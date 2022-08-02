Man caught taking bath in neighbor’s home pleads to charges

Read on www.ktlo.com
KTLO
Izard County inmate back in trouble after stealing phone time
An inmate in the Izard County Detention Center is back in trouble after allegedly using another inmate’s pre-paid phone card without permission. Investigators with the Izard County Sheriff’s Office were contacted by an inmate who stated the balances on his calling cards were diminishing irregularly. Upon learning the information the calling card vendor was contacted to explain the irregularities on the card.
whiterivernow.com
Mountain View woman accused of stealing over $2,300 in iPhones
A contract employee in the electronics department of the Mountain View Walmart store is accused of stealing almost $2,300 in iPhones and an activation card. Stone County Circuit Court records say the woman, Justice Lehelle Brown-Earnest, 19, of Mountain View, has been charged with financial identity fraud, theft of property, and breaking or entering.
KTLO
Prison sentence handed down for Gassville man
A Gassville man whose most recent charges include possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia appeared in Baxter County Circuit Court recently. The latest criminal case was opened on 29-year-old James Lee Snurr after he was arrested during a traffic stop in Gassville May 15. Snurr pled guilty to the new...
KTLO
Mountain Home Police Chief discusses signs, when they become offensive
Many people on social media and callers to KTLO, Classic Hits and The Boot this week have been talking about a man in downtown Mountain Home carrying signs that many found offensive. In a situation like this, when does a sign cross the line from being protected by the first amendment for freedom of speech to becoming something where law enforcement has to become involved?
KTLO
Evidence not there, manslaughter charge dropped
A man charged with killing his neighbor appeared during a session of Baxter County Circuit Court Monday. Twenty-eight-year-old Johnathan Mauldin entered a guilty plea to terroristic threatening and was given five years probation. MANSLAUGHTER CHARGE DISMISSED. The manslaughter charge that had been filed against him was dismissed by the state.
KTLO
Stone County woman banned from all Wal-Mart stores after phone theft
A Stone County woman has been arrested after allegedly stealing two phones and a phone card while working as a contractor in the Mountain View Wal-Mart.According to the probable cause affidavit, an employee from the store contacted authorities about 19-year-old Justice Brown-Earnest allegedly stealing two iPhone 13s and a phone activation card.
KTLO
Victim won’t testify, Gassville man’s charges dropped
The charges against a 21-year-old Gassville man accused of drugging and raping a juvenile were dropped by the state after the victim’s family said they did not want to put the girl through the ordeal of a trial. The family moved out-of-state after the incident and made it clear...
KYTV
1 of 3 charged in the death of a Fulton County, Ark. man enters plea
SALEM, Ark. (KY3) - A Jefferson City, Mo. man will spend the next three decades behind bars after pleading guilty to a shooting death in the spring of 2021. A judge sentenced Travis Eugene Barker to 30 years in prison for the death of Davidlee Stansbury. Investigators also arrested Jacoby...
KTLO
Man arrested in Fulton County after seriously injuring nephew with a chair
A man has been arrested after he allegedly attacked his nephew at a residence in Mammoth Spring, sending him to a Memphis hospital with life threatening injuries. Law enforcement in Fulton County arrested 42-year-old Marshall Eddy on a charge of domestic battery in the 2nd degree. According to the probable...
KTLO
Arizona police officers say they killed Arkansas truck driver to end violent rampage
On May 24 last year, Glen Ray Cockrum, Jr., a long haul truck driver with ties to Baxter County, was shot and killed by law enforcement officers in Nogales, Arizona. Cockrum’s mother, Cora Waller of Shirley in Van Buren County, filed a civil suit in federal court in Arizona seeking unspecified monetary damages for the death of her son. An attorney for the police officers named as defendants has now filed an answer to the allegations contained in the mother’s suit in U.S. District Court in Tucson.
KTLO
Two people put on probation had revocation petition filed just 52 days after being sentenced
Two Mountain Home residents pled guilty to drug related charges in April and were given six years probation. They were back in Baxter County Circuit Court last week, accused of violating the terms and conditions of that suspended sentence. Thirty-six-year-old Rocio Pompa and 41-year-old Alejandro Rivera De Jesus entered a...
KYTV
SIGN THEFTS: Growing issue in Boone County, Ark.
HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - The Boone County Road Department and the city of Harrison are concerned about increasing road sign theft over the last six months. According to Boone County road sign maintenance inspector Cody Whitney, more than 20 signs have been replaced across the county in 2022. Crews have replaced some locations as many as five times.
whiterivernow.com
Man charged after stabbing incident at Watermelon Festival
More information is becoming public about the Saturday stabbing at the Cave City Watermelon Festival. In Independence County Circuit Court, 29-year-old Killian Starr Daniel Day (pictured below) has been charged with that stabbing. His charge is second degree battery — a felony. Day is also charged with three misdemeanors:...
KTLO
Man pleads guilty to drug charges and gets chance at treatment
A Gassville man facing new drug charges appeared in Baxter County Circuit Court last Monday. Twenty-nine-year-old Dakota Hamilton Cole entered a guilty plea and was sentenced to four years in prison with a judicial transfer to a Community Corrections Center. LATEST ARREST. Coles latest arrest came April 20 when a...
KTLO
Flippin man injured after driving recklessley, striking tree
A Flippin man allegedly driving in a reckless manner in Baxter County resulted in him driving off the road and striking a tree. Thirty-five-year-old Kyle Wood was transported Saturday afternoon to Baxter Regional Medical Center with what were described as suspected minor injuries. According to the Baxter County Sheriff’s Office,...
KYTV
Thunderation reopens at Silver Dollar City 2 weeks after deadly incident
NEAR BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - Thunderation’s amusement park ride reopened at Silver Dollar City two weeks after an incident claimed the life of a maintenance worker. A state fire marshal’s report obtained by KY3 News found “no adverse conditions on the ride.” The fire marshall approved it for operation.
KTLO
Man who attacked woman and made unusual demands appears in court
A man accused of assaulting a female, holding her against her will and threatening to kill her and her child appeared in Baxter County Circuit Court Monday. Forty-four-year-old Danny Baird pled not guilty to charges of kidnapping, aggravated assault and terroristic threatening. On July 4, Mountain Home police received a...
KTLO
Izard County man gets 10 years on Baxter County charges
A Pineville man who has been arrested for possessing drugs and paraphernalia to ingest drugs five times was in Baxter County Circuit Court Monday. Twenty-eight-year-old Frank Lee Cox was sentenced to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to the latest charges against him. In addition to Baxter County, Cox...
Kait 8
Bear sighting “not unusual”, state official says
HIGHLAND, Ark. (KAIT) - A bear sighting in Sharp County caught the attention of many residents on Wednesday, Aug. 3, when it climbed a tree in a well-populated area. Mike Gray owns the property in Highland where the curious bear made a scene. He said it was one of the...
ozarkradionews.com
West Plains Male Injured in One-Vehicle Crash
West Plains, MO. – A 20 year-old male from West Plains is recovering from his injuries, sustained in a crash on State Route ZZ, just East of West Plains. Cutter Lamar of West Plains was driving his 2015 Infiniti Q50S Westbound when he crashed. The crash occurred as Lamar ran off the right side of the roadway, struck a fence and a utility pole.
