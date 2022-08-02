ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Hot, humid weather expected Wednesday

By Stephen Cropper, WPXI-TV
 6 days ago
PITTSBURGH — Hot, humid weather will have you searching for a spot to cool off Wednesday. Temperatures will climb near 90º with humidity pushing the heat index into the low to mid 90s before the day ends.

Use common sense when if you’re headed outdoors, staying hydrated and taking frequent breaks. Check on neighbors who might struggle to keep their home or apartment cool and take a head count before you park your car. The temperature in a closed vehicle can quickly soar to dangerous levels causing injury or death.

And keep an eye on your pets too, hot pavement can burn paws and dehydration can happen fast.

Thursday will bring more steamy weather, but cooler air will spark showers and storms which will lead to more comfortable temperatures.

