1 Person Severely Injured In Motor Vehicle Accident In Spokane (Spokane, WA)

Washington State police officials report that a semi-truck and car collided with one another off I-90 on Monday morning. Police say that the driver of the passenger vehicle swerved in front of the semi-truck, causing the truck to roll off of the interstate.

The driver of the semi-truck has sustained severe injuries. The driver of the car was not injured and is suspected of having been driving under intoxication.

As a result of the incident, Geiger Frontage Rd. was blocked. No further details have been made available at this time regarding this accident.

02 August 2022

Source: KREM