The Best Hard Cases for All Your Camera Gear
A camera bag is more of a specialized backpack or briefcase, really. It's perfect for most events, day trips and microadventures because it's lightweight, easily accessible and it has enough storage to safely carry your camera, lenses and various other accessories (like a tripod and cleaning kit). For anything more extensive, however, you want something more protective and substantial. You want a hard case.
Today in Gear: Product News Done Right
Tiffany & Co is teaming up with blockchain tech company Chain to offer CyptoPunk owners a solid, bejeweled version of their ‘punks.’ Each piece will run as a unique 18 karat (rose or yellow) gold pendant set with at least 30 gemstones or diamonds. Initially inspired by the CyptoPunk chain Tiffany & Co. Executive Alexandre Arnault –– and son of Bernard Arnault –– designed himself, the series will be limited to 250 pieces; with each pendant selling for 30ETH (~$50,000). However, today there are nearly 10,000 CryptoPunks in existence. Pricing for the NFT has fluctuated from $77,000 to $23.7 million over the years, though minting was initially free for anyone with an ETH wallet. Today, the cheapest CryptoPunk costs 74.69 ETH (~$124,000). So while a matching pendant will surely be a splurge – it certainly won’t be what breaks the bank.
Here’s Your Chance to Snag Our Favorite Hiking Sandals on the Cheap
Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today and sign up for our Daily Deals newsletter. Sandals are made for summer, and thanks to recent reductions in the stigmatization of strappy, open-toe footwear, this particular summer seems to be the ideal season to dust off the pair at the back of your closet. Sandals, especially hiking sandals, aren’t just for camping and whitewater rafting anymore either: fashionistas might hate to admit it, but sandals are a common sight everywhere from Boulder to Brooklyn (wearing them with socks — gasp! — is also becoming a thing).
Chubbies, Long Known for Shorts, Just Dropped Its First-Ever Pants
Shorts are great for spring and summer (and some of you wear them straight through winter and fall) — but when temperatures dip, leaves start to turn brown and fall and you're left wanting a little extra coverage, pants are the only remedy. That said, many styles of pants...
Today in Gear: End Your Week Here
Morrisons, a UK-based supermarket has become the very first grocery store to launch its own line of carbon neutral eggs. The launch is part of the company’s overarching goal to become a more sustainable chain, as it hopes to be supplied by solely zero-emissions British farms by 2030. To achieve carbon-neutral status, the eggs are harvested from hens that feed on insects bred (in-house) on food waste from Morrison’s sites. Meanwhile, American brand Kroger signed a deal with Kipster Farms to bring carbon neutral eggs onto its own shelves in late 2022. The Kipster system supplies hens with chicken feed made from surplus food from bakeries and other food producers, and will be trialed on a North Manchester, Indiana farm. So for those who are still years away from building their own chicken coops – carbon-neutral eggs may be closer than you think.
Prepare For Your Next Adventure with AETHER
AETHER, the clothing brand known for well-built travel and adventure-friendly clothing, proudly sports the company mantra “You Only Get One Spin.” Now, for a limited time, fans get a rare spin to shop the Summer Warehouse Sale and secure up to 70 percent off a wide range of men’s and women’s outerwear, loungewear, sweaters, accessories and more. Shop everything from snow to moto gear to stock up on the durable, road-ready styles for every season. The sale will run from August 4th to 15th, both in-store and online. With three tiers of rare discounts on high-quality goods, you can find all your favorite go-to's up for 30, 50 and 70 percent off. So shop the sale today and find a piece of your own to take for a spin.
How Sneakers Are Finally Fetching Art-Like Prices
There have always been sneakers that sell for astronomical amounts. On StockX, someone is asking for $257,000 in exchange for a size 9 Nike MAG Back to the Future. A size 11 Nike Dunk SB Low Paris could fetch even more: $356,000, if the seller gets its ask. Pairs like...
Stüssy's Air Max 2013 Is Nike's Best Collab of the Year
On a recent episode of How Long Gone, a topic-less podcast hosted by internet personalities and occasional writers Chris Black and Jason Stewart, the latter decries the former for his choice of footwear. Black, a member of team Checks (aka Nike), rarely ever wears Adidas. But, as Stewart points out, he has been nearly non-stop since he bought four — yes, four — pairs of the latest Adidas x Wales Bonner Sambas.
JLab's Affordable Open Sport Wireless Earbuds Are Unlike Anything Else
JLab just announced a pair of wireless earbuds called the JLab Open Sport that, simply put, are truly unique. That's because they have a sort of modular design that allows them to be worn as traditional wireless earbuds or they can a be attached to a pair of glasses (or sunglasses), which might be more comfortable for you.
The Best Waterproof Bluetooth Speakers for the Shower, Pool and Beach
Portable Bluetooth speakers are incredibly popular. They're small, affordable, durable and allow you to bring music anywhere you want — be it the shower, the pool, the beach or anywhere else in the great outdoors. But frankly, when shopping for a portable Bluetooth speaker, there are a lot of options to choose from. And they're all quite a bit different.
Altra Drops Their First Trail Runner with a BOA Fit Lacing System
According to this study featured in the National Library of Medicine, conventional footwear (a.k.a. your super-fancy new running shoes) is "associated with weaker intrinsic foot muscles that may predispose individuals to reduced foot stiffness and potentially flat foot." Your feet need to flex and move to retain strength and flexibility, and many over-engineered shoes prohibit that kind of movement. The toes in particular suffer: the narrow toe box on most athletic shoes cramp and squish your little piggies, often resulting foot pain or injury.
Hitting the Links Soon? You Need Some Fresh Golf Clothes
As one of the few inherently socially distant activities, golf has seen a bit of a boom during the pandemic. Starting in June 2020, courses across the country saw a huge surge in rounds played. According to the National Golf Foundation, golf courses across the country saw a 22.8 percent increase in rounds played through the first six months of 2021 when compared to 2020. That is a lot of golf.
