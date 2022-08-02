An 18th Century opera with a modern day twist

IRON RANGE — An opera from the 1700s set in the future to a ’90s music playlist — all taking part aboard a pickup truck. That’s one way to describe the one-of-a-kind performances coming to the Range this week.

Lois Pajari, owner of Cook’s Country Connection, sums it up in another way.

The actors and their shows “are a hoot,” she said. “The troupe name, ‘Mixed Precipitation,’ is the experience in a nutshell.”

The Twin Cities theater company Mixed Precipitation is taking its show on the road, quite literally, traveling the state aboard its pickup truck stage, with opening performances of its Pickup Truck Opera in northern Minnesota.

The tour will launch with a 7 p.m. show Thursday at Cook’s Country Connection, before moving on to Tower, Ely, and Embarrass.

The troupe has appeared previously at the Cook educational petting farm. “The performers are so much fun,” Pajari said. “They are so lively, energetic and their joy is contagious.”

The “traveling operatic adventure” will be a rendition of Mozart’s 1791 opera, Die Zauberflöte (The Magic Flute) — “thrust into modern times and a not-so-distant future,” according to Mixed Precipitation.

The show — “lively and fun for all ages” — incorporates a cast of singers, puppeteers, and instrumentalists, “featuring Mozart’s fiery arias, epic choruses, and the groovy beats of the ’90s discotheque, including Deee-lite, Pizzicato Five, Icelandic pop star Björk, and other ’90s hits.”

“The artwork in the props and costumes is vibrant,” Pajari said.

According to Mixed Precipitation, Mozart wrote the allegorical plot with his creative partner, Emanuel Schikander (playwright, theatrical producer, and comedian), to celebrate the ideals of Freemasonry. The opera premiered in Vienna just two months before his death at age 35.

In Mixed Precipitation’s version, “our young heroes are early-career professionals entering essential jobs with a high risk of burnout. Young Tamino is a first-year teacher at an underfunded school, Strange Land Middle. Pamina is a mental health nurse, but she’s been hijacked by a wellness startup, SarastroCrop. Rival forces attempt to control the destiny of these eager and impressionable heroes.”

Mixed Precipitation’s mission is to create festive theatrical events that inspire social engagement. The company showcases musicians and theater artists with fun adaptations of operas by Mozart, Handel, Beethoven, Purcell, and many others, and has presented Picnic Operettas and Pickup Truck Operas at community gardens, urban farms, parks, orchards, and vineyards throughout Minnesota.

The mobile format began in 2020, using a blue 2011 Ford Ranger Pickup Truck as a platform, allowing the group to reach audiences totaling more than 3,000 on neighborhood streets, public squares, libraries, and care facilities.

One audience member called the show: “A magnificent, heart-warming, communal art experience."

“This is the 4th production we’ve created which draws inspiration from the drama of Mozart’s music and the fantastical stories in his operas,” said Artistic Director Scotty Reynolds. “We’ll use the myths of Freemasonry and the Enlightenment to look at the conflicts of our time with joy and hopefulness.”

Shows run about 75 to 90 minutes, and are offered for a suggested donation of $10 to $25 per person.

The Pickup Truck Opera will make pop-up performances Friday at the Ely Public Library and the Tower Farmers Market.

Other shows are set for 4 p.m. Saturday at Whiteside Park in Ely, and 2 p.m. Sunday at Early Frost Farm in Embarrass.