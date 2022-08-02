ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nationwide Report

1 Person Severely Injured In Motor Vehicle Accident In Spokane (Spokane, WA)

By Cindy Lee
Nationwide Report
Nationwide Report
 3 days ago

Washington State police officials report that a semi-truck and car collided with one another off I-90 on Monday morning. Police say that the driver of the passenger vehicle swerved in front of the semi-truck, causing the truck to roll off of the interstate.

The driver of the semi-truck has sustained severe injuries. The driver of the car was not injured and is suspected of having been driving under intoxication.

As a result of the incident, Geiger Frontage Rd. was blocked. No further details have been made available at this time regarding this accident.

02 August 2022

Source: KREM

Comments / 0

Related
KREM2

Fatal car crash closes Downriver Drive in Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane police have reported that a fatal collision involving a single car has closed Downriver Drive from Aubrey L White to Pettet. Spokane police say drivers should use NW Boulevard as an alternative route. There are no details surrounding what caused the fatal crash at this...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Woman killed in Spokane Valley house fire

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash.— One woman died from a house fire in Spokane Valley, the Spokane Valley Fire Department said. Smoke was coming out of the back of the garage toward the back of the home near South Clinton Road and East 32nd Street. The woman was inside and was removed from the home by crews with injuries. Crews performed CPR...
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident
kpug1170.com

Man was still on fire when dropped off at Spokane hospital

SPOKANE, Wash.- A man was still on fire when he was dropped off at a Spokane hospital on Monday, August 1. The Spokesman-Review reports the man had been doused with a flammable substance that was still burning when he was taken to the hospital. The man suffered severe burns over...
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

Airway Heights Police Department find missing mom, daughter

AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. - The woman and her child have been found safe, according to Airway Heights police. Last Updated: August 5 at 12:30 p.m. The Airway Heights Police Department (AHPD) is investigating a missing persons case involving a mother and her young daughter. Right now, they're asking for your help to find them.
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, WA
Big Country News

Crews Battling Large Wildfire in Whitman County Near Central Ferry

DUSTY - Firefighters from every volunteer fire department in Whitman County have been called to a large wildfire burning south of the community of Hay. The blaze started around 4:00 on Thursday afternoon. Whitman County Emergency Manager Bill Tensfeld reports that the fire is burning out of control and has grown to a couple thousand acres and is moving east. The blaze is burning in the canyons along the north side of the Snake River near Riparia. The fire is approaching Central Ferry on the Snake and State Route 127.
wa.gov

State Fire Mobilization Authorized for the Williams Lake Fire

Spokane County – State fire assistance has been mobilized under the Washington State Fire Services Resource Mobilization Plan in support of local firefighters who are working to contain the Williams Lake Fire located in Spokane County, 15 miles south of Cheney, WA. The Williams Lake Fire is estimated at 100 acres and growing. Approximately 400 structures are threatened. Washington State Patrol Chief John Batiste authorized the mobilization of state firefighting resources on August 3, 2022, at 5:00 p.m. at the request of Fire Chief Cody Rohrbach, Spokane County Fire District 3.
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
KREM2

Family farm impacted by Williams Lake Fire to hold sale in Spokane Valley

CHENEY, Wash. — A family farm in Cheney is having a sale on Sunday to help rebuild their farm after parts of it were seriously impacted by the Williams Lake Fire. The Sullivan Family Farm is a local farm known for its herd of Simmental and Angus cows, pair of Brown Swiss oxen and wide variety of farm-fresh cut flowers. Unfortunately, the farm was caught in the middle of a large wildfire that broke out on Wednesday.
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
Nationwide Report

Nationwide Report

48K+
Followers
10K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Nationwide Report™ provides local traffic, health and safety news.

 https://www.nationwidereport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy