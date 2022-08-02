Apple confirms Studio Display speaker fault, offers workaround

Last month, Apple was running a rare promotion on its Apple TV 4K (2021) streaming device, but not everyone could take part. The tech company was giving away a $50 gift card for every streaming box purchased in the US. And all we could do here in the UK was look on enviously.But drool no more, because the deal has now been brought to the UK. If you buy an Apple TV 4K between now and 15 August, you will receive a £40 Apple gift card. You can use this on any item in the Apple Store, whether that’s a new case...

