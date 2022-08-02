GDEN - Free Report) is a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) and is slated to report after the close on August 4. This article was written before the earnings print, but the core idea still rings true. This is a gaming name and after we just got confirmation that we are in a recession you have to think that investors will not be looking that hard as a discretionary name like this. Let’s look at why this stock is a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) in this Bear of the Day article.

STOCKS ・ 2 HOURS AGO