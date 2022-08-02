'Not hanging it up': Rivermen captain and Peoria native back for SPHL title defense

PEORIA — Alec Hagaman was a big part of the Peoria Rivermen championship last spring.

Now he wants to play a big part in something else.

"An SPHL title defense," said the veteran captain. "I'm just not ready to retire. Not hanging it up. No, it was such a fun year, so inspiring.

"When you win a league championship you always want to win it again. Winning is a contagious thing and you never get over it. Chasing back-to-back titles in Peoria would be such a great challenge and accomplishment, I want to be part of that."

And with that, the only Peoria-born captain in the 41-year history of the Rivermen franchise became the team's first player Monday to sign for the 2022-23 Southern Professional Hockey League season.

It will be his age 33 season, and his eighth with the Rivermen. He's spent the summer escorting the President's Cup around the Peoria area, lifting it with area fans and sponsors and teammates. At least until he had arm surgery in July.

Want to know how tough Alec Hagaman is? He played the second half of last season — and all of the playoffs — with a torn triceps in his right arm.

"Right in the middle, off the bone," said Hagaman, who had re-attachment surgery in July. "I think I was lucky enough that only one-third of it tore. It didn't feel the best. But I just took some Advil and kept it out of my mind."

The summer signing season kicked off in earnest in the latter half of July, and it's hard to know how many Rivermen players will return from their championship team.

But there's no doubt Hagaman will be at the center of the room.

"The guys who move on, they deserve it," Hagaman said. "They did what they came here to do. They helped give us something we'll remember forever. Something Peoria deserved and something I dreamed of.

"And for the those of us who come back, we'll be hungry and determined and proud to play for the Rivermen logo."

Hagaman has 134 goals and 192 assists in 346 regular-season games with the Rivermen, plus 37 playoff games with 12 goals and 17 assists. He nearly won a league scoring title last season with his 28 goals and 43 assists in 47 games, and a plus-40 rating, all career-bests.

All told, the ninth-year pro has played 420 games in the SPHL and Double-A ECHL and won two championships.

"Hags is our leader," Rivermen coach Jean-Guy Trudel said. "Even when you win, you keep working. Leaders function that way. Two weeks after the championship we were already anxious to go back to work, get on to the next year and do it again.

"We know what we're going to get from him."

