood mare. I guess they call that freedom

Reply(1)
13
Related
bartlesvilleradio.com

Oklahoma Abortion Advocates Want State to Copy Kansas

Oklahoma abortion advocates cheered this week when Kansas voters stated their decision to protect abortion rights by disallowing a state constitution amendment to be considered that would restrict abortion access. Nearly 60% of voters said NO to the amendment. Because Oklahoma and Kansas share a border and some political values,...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Salon

Republicans learn the lesson of Kansas: Indiana takes repulsive abortion debate behind closed doors

The voters of Kansas just rejected a Republican effort to ban abortion on Tuesday — but that doesn't seem to have deterred Republicans elsewhere in the region. Instead, both the misogynistic and the anti-democratic views of the modern Republican Party were on full display in Indiana on Thursday as the state's GOP-led legislature debated over how hard they plan to ban abortion in the wake of the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade.
INDIANA STATE
The Week

Major Indiana employers slam new abortion law

Two large corporations based in Indiana — pharmaceutical company Eli Lilly and engine manufacturer Cummins — criticized the state's restrictive new abortion law on Saturday, The New York Times reported. Eli Lilly said in a statement that the company "will be forced to plan for more employment growth...
INDIANA STATE
CBS Chicago

Illinois abortion clinics have been flooded with patients since Roe overturning; new Indiana law could mean even more

CHICAGO (CBS/AP) -- More than a month after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, a better idea is emerging of how big the impact has been on Illinois clinics. Planned Parenthood of Illinois says in the past month, they typically saw around 100 patients from other states every month. But after Roe was overturned, PPIL said they saw 750 new patients in just the first week. The call volume at PPIL also doubled in the days after the Supreme Court decision. PPIL said in the first month after the overturning of Roe, patients from Wisconsin increased 10 times...
INDIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
City
Wichita, KS
State
Alaska State
Local
Kansas Health
Local
Kansas Government
State
Maine State
State
Arizona State
State
Virginia State
Local
Kansas Elections
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyrsten Sinema
Person
Lisa Murkowski
Person
Tim Kaine
bartlesvilleradio.com

2022 Kansas Primary Results

Locally for Montgomery County, Ron Bryce wins the Republican nomination for the District 11 seat, Judge William Cullins wins the District 14 Divison 1 race with 51% of the vote and the District 14 Division 4 race goes to Daniel Reynolds defeating the current County Attorney Lisa Montgomery 54% to 46%.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Abortion Issues#Abortion Clinic#Abortion Law#Politics State#Politics Federal#Politics Legislative#Election State#The U S Supreme Court#Kansans#The Supreme Court#Republicans
95.3 MNC

$200 tax rebate for Hoosiers signed into law by Governor Holcomb

Legislators finalized a bill to support prenatal programs, pay down pension debt, and send you a check and, hours later, Governor Holcomb signed the bill into law. Bipartisan majorities in the House and Senate overwhelmingly approved a plan to send Hoosiers a $200 tax rebate as a buffer against inflation. The checks are a little smaller than the 225 dollars Governor Holcomb originally proposed, but legislators made more people eligible by expanding the rebate to people who don’t file income taxes.
INDIANA STATE
hppr.org

Kansas abortion amendment draws young voters to the polls

With a state constitutional amendment about abortion on the Aug. 2 primary ballot, young voters say they’re energized to vote and participate more in the civic engagement process. In Douglas County, after Roe v. Wade was overturned, the election office received more than 1,000 new voter registrations compared to...
KANSAS STATE
WIBC.com

Legislators Reach $200 Rebate Deal; Vote Expected Friday

(INDIANAPOLIS) – Legislators appear to have a deal to send you a $200 tax rebate. The rebate is slimmed down slightly from the $225 Governor Holcomb and House Republicans had proposed. House Ways and Means Chairman Tim Brown says that’s because it’s been expanded to cover people who don’t file tax returns. That encompasses somewhere between 300,000 and 900,000 Hoosiers, who would have to file a return next year and claim the rebate as a credit.
INDIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Constitution
NewsBreak
Women's Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NPR

Here are the key primary election results from Kansas

Five states hold primaries Tuesday: Arizona, Kansas, Michigan, Missouri and Washington. In Kansas, the top contest is a prominent ballot measure, as residents vote on a state constitutional amendment that could open the door to more abortion restrictions in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
415K+
Followers
62K+
Post
138M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy