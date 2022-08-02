Minnesota’s Declining Water Levels Affecting Boat Launches and Retrievals

Read on mix108.com
Related
kfgo.com
Minnesota #fishing Report-August 5, 2022
BAUDETTE/WARROAD – LAKE OF THE WOODS & THE RAINY RIVER. Summer walleye fishing remains excellent with limits of walleye and sauger being taken from Lake of the Woods. Nice pods of eating-size walleye can be found in 12-20 feet of water in front of Pine Island, and near the Lighthouse and Morris Point gaps. Successful anglers are using spinnerbaits or crankbaits. The deep mud in 28-34 feet of water is also holding good numbers of walleye. For the most action at the mud, jig a frozen shiner or fathead minnow, drift a spinner and crawler, or troll a crankbait.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Northern Minnesota pipeline work breaches aquifer
(St. Paul, MN) -- Work on a northern Minnesota pipeline is responsible for breaching an aquifer. Environmentalists say construction of Enbridge Energy's Line Three oil pipeline across Minnesota has cause ground water to bubble from a rupture that was supposed to have been fixed. Advocates and tribal members gathered Thursday...
Deaths of 2,500 fish in Minnesota trout stream unexplained
Around 2,500 fish — mostly brown trout — were found dead in a major fish kill on Rush Creek near Lewiston, Minn. in late July. Photo courtesy of Carl Berberich / Minnesota Trout Unlimited. State agencies are investigating what killed-off thousands of fish on a popular trout stream...
WDIO-TV
Cold temperatures are ‘noticeable’ in Lake Superior
Warm weather, you may imagine, would bring warm water temps, but that isn’t always the case. On the shore, the water is nice and warm, but once you step foot in the water, it can feel different. Even though people have been enjoying the heat and being on shore,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
DNR warns Minnesota boat owners of inaccessible launches and dangerously low water levels
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Not all boats are floating right now because water levels are dangerously low on many Twin Cities lakes and rivers.If you were hoping to cool off in this heat by boating, it might not be your best option because the DNR says you risk damaging the bottom of your boat.The DNR says low water levels are making access on boat launches difficult. They said the most problematic launches on Twin Cities lakes right now are Sand Point and Dewitt launches on Prior Lake, and then the only launch on Spring Lake, which is next door to...
cbs3duluth.com
DNR investigates possible oil spill in northern Wisconsin
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - The state Department of Natural Resources is investigating a possible oil spill near the Bad River Band of Lake Superior Reservation in far northern Wisconsin. The department said Enbridge Inc. reported Wednesday that a contractor had encountered soil suspected to be contaminated along the company’s Line...
Is the Twin Cities in line for excessive rainfall this weekend?
A weekend washout in the Twin Cities and surrounding areas would be good news for the parched Earth, but while the National Weather Service is forecast widespread rain this weekend, it's yet to be determined where the most substantial rain will fall. The Climate Prediction Center is monitoring the southern...
Could Speed Cameras Soon Be A Thing Here in Minnesota?
Could automated traffic cameras that catch you speeding and issue you a ticket be headed here to Minnesota?. Minnesota has never had automated enforcement systems. There are just some things that other states have that we've never had here in Minnesota. Like tolls on highways and interstates (though the Minnesota Department of Transportation apparently DID once consider such a thing a few years ago.) Or those automated traffic cameras that catch you running a red light or speeding and take a picture, allowing the state to then mail you a ticket.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Farmer’s Almanac Releases Official 2022-2023 Winter Predictions
Let me start by saying that you should not get mad at the messenger! The Farmer's Almanac has released their official winter weather predictions for the 2022 to 2023 season. Last winter season was a little bit rough but nothing we aren't used to in the Twin Ports. Winter came after record-breaking heat, as September of 2021 was one of the warmest on record for Duluth.
Stranger Things? Minnesota DNR Wants You To Learn How To Identify Species
The Minnesota DNR posted on their social media about how to identify species of Lamprey, found in Lake Superior and Minnesota bodies of water. There are native species that have been in our waters for 10,000 years since the last glaciers were here. However, there is an invasive Sea Lamprey...
minnesotamonthly.com
Seven Waterfalls to Visit Near the Twin Cities
Living in Minnesota, the land of lakes and rivers, will introduce you to some impressive cascades and waterfalls. Popular spots include the beautiful North Shore of scenic Lake Superior, but there are many additional natural falls in the state. Here are seven waterfalls to visit within an hour of the Twin Cities.
The hottest heat index in Minnesota Tuesday was 115 degrees
The heat index in Hutchinson, Minnesota on Tuesday afternoon climbed to an unbearable 115 degrees. That's according to the National Weather Service, which released the hottest heat indices in Minnesota from Tuesday's scorcher. The extremely hot "feels like" temp reached 115 in Hutchinson at 4:55 p.m. The NWS doesn't say...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Minnesota Deer Hunting Licenses available, changes come to DNR regulations
(St. Paul, MN) -- Deer hunting licenses are now available in Minnesota. Department of Natural Resources wildlife management specialists say the state's deer population is healthy and stable. The agency is increasing bag limits or lottery permits in 28 zones and hunters will have more license options for early antler less deer.
COVID in Minnesota: Case, mortality rate continue to fall
MINNEAPOLIS -- Minnesota averaged nearly 945 COVID-19 cases a day in the latest weeklong reporting period, per the Minnesota Department of Health.Data collected between July 26 and Aug. 2 bring the state's total case count to 1,601,006. The state averaged less than one death per day in that period, and the total deaths now number 12,978.The hospitalization rate has dipped to an average of 41.6 new admissions per day, and 4.7 ICU admissions.Statewide, 67.2% of the population has completed a vaccine series, while only 31.3% are up to date, including boosters.
Unreal! Watch 9 Semi Trucks All Tip Over On Windy Minnesota Highway
Being a truck driver would be a super hard job, between long days away from home, dealing with traffic, terrible drivers deadlines, and don't forget weather conditions. I have a ton of respect for these men and women who do their best to make sure we all have access to products we need in our favorite stores.
Minnesota's COVID-19 update for the week ending Tuesday, August 2
The latest COVID-19 figures, which are reportedly weekly in Minnesota, have been released. The update shows that COVID-19 cases increased slightly in the latest 7-day period to an average of 1,333 cases per day. Deaths decreased over the past week compared to the previous week, but hospitalizations jumped 19.9% in...
Check Out Dead And Dying Malls Throughout Minnesota
Growing up, malls were the place to go shopping and even just hang out with friends. Here are some dead and dying malls throughout Minnesota. I feel like not too long ago, shopping malls were huge! Always jam-packed and full of people. Arcades, stores, and the food court, are always made for some fun people-watching. I remember just going to the mall, walking around, and chilling with friends growing up.
Creepy Video Taken in the Mountains of Idaho Remains Unexplained
Check out this video taken in the Idaho mountains back in 2019. The YouTube channel “Muskrat Outdoors” posted the video on June 10, 2019, and shows us an eerie scene in the middle of nowhere. What makes it odd is that the man in the video finds a milk canister tied to a tree that is completely stuffed with furs and other animal parts including coyotes.
Minnesota State Fair Features 46 New Brews & Drinks for 2022 Including Some From Duluth
The Minnesota State Fair still has some surprises up its sleeve for this year's fair, they've just announced a whopping 46 new specialty brews and beverages will be available for 2022. Of those 46 new drink choices, all of them are Minnesota State Fair exclusives or are premiering to the...
Check Out This Awesome Slide in Northern Minnesota
If you are looking to take the family on a weekend trip before school starts, this might be just the thing to do, and you don't have to travel too far - a few hours to Northern Minnesota. Lutsen Mountain Resort is about four hours from St. Cloud, so the...
MIX 108
Duluth, MN
9K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
MIX 108 plays the Northland's #1 hit music mix and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Duluth, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0