Lake Charles Fire Dept Invites Everyone to City Council Meeting

Well, here we are, another weekend is heading our way and there are things going on all over the Southwest Louisiana Lake Charles area this weekend. If you have been waiting for Friday to get here, good news because it's here! Now the problem is, what to do this weekend? Good news because we have looked all over the area for things going on and have made you a list so it takes the guesswork out for you.
Today I stopped by Wendy's to get a breakfast biscuit and to my surprise, I saw workers at the old Capital One Tower at 1 Lakeshore Drive. I asked the drive-thru worker if he saw, what I saw and we both started to laugh. He was just as happy as I was to see that the iconic Lake Charles building was going to get fixed up. Since Hurricane Laura hit in August 2020, the tower has not only been a hot mess but a reminder of the devastation that the hurricane did to the entire city. This time last year, there wasn't much hope that we would ever see the building get fixed.
One of the most popular restaurants in Lake Charles has finally reopened two years later after it suffered major damage from hurricanes Laura and Delta. The restaurant was forced to stay closed until it could be remodeled and put back together after the storms.
SWLA Center for Health Services, located at 2000 Opelousas St. Lake Charles will be hosting the next Makin' Groceries Mobile Market. Save the date! Second Harvest Food Bank returns to SWLA on Saturday, August 20, 2022, with fresh produce and fresh fruits and vegetables, eggs, milk, and more for affordable prices everyone can afford.
The other day a bunch of us from the radio station went to Walk-On's in Lake Charles for some lunch. Walk-ons are one of our favorite places to not only eat but to have some drinks and meet to blow off some steam.
If you've ever seen it in traffic, you have to admit it will really catch your eye. But that's what a 27-foot rolling hot dog in a bun should do, right? Well, that's the strategy behind the Oscar Meyer Wienermobile, a marketing tool used by the company to promote it meat products by making appearances at local grocery stores and shops throughout the country.
The Glenda Duplichan Benefit will take place tomorrow in Westlake at the KC Hall located at 1515 Garfield Road. Sadly, the need for the benefit has changed. Glenda was diagnosed with cancer a short while ago and began her fight. As she fought harder and harder and went through chemo, it was all too much for her. Cancer spread and grew as she still held on. Until she couldn't any longer.
Remember when gas prices in Lake Charles were over $4 a gallon? Well, those times are long gone as the price of gas continues to fall around the city. AAA is reporting that the national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gas is $4.16. That's down around $0.70 from last month. We can place all the blame on California for keeping the national gas price average over $4, because a gallon of gas still cost on average $5.56 in the Sunshine State.
Here's where I peacock a little and say "I told you so" to so many people. Many months after Hurricane Laura, I started following the saga that is the Capital One building. Lord, the rumors were thick about its fate. Most of them were dooming it from the start saying it was structurally unsound and that it was being torn down according to someone's uncle's friend's cousin.
I learned my lesson from the last time I posted about an eatery with an unwanted animal in its establishment. So this time, I will be very vague as to what I think is crawling in the ceiling of this place. I won't tell you the name of the place nor what they serve. However, I am sure multiple people will say where this took place.
A study released by the National Bureau Of Economic Research (NBER) ranks Lake Charles dead last in the nation for places to retire. The study took into account variables like crime rate, health care, climate, and other factors. The NBER followed senior citizens on Medicare sixty-five years and older from 1999 to 2014.
If you love Chick-fil-A, then you're really going to love these menu hacks we have for you to try. You know the saying, "Loose lips sinks ships"? Well, Chick-fil-A representatives have been uncompromising to admit that there secret menu items at their restaurant.
The Lake Charles Firefighters Local Union 561 say they are burned out and fed up with low wages. They have reportedly been going back and forth with the city for a while, trying to get proper wages in return for the lifesaving work they do. The American Press reports to make residents aware and garner public support the first responders took the streets Monday, July 27, 2022, in protest.
This is not a drill, it has been found! For years and years I have personally been looking for someone that at least had a copycat recipe for the iconic "Pink Dressing" recipe from Shillelagh's in Lake Charles, and eventually Sulphur. Growing up, when my parents and I would go out to eat in those days, it was like 4 or 5 options to go to: Bonanza, Pat O' Carrols, Mr. D's on the Bayou, or Shillelagh's. Most of the time, mom would pick Shillelagh's, especially if she was on a health kick. She would catch one of their salads and get it with THE dressing. Now, me being a fat kid, I wanted the dressing but not for the salad. My move was to dip my fries in the dressing. So you better believe I got a side of it just for that. I remember you'd get it served in a metal gravy boat-looking container.
Shouts out to Captain Tracy Darbonne on a job well done! She started her career with the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office in 1994 as a D.A.R.E Officer. For more than 20 years Captain Darbonne educated SWLA youth about the D.A.R.E. program and how important is to say no to drugs, a life of crime, violence, bullying, and alcohol. She dedicated herself to teaching kids in 5th and 7th grades how to resist destructive behavior. In doing so, Darbonne also helped to build a positive relationship between law enforcement and the students in Calcasieu Parish.
A year or so ago, PETA got involved in an accident that happened in Lake Charles on I-10 near the curve just before the Ryan Street Exit. They wanted to place billboards in the area saying how it was a death trap for the cattle. Now, we are moving over to chickens. The People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) is now requesting charges to be issued by the Dodge County Attorney's Office relating to an incident that occurred back in June involving a chicken truck.
I am convinced that non-normal animals in the wild just hate me. I try to be friends with them, and they run like my exes. Maybe I AM the problem? Nah, they just don't know a good thing when they see it. I have had a random cat run up to me and jump on my lap during the pandemic, I felt like a Disney Princess when that happened. Apparently, Davey Monceaux is also a Disney Princess after seeing this story of how he made a feathered friend while working.
Summer vacation is winding down quickly and the new school year in Calcasieu Parish is about to get underway. The City of Lake Charles wants all residents to save the date, Saturday, August 6, as this is going to be a day for families in the area to get one more opportunity to enjoy the summer. The Calcasieu Parish Police Jury is throwing a major end-of-summer party for the public!
Kaplan Louisiana's own Sammy Kershaw is coming back to Lake Charles for a big show. The country music legend has been on tour all over the country and now he is coming back to his native state to perform live for you.
A Louisiana worker has been arrested for allegedly stealing customer information while working at the drive-thru window of a fast food restaurant. So far there have been 29 people confirmed as possible victims of identity theft because of an employee's actions.
