Bull Of The Day: Yellow (YELL)
YELL - Free Report) is a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and sports a B for Value and a C for Growth. This is logistics play posted a strong quarter and the stock soared as a result. Let’s explore more about this company in this Bull of The Day article.
Editas' (EDIT) Loss Narrows in Q2, Revenues Trump Estimates
EDIT - Free Report) incurred a loss of 78 cents per share in the second quarter of 2022, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 84 cents. The company had reported a loss of 81 cents per share in the year-ago quarter. Collaboration, and other research and...
Bear Of The Day: Golden Entertainment (GDEN)
GDEN - Free Report) is a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) and is slated to report after the close on August 4. This article was written before the earnings print, but the core idea still rings true. This is a gaming name and after we just got confirmation that we are in a recession you have to think that investors will not be looking that hard as a discretionary name like this. Let’s look at why this stock is a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) in this Bear of the Day article.
Best Dividend Stocks to Buy Now According to the Zacks Rank
FBP - Free Report) , Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (. ADM - Free Report) , American Electric Power Company, Inc. (. CVX - Free Report) that carry a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy). These stocks have a steady stream of income and are poised to gain substantially in the near future.
CommScope (COMM) Q2 Earnings Top Estimates on Solid Revenues
COMM - Free Report) reported strong second-quarter 2022 results, wherein the bottom line and the top line beat the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. With solid order trends, the company expects this growth momentum to continue despite supply chain headwinds, backed by industry tailwinds such as 5G and mobile network densification, indoor coverage and expansion of optical fiber networks.
Motley Fool
Why Chevron Stock Surged Today
War in Europe has driven oil and gas prices sharply higher. Chevron is working to boost production while also rewarding its investors with dividends and stock buybacks. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Nine Energy Service (NINE) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
NINE - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.01 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.02. This compares to loss of $0.78 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
Regency Centers (REG) Q2 FFO & Revenues Beat, '22 View Up
REG - Free Report) second-quarter 2022 NAREIT funds from operations (FFO) per share were $1.00, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 95 cents. On a year-over-year basis, NAREIT (FFO) per share improved by 1 cent from the prior-year period. Regency’s results reflect better-than-anticipated top-line growth and solid leasing activity. It...
Computer Task Group (CTG) Tops Q2 Earnings Estimates
CTG - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.15 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.14 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.13 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 7.14%. A...
5 Growth Stocks to Gain From the Ongoing Wall Street Rally
Wall Street witnessed a strong rally in July recording its best month since November 2020. The bull run is likely to continue in August supported by better-than-expected second quarter earnings results and solid economic data. These two positives have eased to some extent the growing concern of a near-term recession.
Block Q2 Preview: Can Shares Continue Soaring?
SQ - Free Report) . Formerly known as Square, Block is a technology company focusing on financial services and digital payments. In addition, Block is scheduled to release quarterly results after market close on Thursday, August 4th. The company is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) with an overall VGM...
5 Multiline Insurers to Watch as Exposure Increases, Price Rises
MET - Free Report) , American International Group Inc. (. AIG - Free Report) , The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (. RDN - Free Report) . Accelerated digitalization will help in the smooth functioning of the industry. The solid capital level of the multiline insurers will fuel merger and...
Ameren (AEE) Set to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in the Offing?
AEE - Free Report) is slated to report second-quarter 2022 results on Aug 4. Its bottom line outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 0.36%. Factors to Note. Ameren’s operational regions witnessed wet weather conditions, accompanied by strong winds and tornados, in the...
Ventas' (VTR) Q2 FFO Meets, Revenues Up Y/Y, SHOP NOI Rises
VTR - Free Report) reported second-quarter 2022 normalized funds from operations (FFO) per share of 72 cents, in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The figure was a cent lower than the prior-year quarter’s tally. VTR clocked in revenues of $1.02 billion in the second quarter, increasing 11.3% year...
Armada Hoffler Properties (AHH) Q2 FFO and Revenues Surpass Estimates
AHH - Free Report) came out with quarterly funds from operations (FFO) of $0.30 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.29 per share. This compares to FFO of $0.29 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an FFO surprise...
Best Income Stocks to Buy for August 5th
SU - Free Report) : This integrated energy company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.2% over the last 60 days. Suncor Energy Inc. price-consensus-chart | Suncor Energy Inc. Quote. This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.6%, compared with the...
Americold Realty Trust Inc. (COLD) Q2 FFO and Revenues Surpass Estimates
COLD - Free Report) came out with quarterly funds from operations (FFO) of $0.27 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.25 per share. This compares to FFO of $0.28 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an FFO surprise...
Motley Fool
3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Are Bursting with Long-Term Potential
Watsco’s latest earnings highlight the quality in the high-yield stock. A leading producer of titanium dioxide, Tronox will pay investors to sit back and do nothing while watching the company grow. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become...
InterDigital (IDCC) Q2 Earnings Beat on Solid Top-Line Growth
IDCC - Free Report) reported healthy second-quarter 2022 results, with both the bottom line and top line beating the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company expects this growth momentum to continue in the forthcoming quarters with a multi-year, worldwide, non-inclusive, fee-bearing license agreement with Amazon. Net Income. Net income in...
Intellia's (NTLA) Q2 Loss Wider Than Expected, Revenues Beat
NTLA - Free Report) incurred a loss of $1.33 per share in second-quarter 2022, wider than the year-ago quarter’s loss of $1.01 and the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $1.31. Intellia’s total revenues, comprising collaboration revenues, came in at $14 million for the second quarter compared with...
