Apple confirms Studio Display speaker fault, offers workaround

CNET
Apple's iOS 15.6 Update: Everything New on Your iPhone
Apple's iOS 15.6 is here and ready to be downloaded to your iPhone. Released on July 20, the follow-up to iOS 15.5 folds in bug fixes -- including for an error that incorrectly showed phone storage as full -- and a new feature for watching live sports in the TV app.
Top Apple Deals for July 2022: Can We Interest You in $99 AirPods and $309 iPads?
Click here to read the full article. Table of Contents Best Deals on Apple Watches Best Deals on AirPods & AirPods Pro Best Deals on iPads Best Apple TV Deals Get 4 Months of Apple Music for Free Best Deals on iMacs The Best Apple Deals on MacBooks Best Deals on AirPods Max Headphones Best Deals on M1 Mac Mini Computers – $659.00 Best Beats Studio Deals Another Amazon Prime Day has come and gone, but it is not too late to score great deals on Apple products. While Apple doesn’t tend to host huge sales, all the big retailers are constantly competing to offer the best Apple deals. Between Walmart,...
ETOnline.com
Best Apple Watch Deals: Shop Huge Savings on The Apple Watch Series 7 and Watch SE
If you are thinking about picking up a new Apple Watch this summer, Amazon is having a Back to School Sale right now and it's the best place to shop for deals on all things Apple right now. With prices much lower than you'll find at the Apple Store, you can currently snag unbeatable deals on Apple Watches. A perfect combination of fitness tracking and smartwatch capabilities, the Apple Watch has a large, bright display and is easy to pair with other Apple devices.
YOGA・
Engadget
Apple Watch Series 7 drops to $280 at Amazon
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. This is your chance to get an Apple Watch Series 7 if...
PC Magazine
How to Record the Screen (With Sound) on Your iPhone or iPad
If you want to capture video of your iPhone or iPad screen, you don't even need to download an app to complete the task. The ability to record activity on your screen is built right in to iOS and iPadOS through a feature called Screen Recording. With this tool, you...
notebookcheck.net
Apple prepares Android users for iPhone 14 switch with detailed video
It seems that Apple is preparing Android users for the launch of the iPhone 14 series, which will include a new 'Max' model. Anticipated for a September release, the iPhone 14 series is rumoured to Apple's first with punch-hole displays, albeit only for the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. In anticipation of these changes, Apple has released a four-and-a-half-minute video in which it explains what Android users can expect when switching to an iPhone.
Ars Technica
Samsung and iFixit launch repair program for flagship phones and tablets
Hot on the heels of Google and iFixit launching a parts store about a month ago, Samsung and iFixit's self-repair program is now live, too. iFixit hosts an official Samsung parts store that Samsung says sells parts "at the same pricing offered to our affiliated repair providers." The repair site now has a series of official repair guides written in the usual excellent style, and Samsung will start selling parts and iFixit tools in its retail locations.
Apple’s got a rare deal when you buy its Apple TV 4K box
Last month, Apple was running a rare promotion on its Apple TV 4K (2021) streaming device, but not everyone could take part. The tech company was giving away a $50 gift card for every streaming box purchased in the US. And all we could do here in the UK was look on enviously.But drool no more, because the deal has now been brought to the UK. If you buy an Apple TV 4K between now and 15 August, you will receive a £40 Apple gift card. You can use this on any item in the Apple Store, whether that’s a new case...
Apple Insider
What to expect from Samsung & Google flagship smartphones later in 2022
Apple isn't the only smartphone maker that will debut new models in the second half of 2022. Here's what to expect from Google's and Samsung's upcoming devices. The latter half of the year is iPhone season, with the Cupertino tech giant likely to debut new models in September. However, Samsung has also historically held an event in August, while Google likes to debut its latest Pixel flagships in October.
Apple Insider
OWC adds new 4TB version of its rugged Envoy Pro FX portable SSD
OWC has announced a new larger 4TB capacity variant of its ruggedized Envoy Pro FX portable SSD that's perfect for content creators and other Mac users who need a tough, fast storage device. The OWC Envoy Pro FX is a bus-powered portable SSD with Thunderbolt 4 and USB4 compatibility. Aimed...
Apple Insider
Apple looking to expand its nascent advertising business
AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Apple may be planning on expanding its current first-party advertising offerings with the addition of a demand-side platform, recent job listings suggest.
Apple Insider
Apple releases Studio Display firmware update 15.5 with speaker fault fix
AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Owners of the Studio Display can get the firmware version 15.5 by navigating to System Preferences on their connectedMac. Select "Software Update" to check if the update is available.
Apple Insider
Microsoft rolling out Microsoft Teams optimized for Apple Silicon
Three months after it quietly entered private beta -- and more than two years since the first Apple Silicon apps arrived -- Microsoft Teams has gone native. The workplace tool, similar to Slack and Zoom, is now available in a version that takes advantage of the M1 and M2 processor.
Apple Insider
AppleCare+ adds theft and loss coverage to more European countries
AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Users in France, Italy, and Spain are now able to choose an expanded version of theAppleCare+ insurance that covers theft or loss, as well as damage.
iPhone 14 could be the first step in Apple’s plan to fracture the iPhone line
From what we’ve heard so far, it sounds like the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will be very different phones to the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max, with more changes than we usually see on Pro models. But with the iPhone 15 line, Apple might significantly differentiate between the Pro and the Pro Max as well.
Apple forced to ‘delay’ major update for one of its most popular gadgets, insider claims
APPLE has announced an unfortunate shakeup to the company's software release schedule. The release of iPadOS 16 has been delayed, meaning Apple will have a rare disjointed release of new iPhone and iPad software. Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference in June was a parade of new hardware and software wrapped in...
Apple Insider
Apple TV+ film 'Luck' takes over Apple's homepage
AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — As animated comedy "Luck" starts streaming onApple TV+, the film is being promoted with characters tumbling down around the regular iPads, iPhones and Macs.
Apple Insider
HomeKit smart bulb maker Lifx acquired by Feit Electric
AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Feit Electric has acquired struggling smart home device manufacturer Lifx, pledging to keep the company alive and continue releasing products under the brand.
Apple Insider
Leaked CAD renders reveal flat-sided 10th-generation iPad
A new set of leaked CAD files show the 10th-generation iPad could have a slightly larger display with flat sides, but it would retain the Touch ID button. The 10.2-inch iPad is the last with a classic tapered case design, Home Button, and Lightning port. The leaked CAD files show a complete redesign could be coming in the 2022 model, but it would retain several features.
Cult of Mac
iOS 16.5 could enhance iPhone 14 with reverse wireless charging
Apple will add support for wirelessly charging accessories to the iPhone 14, according to a tipster. iPhones already have limited support for reverse wireless charging, but the capability is supposedly being expanded. This would make a range of third-party MagSafe accessories more useful. iPhone reverse wireless charging might become common.
