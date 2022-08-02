1 Person Severely Injured In Motor Vehicle Accident In Spokane (Spokane, WA)
Washington State police officials report that a semi-truck and car collided with one another off I-90 on Monday morning. Police say that the driver of the passenger vehicle swerved in front of the semi-truck, causing the truck to roll off of the interstate.
The driver of the semi-truck has sustained severe injuries. The driver of the car was not injured and is suspected of having been driving under intoxication.
As a result of the incident, Geiger Frontage Rd. was blocked. No further details have been made available at this time regarding this accident.
Source: KREM
