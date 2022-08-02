Missing Atlanta woman last seen at Peachtree Street apartment complex

Read on www.fox5atlanta.com
Man shot on 17th Street near Atlantic Station, police say
ATLANTA - Atlanta police are investigating a shooting near Atlantic Station. Police confirmed officers responded to a report of a man shot Wednesday afternoon on 17th Street. Police said the man was alert and conscious at the scene. SKYFOX flew over the scene and saw Grady EMS and Atlanta Fire...
Maintenance worker killed in crossfire during shooting at Atlanta apartments
ATLANTA - Officers are searching for multiple suspects in the death of an Atlanta apartment complex's maintenance worker allegedly caught in the crossfire during a shooting at the property. Officials with the Atlanta Police Department tell FOX 5 they first got the call to respond to the Columbia Commons apartments...
Gunman kills woman at Old Fourth Ward apartment before shooting self at nearby park, police say
ATLANTA - Police believe a man shot and killed a woman at an Old Fourth Ward highrise apartment building before turning the gun on himself in a nearby park. Atlanta Police Department commanders provided details of the preliminary investigation on Thursday afternoon. This story discusses suicide. If you or someone...
Man shot, killed at Atlanta apartment complex
A man was found dead at the Columbia Commons apartments off Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd. in Atlanta.
CBS 46
3 dead, others injured after 4 shootings in less than 2-hour span in Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Atlanta police officials confirmed to CBS46 News three people are dead and multiple others were injured in shootings in less than a two-hour span in the city on Thursday afternoon. “This police department is making an appeal. When you’re angry, put the weapons down. Walk away...
Toddler's shooting has Atlanta neighbors on 'alert'
ATLANTA - Atlanta police are looking for the man who shot a 2-year-old on Peters Street on Wednesday. Officers say the victim and his son were targeted in the car to car shooting that happened around 4 p.m. in broad daylight. "That child has a family. I am sorry that...
'Anger' and 'tragic gunplay': | Atlanta Police respond to 3 gun incidents
ATLANTA — After responding Thursday to a spurt of three separate, unconnected gun incidents around the city, Atlanta Police made clear what kind of challenge they face with these kinds of spontaneous violent episodes. "Anger is so hard for this police department to predict," Interim Police Chief Darin Schierbaum...
Young man gunned down at Smyrna pool, shooter on the run
SMYRNA, Ga. - Police are trying to find the person responsible for gunning down a 21-year-old man at a Smyrna apartment complex last month. Jason Stephen Escoffrey was found by officers just after 11 p.m. on July 17 near the swimming pool of the Highlands of West Village apartments off Atlanta Road near Interstate 285.
Toddler wounded in 'targeted' Atlanta shooting, police say
ATLANTA - Atlanta police are searching for the driver of a blue Kia Optima who investigators said shot into a car Wednesday, wounding a 2-year-old boy in southwest Atlanta. The Atlanta Police Department said the shooting happened around 4 p.m. near Peters Street and Chapel Road near the Morehouse and Spelman campuses.
Video shows 'Cop City' protesters confront police officers, developer says
ATLANTA - Vandals destroyed a work crew’s truck near the site of a controversial planned training facility for Atlanta police and first responders. This happened just days before officers in tactical gear fanned out around what opponents call "Cop City." The Blackhall Group owns property near that future training...
Sleeping teenager shot by gunman at SE Atlanta home, police say
ATLANTA - An injured 19-year-old Atlanta man has been rushed to the hospital after a gunman fired shots into his bedroom. Investigators tell FOX 5 the shooting happened shortly before 2:20 a.m. at a home on the 100 block of Moury Avenue in southeast Atlanta. According to the Atlanta Police...
Man shot while inside Atlanta apartment as gunfire erupts outside
ATLANTA — An Atlanta man is recovering after being shot when shots were fired outside of his apartment. Police say the man was inside his apartment when someone started shooting in the parking lot of The Villages at Carver off of Pryor Road in southwest Atlanta. Officers were called...
Atlanta police respond to 'Cop City' site
ATLANTA - Atlanta Police Department units have responded to the controversial site of a future police training facility, infamously called "Cop City" by its opponents. SKYFOX flew over the scene and saw police in tactical gear near a tree line. Someone was piloting a drone in the area. An Atlanta Police Department mobile command truck was also near the site.
City leaders reach out to Adamsville residents after deadly Atlanta park shooting
ATLANTA - Investigators with the Atlanta Police Department are following several leads in a deadly shooting that took place in a southwest Atlanta neighborhood Tuesday night. Interim Atlanta Police Chief Darin Schierbaum and other city leaders met with residents on Wednesday for a walk-and-talk at Wilson Mill Park to answer questions and address their concerns about safety.
Victim in shooting outside Atlanta recording studio identified as father of 2; vigil planned for tomorrow
ATLANTA — The victim in a shooting outside an Atlanta recording studio earlier this week has been identified as a father of two - and another victim who survived the shooting told 11Alive he believes he was the intended target. According to family members and the Fulton County Medical...
Police: Car followed father, son after they left barbershop; child hurt in shooting
ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are working to find out what led up to a shooting that left a 2-year-old injured Tuesday afternoon after shots were fired into a car that he was inside of, according to officers. It happened around 4 p.m. in the 200 block of Peters Street...
Thief caught on camera, wanted for breaking into several businesses in Gwinnett
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — The Gwinnett County Police Department is searching for a man whom they say was seen on surveillance footage breaking into several businesses. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. On Saturday, the suspect broke into Beetime Computers in Lawrenceville after hours and...
Elderly Brookhaven woman robbed by man who followed her from store, police say
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A man from Conyers has been arrested for robbing and threatening an 88-year-old Brookhaven woman inside her home on Parkridge Drive after she made a trip to her local grocery store. Brookhaven Police received a 911 call at approximately 12:15 p.m. Tuesday. Officers met with the...
Man attempts to get inside off-duty APD officer's home, police say
ATLANTA — An off-duty Atlanta police officer said a man tried to get inside his car and his home Thursday evening. Officers responded to a home at Proctor Street NW for an attempted home invasion call. The off-duty officer said he confronted the suspect, according to APD. That's when...
‘I just want y’all to put the guns down:’ Community reacts to shooting at metro shopping center
EAST POINT, Ga. — Police continue to investigate a Tuesday afternoon shooting at an East Point strip mall. At around 12:45 p.m., police arrived at the plaza, finding a man with gunshot wounds to his torso. Police say the man was part of a shootout at around noon with three other men.
