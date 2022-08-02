ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Candidate for Wisconsin's 29th Senate District says February arrest for OWI was 'poor decision'

By Emalyn Muzzy, Wausau Daily Herald
 3 days ago

A Republican candidate running for Wisconsin's 29th Senate District seat in the Aug. 9 primary election, says a February arrest for driving with a blood alcohol level more than twice the state's legal limit was a "poor decision" that he vows will not happen again.

Jon Kaiser, 27, of Ladysmith, was arrested on Feb. 24 in the Ashland County town of Sanborn after someone called in a welfare check for a car parked on the side of the road near Madigan Road and Moccasin Drive around 2:20 a.m., according to a police report from the Ashland Police Department.

Police arrived around 3 a.m. and found Kaiser asleep in his vehicle with the engine running.

The report stated police had difficulty waking up Kaiser. Once Kaiser was awake, they took him to Ashland County Jail to conduct sobriety tests, which he failed. Kaiser was then arrested.

Tests showed Kaiser's blood alcohol level was 0.17%, according to the police report. The legal limit for blood alcohol level for drivers in Wisconsin is .08%.

According to online court records, Kaiser pleaded guilty in June to the charge. His license was revoked for seven months; he will be using an ignition interlock device, which is a breathalyzer used to start a car, for 12 months; and he is required to attend alcohol abuse training.

"It was a complete anomaly from who I am," Kaiser said of the drunken driving conviction.

USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin learned of the arrest and conviction while checking online court records for candidates running for the 29th Senate District seat.

Kaiser will face Republican candidates Brent Jacobson and Cory Tomczyk in the Aug. 9 primary race to vie for a spot on the November ballot against Democratic candidate Bob Look. Incumbent Jerry Petrowski, who currently holds the seat, announced his retirement in March .

The 29th District includes all of Rusk and Taylor counties and parts of Marathon, Sawyer, Clark and Wood counties.

Kaiser told a reporter that on Feb. 23 he was skiing with an acquaintance he normally does not spend time with. After they finished skiing, Kaiser and his acquaintance went out for dinner and then went to a bar to grab drinks. Kaiser said he wanted to go home after dinner but decided to join his friend at the bar anyway.

Once at the bar, Kaiser said he was not interested in drinking but did so because he felt pressured to by his friend and others at the bar. At the end of the night, he didn't know who to call to pick him up or how he would get his car back if he left it there, so he made the "poor decision" to drive back while inebriated.

Kaiser said he wants voters to know he will not make a mistake like this again.

"I'm lucky that all that happened was I got an OWI," Kaiser said. "I could have gotten an accident and hurt myself; I could have hurt someone else. And that's really what haunts me is not what happened, necessarily, as much as what could have happened."

Emalyn Muzzy is a reporter covering Central Wisconsin. You can contact her at Emuzzy@gannett.com or follow her on Twitter @EmalynMuzzy .

This article originally appeared on Wausau Daily Herald: Candidate for Wisconsin's 29th Senate District says February arrest for OWI was 'poor decision'

Comments / 16

Johnny Mule
2d ago

If this was a democrat he would be a hero a common man. Look dead beat barns running for the senate he doesn’t have a drivers license because he doesn’t pay his traffic tickets. He had 3 properties that were behind on property taxes, I guess dead beat barns paid these up

Reply(2)
5
