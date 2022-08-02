Read on www.ktlo.com
Land annexation on Mountain Home City Council agenda
The Mountain Home City Council will meet Thursday evening at 6.Items on the agenda include an ordinance annexing certain lands to the City of Mountain Home and for other purposes; amending an ordinance to expand and redefine the job classification and compensation plan in order to enhance efficient management within the departments of the city; and an ordinance adopting an updated personnel policy handbook and matters affecting the status of employees of the city.
Marion County implements Orion Damage Assessment program
On April 12, the Marion County Quorum Court voted to approve the purchase of the Orion Damage Assessment program for the Marion County Office of Emergency Management (OEM).The Orion System is said to utilize information assessed during or after a storm to calculate and pre-fill FEMA required forms for reimbursement of repairs to roads and bridges, public infrastructure and calculate the amount of damage to personal property.
Mountain Home superintendent discusses interim report about school safety in Arkansas
This week the Arkansas School Safety Commission released its interim report, sharing recommendations including mental health and prevention; intelligence and communication; audits, educational opportunity programs and drills; law enforcement and security; and physical security. Mountain Home Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Jake Long talked about the report and how prepared Mountain...
Ten area counties receive disaster designation for drought, help available for farmers
Ten area counties have been included in a natural disaster area due to the drought conditions this summer. The designation makes farm operators in these areas eligible to be considered for assistance from the Farm Service Agency (FSA). The counties included in the natural disaster area include Baxter, Marion, Fulton, Izard, Stone, Searcy, Boone and Newton counties in northern Arkansas along with Ozark, Douglas and Taney counties in southern Missouri.
KYTV
SIGN THEFTS: Growing issue in Boone County, Ark.
HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - The Boone County Road Department and the city of Harrison are concerned about increasing road sign theft over the last six months. According to Boone County road sign maintenance inspector Cody Whitney, more than 20 signs have been replaced across the county in 2022. Crews have replaced some locations as many as five times.
Talk of the Town – July 29
Join us as we visit with Dora Norcross, Mountain Home Public Schools Teacher of the Year and one of her former students, Ryder McClain.
Lakeview, Mountain View boil orders lifted
A pair of boil orders affecting some water customers in Lakeview and Mountain View have been lifted. The boil order for the Lakeview-Midway Public Water authority affecting customers in Lakeview Cove Place has been lifted. The order was issued last Wednesday due to a main break. Two boil orders for...
Mountain Home Police Chief discusses signs, when they become offensive
Many people on social media and callers to KTLO, Classic Hits and The Boot this week have been talking about a man in downtown Mountain Home carrying signs that many found offensive. In a situation like this, when does a sign cross the line from being protected by the first amendment for freedom of speech to becoming something where law enforcement has to become involved?
July one of hottest in Mountain Home history
The month of July has gone down as one of the hottest in Mountain Home history. According to records at KTLO, Classic Hits and The Boot, the official reporting station in Mountain Home for the National Weather Service, ten days in the month had highs in the triple digits. The hottest day was the 21st with a high of 106, the hottest temperature recorded in Mountain Home since June of 2012. There was a string of six straight days, from the 20th through the 25th, with highs of 100 or higher, the longest such streak since 1980. When the thermometer hit 100 on the 8th, it was the first time a triple digit temperature had occurred in Mountain Home since August of 2012.
Arlon John Steinbach, 77, Mountain Home (Kirby)
Arlon Steinbach, 77, passed away on August 1, 2022, in Mountain Home, Arkansas. Arlon was born on June 3, 1945 in Saint Louis, Missouri, to Ervin Steinbach and Leona (During) Steinbach. Arlon graduated from Hillsboro, Missouri high school and went on to earn a music education degree from Concordia University River Forest in 1967. He went on to receive his Masters in Church Music in 1981. He started his career as a Music Director and Organist and went on to work for 55 years with various Lutheran Churches.
Villager Journal
Arkansas State Fiddle and Banjo Championships return to Ozark Folk Center State Park
The Ozark Highballers and Fiddlin’ Banjo Billy Matthews & the Old Time Players to perform. The Arkansas State Fiddle and Banjo Championships return to the Ozark Folk Center State Park in Mountain View on Saturday, Aug. 6. The event features two state championships in one day – banjo players will compete in the morning and fiddle players will compete in the afternoon. A double-header evening concert will feature performances by The Ozark Highballers and Fiddlin’ Banjo Billy Matthews & the Old Time Players from 7 to 9 p.m.
Calico Rock Museum Receives Small Museums Grant
The Arkansas Department of Parks and Tourism awarded the Calico Rock Community Foundation $2,500 for museum operating expenses last Friday.
Izard County inmate back in trouble after stealing phone time
An inmate in the Izard County Detention Center is back in trouble after allegedly using another inmate’s pre-paid phone card without permission. Investigators with the Izard County Sheriff’s Office were contacted by an inmate who stated the balances on his calling cards were diminishing irregularly. Upon learning the information the calling card vendor was contacted to explain the irregularities on the card.
Arizona police officers say they killed Arkansas truck driver to end violent rampage
On May 24 last year, Glen Ray Cockrum, Jr., a long haul truck driver with ties to Baxter County, was shot and killed by law enforcement officers in Nogales, Arizona. Cockrum’s mother, Cora Waller of Shirley in Van Buren County, filed a civil suit in federal court in Arizona seeking unspecified monetary damages for the death of her son. An attorney for the police officers named as defendants has now filed an answer to the allegations contained in the mother’s suit in U.S. District Court in Tucson.
Kait 8
Man deemed hero after stopping fight at weekend festival
CAVE CITY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Northeast Arkansas man is being deemed a hero after he stepped in and stopped a situation some said could have been much worse. On Saturday, July 30, a fight broke out at the annual Cave City Watermelon Festival between a 20-year-old man and 30-year-old Killian Day.
Evidence not there, manslaughter charge dropped
A man charged with killing his neighbor appeared during a session of Baxter County Circuit Court Monday. Twenty-eight-year-old Johnathan Mauldin entered a guilty plea to terroristic threatening and was given five years probation. MANSLAUGHTER CHARGE DISMISSED. The manslaughter charge that had been filed against him was dismissed by the state.
Kait 8
Nonprofit needs help amid increase of donations
HARDY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Northeast Arkansas nonprofit is asking the community for help. As donations are on the rise, those with the Mission of Hope in Hardy said they are needing volunteers. Co-Administrator Holly Melson said they will take anyone who is willing to help. “They are welcome to...
Salem girls, Pocahontas boys lead 1st round of Cougar Classic
Several high school golf teams gathered in Horseshoe Bend for the opening day of the Cougar Classic. Izard County began hosting the two-day event at the Golf Course on Turkey Mountain. Salem is the current team leader on the girls’ side with a total of 304. Highland is second at...
Two people put on probation had revocation petition filed just 52 days after being sentenced
Two Mountain Home residents pled guilty to drug related charges in April and were given six years probation. They were back in Baxter County Circuit Court last week, accused of violating the terms and conditions of that suspended sentence. Thirty-six-year-old Rocio Pompa and 41-year-old Alejandro Rivera De Jesus entered a...
Sheila Arlene Liner, 68, Mountain Home (Conner)
Funeral arrangements for 68-year-old Sheila Arlene Liner of Mountain Home are pending at Conner Family Funeral Home and Cremation Center. Sheila Liner died Monday in Bentonville.
