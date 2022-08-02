Read on www.zacks.com
Bear Of The Day: Golden Entertainment (GDEN)
GDEN - Free Report) is a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) and is slated to report after the close on August 4. This article was written before the earnings print, but the core idea still rings true. This is a gaming name and after we just got confirmation that we are in a recession you have to think that investors will not be looking that hard as a discretionary name like this. Let’s look at why this stock is a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) in this Bear of the Day article.
Bull Of The Day: Yellow (YELL)
YELL - Free Report) is a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and sports a B for Value and a C for Growth. This is logistics play posted a strong quarter and the stock soared as a result. Let’s explore more about this company in this Bull of The Day article.
5 Stocks to Buy Ahead of Earnings Results Next Week
TTWO - Free Report) , Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (. CELH - Free Report) , Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (. As of Aug 4, before the opening bell, 410 companies within the S&P 500 Index reported their financial numbers. Total earnings of these companies are up 7.8% year over year on 14.8% higher revenues, with 77.3% beating EPS estimates and 68.8% beating revenue estimates.
Best Dividend Stocks to Buy Now According to the Zacks Rank
FBP - Free Report) , Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (. ADM - Free Report) , American Electric Power Company, Inc. (. CVX - Free Report) that carry a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy). These stocks have a steady stream of income and are poised to gain substantially in the near future.
InterDigital (IDCC) Q2 Earnings Beat on Solid Top-Line Growth
IDCC - Free Report) reported healthy second-quarter 2022 results, with both the bottom line and top line beating the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company expects this growth momentum to continue in the forthcoming quarters with a multi-year, worldwide, non-inclusive, fee-bearing license agreement with Amazon. Net Income. Net income in...
New Strong Buy Stocks for August 5th
SU - Free Report) : This integrated energy company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.2% over the last 60 days. Suncor Energy Inc. price-consensus-chart | Suncor Energy Inc. Quote. Portland General Electric Company (. POR - Free Report) : This integrated electric utility...
Is Charter Communications (CHTR) a Great Value Stock Right Now?
Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks. Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of...
Are You Looking for a Top Momentum Pick? Why Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored ADR (VIST) is a Great Choice
Momentum investing is all about the idea of following a stock's recent trend, which can be in either direction. In the 'long' context, investors will essentially be "buying high, but hoping to sell even higher." And for investors following this methodology, taking advantage of trends in a stock's price is key; once a stock establishes a course, it is more than likely to continue moving in that direction. The goal is that once a stock heads down a fixed path, it will lead to timely and profitable trades.
Amryt Pharma PLC Sponsored ADR (AMYT) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
AMYT - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.02 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.04. This compares to loss of $0.04 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
Tenneco's (TEN) Q2 Loss Wider Than Expected, Sales Beat
TEN - Free Report) incurred an adjusted loss of 82 cents per share in second-quarter 2022 against the year-ago earnings of 84 cents. The figure was wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 52 cents. Revenues of $4,665 million topped the consensus estimate of $4,587 million and increased 2% year over year.
CommScope (COMM) Q2 Earnings Top Estimates on Solid Revenues
COMM - Free Report) reported strong second-quarter 2022 results, wherein the bottom line and the top line beat the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. With solid order trends, the company expects this growth momentum to continue despite supply chain headwinds, backed by industry tailwinds such as 5G and mobile network densification, indoor coverage and expansion of optical fiber networks.
Vistra (VST) Set to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in Store?
VST - Free Report) is scheduled to release second-quarter 2022 earnings on Aug 5. The utility reported a negative earnings surprise of 84.5%, on average, for the last four quarters. Let’s see how things have shaped up before the upcoming earnings announcement. Factors to Note. Vistra’s second-quarter earnings are...
NortonLifeLock (NLOK) Q1 Earnings Beat Estimates, Sales Miss
NLOK - Free Report) reported mixed first-quarter fiscal 2023 results, wherein earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate but revenues missed the same. However, both the top and bottom lines improved on a year-over-year basis. The consumer cyber safety provider reported non-GAAP earnings of 45 cents per share, beating the Zacks...
American Financial (AFG) Q2 Earnings Beat, Revenues Miss
AFG - Free Report) reported second-quarter 2022 net operating earnings per share of $2.85, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 27.2%. The bottom line improved 19% year over year. American Financial’s results reflect higher P&C insurance net earned premiums, net investment income and other income, offset by higher expenses....
Editas' (EDIT) Loss Narrows in Q2, Revenues Trump Estimates
EDIT - Free Report) incurred a loss of 78 cents per share in the second quarter of 2022, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 84 cents. The company had reported a loss of 81 cents per share in the year-ago quarter. Collaboration, and other research and...
3 Reasons Growth Investors Will Love Greif (GEF)
Growth stocks are attractive to many investors, as above-average financial growth helps these stocks easily grab the market's attention and produce exceptional returns. But finding a great growth stock is not easy at all. In addition to volatility, these stocks carry above-average risk by their very nature. Also, one could...
Americold Realty Trust Inc. (COLD) Q2 FFO and Revenues Surpass Estimates
COLD - Free Report) came out with quarterly funds from operations (FFO) of $0.27 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.25 per share. This compares to FFO of $0.28 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an FFO surprise...
3 Reasons Why Growth Investors Shouldn't Overlook Saia (SAIA)
Investors seek growth stocks to capitalize on above-average growth in financials that help these securities grab the market's attention and produce exceptional returns. But finding a great growth stock is not easy at all. That's because, these stocks usually carry above-average risk and volatility. In fact, betting on a stock...
Envista (NVST) Q2 Earnings Top Estimates
NVST - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.48 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.46 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.53 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 4.35%. A...
DXC Technology (DXC) Stock Plunges 6% on Q1 Earnings Miss
DXC - Free Report) shares plunged 5.8% in Wednesday’s extended trading session following the IT services provider’s report of lower-than-expected earnings results for the first quarter of fiscal 2023. The company reported first-quarter non-GAAP earnings of 75 cents per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of earnings of 82 cents.
