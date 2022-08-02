ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverhead, NY

LWV to Host Republican Congressional Primary Debate

In advance of the early voting dates of Aug. 13 through Aug. 21 and the New York State primary election on Tuesday, Aug. 23, the League of Women Voters of the Hamptons, Shelter Island and North Fork will be holding a Republican Congressional candidates primary debate on Zoom on Monday, August 8, from 7 to 8 p.m., hosted by Southampton Town’s SEA-TV.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
longislandadvance.net

Shorefront Park project goes to BID

At the last Village of Patchogue board meeting, the trustees approved a resolution allowing the Shorefront Park shoreline project to go out to BID. The resolution also authorized the Village of Patchogue to fund its portion of the cost of the project, as described in the application, in an amount not to exceed the value of $650,000.00, and that the funds and/or in-kind match will be available.
PATCHOGUE, NY
27east.com

Higher Pay and Shorter Work Weeks Ratified, as Town Tries to Slow Worker Exodus

Confronted by an exodus of employees and trouble recruiting new ones, the Southampton Town Board voted last week to revise the contract with the Civil Service Employees Association, the union... more. VFW Post Commander William Hughes Named ‘All American’. There’s a statue of a soldier tucked into the greenery...
midislandtimes.com

Local business closes after 50 years in community

Assemblyman John Mikulin (R,C-Bethpage) honored a local business this week as they closed their doors for the last time. Swan Prime Meats and Italian Specialties was presented with an Assembly Proclamation by the assemblyman for their decades of distinguished service to the Bethpage community and greater Nassau County as they served their last customers the last week of July, having decided to close after 50 years in business.
portjeff.com

East Beach Bluff Construction & Beach Closure

Effective Sunday, August 14th, East Beach will be closed due to the start of the Bluff Stabilization project. There will be no pedestrian or vehicle traffic allowed due to public safety issues and the project will last approximately 8 months. West Beach will continue to be open.
PORT JEFFERSON, NY
riverheadlocal

Riverhead IDA postpones action on Kroemer Avenue propane facility, readies for review of expected Triple Five affiliate’s application

The Riverhead Industrial Development Agency yesterday postponed a decision on a Kroemer Avenue propane facility and industrial building after the applicant said its development plans might change should the agency grant less than a 10-year, 100% property tax abatement. The IDA was set to act on a resolution granting 48...
RIVERHEAD, NY
27east.com

Water Hogs Of The Hamptons, 2022

The Suffolk County Water Authority is pleading with South Fork homeowners to reduce the watering of their properties because low pressure in the lines threatens the ability of firefighters to deliver water to their hoses. Thousands of homeowners would have to voluntarily adjust their watering schedules. Meanwhile a handful of...
TBR News Media

Loose lynx captured and brought to temporary home in Smithtown

A lynx was captured and brought to Sweetbriar Nature Center in Smithtown after roaming around the Town of Islip for three days. On July 29, Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone (D) and Suffolk County Police Department officials announced the capture of the lynx. It was first spotted on the loose July 26. The SCPD received a call on July 29 that the animal was seen on Hawthorne Avenue in Central Islip after a few sightings around the town. Third Precinct and Emergency Service Section officers captured it after it was tranquilized with the help of Frankie Floridia, from Strong Island Animal Rescue League, who brought the animal to Sweetbriar.
SMITHTOWN, NY
longisland.com

Childcare to Become More Affordable for Low and Moderate Income Suffolk Families

Suffolk County residents will get a boost when it comes to paying for childcare. Starting in August, as part of the 2022-23 New York State budget, families earning up to 300 percent of the federal poverty level will qualify for assistance. Previously, the income standard set by the State for childcare subsidies was 200 percent. Assistance will be administered locally by the Suffolk County Department of Social Services.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
Politics
nassauillustrated.com

Nazi Litterbug(s) In Nassau

Nassau police and lawmakers are looking for answers about the party or parties responsible for distributing fliers containing antisemitic, antitransgender disinformation in three Nassau County communities in July. The Nassau County Police Department says that one or more people in a white 2009 or 2010 Toyota Prius may be among...
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
riverheadlocal

riverheadlocal

Riverhead, NY
