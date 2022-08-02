Morrisons, a UK-based supermarket has become the very first grocery store to launch its own line of carbon neutral eggs. The launch is part of the company’s overarching goal to become a more sustainable chain, as it hopes to be supplied by solely zero-emissions British farms by 2030. To achieve carbon-neutral status, the eggs are harvested from hens that feed on insects bred (in-house) on food waste from Morrison’s sites. Meanwhile, American brand Kroger signed a deal with Kipster Farms to bring carbon neutral eggs onto its own shelves in late 2022. The Kipster system supplies hens with chicken feed made from surplus food from bakeries and other food producers, and will be trialed on a North Manchester, Indiana farm. So for those who are still years away from building their own chicken coops – carbon-neutral eggs may be closer than you think.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 13 HOURS AGO