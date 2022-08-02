What Does Business Casual Look Like This Summer?

Read on montco.today
Remote Workers Returning to the Office Phase Out “Business Casual” in Favor of Resortwear and Sneakers
The era of business casual outfits may be on its way out at the workplace. As explained over at Fortune, the idea of what constitutes professional attire changed tremendously while the majority of people were working from home.
National Industry Publication Finds Blue Bell Supermarket Manager to Be Top Shelf
Rosemary Babyak of the Blue Bell Giant has won a prestigious recognition from an industry publication.Image via iStock. There are grocery lists, and then there are grocery leadership lists. Progressive Grocer magazine — a national publication — has chosen Rosemary Babyak of the Blue Bell Giant among its 2022 Top Women in Grocery.
Arts Montco Week, Returns for 2022 and Includes First-Ever Montco Jazz Fest
Image via Valley Forge Tourism & Convention Board. The Valley Forge Tourism & Convention Board announces the return of Arts Montco Week, a celebratory initiative that supports Montgomery County’s over 200 arts, culture, and entertainment venues.
