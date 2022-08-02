ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Minnesota’s Declining Water Levels Affecting Boat Launches and Retrievals

By David Drew
MIX 108
MIX 108
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on mix108.com

Comments / 0

Related
kfgo.com

Minnesota #fishing Report-August 5, 2022

BAUDETTE/WARROAD – LAKE OF THE WOODS & THE RAINY RIVER. Summer walleye fishing remains excellent with limits of walleye and sauger being taken from Lake of the Woods. Nice pods of eating-size walleye can be found in 12-20 feet of water in front of Pine Island, and near the Lighthouse and Morris Point gaps. Successful anglers are using spinnerbaits or crankbaits. The deep mud in 28-34 feet of water is also holding good numbers of walleye. For the most action at the mud, jig a frozen shiner or fathead minnow, drift a spinner and crawler, or troll a crankbait.
MOORHEAD, MN
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Northern Minnesota pipeline work breaches aquifer

(St. Paul, MN) -- Work on a northern Minnesota pipeline is responsible for breaching an aquifer. Environmentalists say construction of Enbridge Energy's Line Three oil pipeline across Minnesota has cause ground water to bubble from a rupture that was supposed to have been fixed. Advocates and tribal members gathered Thursday...
MINNESOTA STATE
WDIO-TV

Cold temperatures are ‘noticeable’ in Lake Superior

Warm weather, you may imagine, would bring warm water temps, but that isn’t always the case. On the shore, the water is nice and warm, but once you step foot in the water, it can feel different. Even though people have been enjoying the heat and being on shore,...
DULUTH, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Minnesota State
State
Florida State
City
Duluth, MN
Minnesota State
Minnesota Cars
CBS Minnesota

DNR warns Minnesota boat owners of inaccessible launches and dangerously low water levels

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Not all boats are floating right now because water levels are dangerously low on many Twin Cities lakes and rivers.If you were hoping to cool off in this heat by boating, it might not be your best option because the DNR says you risk damaging the bottom of your boat.The DNR says low water levels are making access on boat launches difficult. They said the most problematic launches on Twin Cities lakes right now are Sand Point and Dewitt launches on Prior Lake, and then the only launch on Spring Lake, which is next door to...
SAINT PAUL, MN
cbs3duluth.com

DNR investigates possible oil spill in northern Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - The state Department of Natural Resources is investigating a possible oil spill near the Bad River Band of Lake Superior Reservation in far northern Wisconsin. The department said Enbridge Inc. reported Wednesday that a contractor had encountered soil suspected to be contaminated along the company’s Line...
WISCONSIN STATE
1520 The Ticket

Could Speed Cameras Soon Be A Thing Here in Minnesota?

Could automated traffic cameras that catch you speeding and issue you a ticket be headed here to Minnesota?. Minnesota has never had automated enforcement systems. There are just some things that other states have that we've never had here in Minnesota. Like tolls on highways and interstates (though the Minnesota Department of Transportation apparently DID once consider such a thing a few years ago.) Or those automated traffic cameras that catch you running a red light or speeding and take a picture, allowing the state to then mail you a ticket.
MINNESOTA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Level#Economy#Deep Water#Shallow Water#Boat Launch#Vehicles#Northland#The Twin Ports#Dnr
MIX 108

Farmer’s Almanac Releases Official 2022-2023 Winter Predictions

Let me start by saying that you should not get mad at the messenger! The Farmer's Almanac has released their official winter weather predictions for the 2022 to 2023 season. Last winter season was a little bit rough but nothing we aren't used to in the Twin Ports. Winter came after record-breaking heat, as September of 2021 was one of the warmest on record for Duluth.
DULUTH, MN
minnesotamonthly.com

Seven Waterfalls to Visit Near the Twin Cities

Living in Minnesota, the land of lakes and rivers, will introduce you to some impressive cascades and waterfalls. Popular spots include the beautiful North Shore of scenic Lake Superior, but there are many additional natural falls in the state. Here are seven waterfalls to visit within an hour of the Twin Cities.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Boats & Watercrafts
NewsBreak
Cars
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Minnesota Deer Hunting Licenses available, changes come to DNR regulations

(St. Paul, MN) -- Deer hunting licenses are now available in Minnesota. Department of Natural Resources wildlife management specialists say the state's deer population is healthy and stable. The agency is increasing bag limits or lottery permits in 28 zones and hunters will have more license options for early antler less deer.
CBS Minnesota

COVID in Minnesota: Case, mortality rate continue to fall

MINNEAPOLIS -- Minnesota averaged nearly 945 COVID-19 cases a day in the latest weeklong reporting period, per the Minnesota Department of Health.Data collected between July 26 and Aug. 2 bring the state's total case count to 1,601,006. The state averaged less than one death per day in that period, and the total deaths now number 12,978.The hospitalization rate has dipped to an average of 41.6 new admissions per day, and 4.7 ICU admissions.Statewide, 67.2% of the population has completed a vaccine series, while only 31.3% are up to date, including boosters.
MINNESOTA STATE
AM 1390 KRFO

Unreal! Watch 9 Semi Trucks All Tip Over On Windy Minnesota Highway

Being a truck driver would be a super hard job, between long days away from home, dealing with traffic, terrible drivers deadlines, and don't forget weather conditions. I have a ton of respect for these men and women who do their best to make sure we all have access to products we need in our favorite stores.
MIX 108

Check Out Dead And Dying Malls Throughout Minnesota

Growing up, malls were the place to go shopping and even just hang out with friends. Here are some dead and dying malls throughout Minnesota. I feel like not too long ago, shopping malls were huge! Always jam-packed and full of people. Arcades, stores, and the food court, are always made for some fun people-watching. I remember just going to the mall, walking around, and chilling with friends growing up.
MINNESOTA STATE
MIX 108

Creepy Video Taken in the Mountains of Idaho Remains Unexplained

Check out this video taken in the Idaho mountains back in 2019. The YouTube channel “Muskrat Outdoors” posted the video on June 10, 2019, and shows us an eerie scene in the middle of nowhere. What makes it odd is that the man in the video finds a milk canister tied to a tree that is completely stuffed with furs and other animal parts including coyotes.
IDAHO STATE
MIX 108

MIX 108

Duluth, MN
9K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

MIX 108 plays the Northland's #1 hit music mix and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Duluth, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy