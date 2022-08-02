Read on riverheadlocal.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Philanthropists Jean and Martin Shafiroff return as Chairs for the 2nd Annual Southampton African American Museum GalaThe New York ExclusiveSouthampton, NY
Why are so many shark attacks happening in New York?Jake Wells
Calissa Sounds Launched with live performance from Wyclef Jean in The HamptonsThe New York ExclusiveWater Mill, NY
Still More Permanent Walmart Closings Expected in 2022Joel EisenbergGuilford, CT
Related
riverheadlocal
Elton Street landlord’s revised site plan application eliminates retail gun sales there
The owner of a vacant commercial building on Elton Street where an indoor shooting range and gun shop were proposed has amended its site plan application to remove the retail sale of guns and gunsmith services at the site. Signature Partners, owner of at 680 Elton Street, filed a revised...
Local residents rally to resist Brookhaven redistricting plans
Dozens of local residents turned out on Tuesday, Aug. 2, at the Rose Caracappa Senior Center in Mount Sinai to voice their concerns over the proposed redistricting plans for the Brookhaven Town Council. The meeting was called by the Brookhaven Redistricting Committee, which has recently drawn public scrutiny over proposed...
eastendbeacon.com
LWV to Host Republican Congressional Primary Debate
In advance of the early voting dates of Aug. 13 through Aug. 21 and the New York State primary election on Tuesday, Aug. 23, the League of Women Voters of the Hamptons, Shelter Island and North Fork will be holding a Republican Congressional candidates primary debate on Zoom on Monday, August 8, from 7 to 8 p.m., hosted by Southampton Town’s SEA-TV.
longislandadvance.net
Shorefront Park project goes to BID
At the last Village of Patchogue board meeting, the trustees approved a resolution allowing the Shorefront Park shoreline project to go out to BID. The resolution also authorized the Village of Patchogue to fund its portion of the cost of the project, as described in the application, in an amount not to exceed the value of $650,000.00, and that the funds and/or in-kind match will be available.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
27east.com
In A Short Special Meeting, Southampton Village Board Notices Two Public Hearings, Hires Special Counsel
At a special meeting held on July 28 at 1 p.m., the Southampton Village Board of Trustees quickly passed several resolutions, including notice of two public hearings, and also added... more. VFW Post Commander William Hughes Named ‘All American’. There’s a statue of a soldier tucked into the greenery...
Aguiar nixes new Planning Board hearing on Elton Street site plan where gun shop and shooting range would open
After the Riverhead Planning Board made public its plan to reschedule a public hearing on a site plan application for 680 Elton Street, where a firearms dealer is planning to open a gun shop and indoor shooting range, Supervisor Yvette Aguiar stepped in to stop the hearing from going forward.
Superintendent Losquadro, Councilman LaValle announce $2.1-million Selden paving project completion
Brookhaven Town Highway Superintendent Daniel P. Losquadro and Councilman Kevin LaValle have announced the completion of a 19-road, $2.1-million paving project in the vicinity of Magnolia Drive and Dare Road in Selden. Prior to paving eight roadways, crews completed extensive concrete improvements, inspecting and installing new drains and repairing and...
27east.com
Higher Pay and Shorter Work Weeks Ratified, as Town Tries to Slow Worker Exodus
Confronted by an exodus of employees and trouble recruiting new ones, the Southampton Town Board voted last week to revise the contract with the Civil Service Employees Association, the union... more. VFW Post Commander William Hughes Named ‘All American’. There’s a statue of a soldier tucked into the greenery...
RELATED PEOPLE
midislandtimes.com
Local business closes after 50 years in community
Assemblyman John Mikulin (R,C-Bethpage) honored a local business this week as they closed their doors for the last time. Swan Prime Meats and Italian Specialties was presented with an Assembly Proclamation by the assemblyman for their decades of distinguished service to the Bethpage community and greater Nassau County as they served their last customers the last week of July, having decided to close after 50 years in business.
portjeff.com
East Beach Bluff Construction & Beach Closure
Effective Sunday, August 14th, East Beach will be closed due to the start of the Bluff Stabilization project. There will be no pedestrian or vehicle traffic allowed due to public safety issues and the project will last approximately 8 months. West Beach will continue to be open.
27east.com
Brooks Studio Collapsing, Cannot Be Saved As Is, Engineer Tells East Hampton Officials
An engineer told East Hampton Town Board members on Tuesday that three of the four structures on the property formerly owned by the late abstract expressionist artists James Brooks and... more. The Suffolk County Water Authority declared a water emergency across the East End this week ... by Michael Wright.
Riverhead IDA postpones action on Kroemer Avenue propane facility, readies for review of expected Triple Five affiliate’s application
The Riverhead Industrial Development Agency yesterday postponed a decision on a Kroemer Avenue propane facility and industrial building after the applicant said its development plans might change should the agency grant less than a 10-year, 100% property tax abatement. The IDA was set to act on a resolution granting 48...
IN THIS ARTICLE
27east.com
Water Hogs Of The Hamptons, 2022
The Suffolk County Water Authority is pleading with South Fork homeowners to reduce the watering of their properties because low pressure in the lines threatens the ability of firefighters to deliver water to their hoses. Thousands of homeowners would have to voluntarily adjust their watering schedules. Meanwhile a handful of...
Calverton farmer Jeff Rottkamp and farm finance executive Pat Wiles honored by L.I. Farm Bureau
The Long Island Farm Bureau honored Jeff Rottkamp of Rottkamp’s Fox Hollow Farm in Calverton and Patrick Wiles, Farm Credit East’s Riverhead branch manager, with awards for their contributions to Long Island’s agriculture industry during the organization’s 101st Awards Gala Friday night at the Riverhead Polish Hall.
Loose lynx captured and brought to temporary home in Smithtown
A lynx was captured and brought to Sweetbriar Nature Center in Smithtown after roaming around the Town of Islip for three days. On July 29, Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone (D) and Suffolk County Police Department officials announced the capture of the lynx. It was first spotted on the loose July 26. The SCPD received a call on July 29 that the animal was seen on Hawthorne Avenue in Central Islip after a few sightings around the town. Third Precinct and Emergency Service Section officers captured it after it was tranquilized with the help of Frankie Floridia, from Strong Island Animal Rescue League, who brought the animal to Sweetbriar.
longisland.com
Childcare to Become More Affordable for Low and Moderate Income Suffolk Families
Suffolk County residents will get a boost when it comes to paying for childcare. Starting in August, as part of the 2022-23 New York State budget, families earning up to 300 percent of the federal poverty level will qualify for assistance. Previously, the income standard set by the State for childcare subsidies was 200 percent. Assistance will be administered locally by the Suffolk County Department of Social Services.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
2 sharks caught by fisherman at Smith Point County Park
The sharks were released back into the water.
Town Board poised to approve water rate increase targeted at water district’s biggest customers
The cost of water for Riverhead Water District customers will be going up again to cover rising expenses, with the district’s largest customers bearing the brunt of the increase, if a rate restructuring plan proposed by Water District Superintendent Frank Mancini is adopted by the Town Board. Mancini proposed...
5-foot alligator surrendered by owner to Suffolk County SPCA
Officials say a five-foot alligator was turned over to the Suffolk County SPCA and NYS Department of Environmental Conservation on Wednesday.
nassauillustrated.com
Nazi Litterbug(s) In Nassau
Nassau police and lawmakers are looking for answers about the party or parties responsible for distributing fliers containing antisemitic, antitransgender disinformation in three Nassau County communities in July. The Nassau County Police Department says that one or more people in a white 2009 or 2010 Toyota Prius may be among...
riverheadlocal
Riverhead, NY
4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Providing live coverage of breaking news, crime, schools, sports and community events in Riverhead, the East End and Suffolk County.https://riverheadlocal.com
Comments / 1