Multiple females arrested after late-night fight

ourquadcities.com
Police: Suspect fired through side of occupied building
A 25-year-old Davenport man faces a felony charge after police say he fired a gun through an occupied building. Matthew Karr faces a charge of intimidation with a dangerous weapon – injury/provoke fear after an incident on June 23, court records say. Shortly before 1:30 a.m. June 23, Davenport...
KWQC
CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted in Rock Island County for escape
ROCK ISLAND Co., Ill. (KWQC) - Have you seen him?. Jeremy Zvonik, 39 is wanted in Rock Island County for escape – failure to report to a penal institution for sentence on the charges of delivery of meth, delivery of cannabis and domestic battery. Crime Stoppers of the Quad...
ourquadcities.com
Police find casings after gunfire
Davenport Police found at least four casings early Thursday after a report of gunfire at Ashford Condominiums, 4600 Grand Ave., Davenport. Officers with flashlights searched the area and marked multiple casings that they found after a report of gunfire about 12:30 a.m. We do not know whether anyone has been...
KWQC
CRIME STOPPERS: Davenport police ask for help identifying woman cashing stolen checks
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport Police are asking for help identifying a woman who they say attempted to cash checks stolen from cars during a baseball tournament. According to police, around 3:30 p.m. July 25, officers responded to Northwest Park, at 3400 North Division Street on a report that several vehicles were damaged and property stolen from inside, during a baseball tournament.
Central Illinois Proud
Two Peoria teens arrested after police find them driving stolen car
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Police Department apprehended two 18-year-old men Tuesday afternoon after spotting a known stolen vehicle. At approximately 4:00 p.m. Tuesday, members of PPD’s Special Investigations Division saw the vehicle pull into the parking lot of a business in the 1300 block of E. Frye Avenue.
Central Illinois Proud
Arrest made in Peoria County animal cruelty incident
DUNLAP, Ill. (WMBD) — An arrest was made in relation to an animal cruelty case in Dunlap. According to a Peoria County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post, 39-year-old Nicholas M. Prince turned himself in to detectives Wednesday. The sheriff’s office was shown a video by the Peoria County Animal...
KBUR
One person killed by train in Macomb
Macomb, Ill.- One person died after being hit by a train in Macomb. TV station KHQA reports that at about 5:47 PM Tuesday, the Macomb Police Department was called to the train tacks west of Bower Road. When authorities arrived, one person was found dead. The investigation is ongoing, but...
977wmoi.com
Macomb Police Investigating Train Versus Pedestrian Incident
On Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at approximately 5:47 pm, the Macomb Police Department. responded to the train tracks west of Bower Rd. for an accident involving a train and pedestrian. Macomb Fire Department and Life Guard Ambulance responded and arrived on scene shortly after. officers. Upon arrival, it was determined...
ourquadcities.com
Burglars break into Bettendorf home, steal sleeping family’s belongings
A Bettendorf couple is warning their community to be on the lookout after their home was burglarized while they were asleep. James and E.D. Boddie, along with their 4-year-old daughter, live near the intersection of Utica Ridge Road and Tanglefoot Lane in Bettendorf, an area they consider rather safe from crime. That perspective changed mid-July when James walked downstairs one morning to a nearly empty room and realized their house had been burglarized overnight.
KWQC
Man suffers life-threatening injuries in single vehicle crash at Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - One person is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries following a single vehicle crash Wednesday night at the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds, according to Davenport police. Officials said Davenport fire, Medic EMS, and police responded at 11:23 p.m. to the southwest parking lot of the fairgrounds for...
19-year-old man hospitalized after being hit by car at Mississippi Valley Fair
DAVENPORT, Iowa — A 19-year-old is in the hospital with serious injuries after a crash at the Mississippi Valley Fair Wednesday night. According to the Davenport Police Department, at about 11:23 p.m. on August 3, police, fire and EMS were dispatched to the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds' southwest parking lot after it was reported that someone had been hit by a car.
KWQC
Deputies: Train derailed in East Galesburg Tuesday night
KNOX Co., Ill. (KWQC) - A BNSF train derailed in East Galesburg Tuesday night. Knox County deputies responded around 9 p.m. to the report of a train derailment in East Galesburg, according to a media release. The BNSF-owned trail was traveling east and left the tracks east of the crossing...
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria man arrested for business burglary
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria police have arrested Gerald E. Webster for burglary of a business early Monday morning. At 5:20 a.m. Monday morning, Peoria police responded to an intrusion alarm at a business in the 3000 block of North University Ave. Upon arrival, officers saw Webster, 37, attempting to flee through the back door.
KWQC
Thiel sentenced to jail in 2020 fatal LeClaire boat crash
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Pleasant Valley man was sentenced Wednesday to one year in the Scott County Jail with all but 90 days suspended for his role in a boat crash that left two people dead in 2020 in LeClaire. James William Thiel, 46, was convicted in April of...
ourquadcities.com
Mother continues to question son’s deputy-involved death
A woman whose son was shot to death by a Scott County Deputy gives a rare interview almost four years after her son’s death. She sat down with Local 4 News after she wrote a letter accusing the county of mistreating her son both before and after his death.
1470 WMBD
Fire damages East Peoria restaurant
EAST PEORIA, Ill. – Fire has closed an East Peoria eatery, just prior to lunch time Thursday. East Peoria firefighters were called to “The Original Wonderdog” in Fondulac Plaza around 11:00 a.m. for what employees told 25 News was a small fire in the kitchen that blew up quickly.
Central Illinois Proud
Police still looking for suspects in Peoria carjacking
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — An adult male was the victim of aggravated vehicular hijacking late Monday night. While his car was recovered, the suspects have yet to be located. Peoria police responded to a report of motor vehicle theft at 11:17 p.m. Monday night, on the 300 block of W. McClure Avenue. There was one victim at the scene.
Help Identify The People Who Spray Painted 22 Parked Cars in Davenport
Hooligans are on the loose in Davenport Iowa, and they are vandalizing cars. The reason why: Who knows... They are probably idiot kids. The Davenport Police posted this on their Facebook yesterday August 1st, "The Davenport Police Department is seeking our community’s assistance in locating a suspect vehicle shown below along with any associated individuals. On Sunday, July 31, 2022, between the hours of 6:00 - 11:00 PM, Davenport Police received 22 calls for service in reference to a vehicle driving erratically and spray painting parked cars. At this time, fifteen vehicles and one fence were damaged."
Central Illinois Proud
Owner of dog from disturbing video claims she does not know how it ended up online
DUNLAP, Ill. (WMBD) — The owner of the German shepherd in a disturbing dog abuse video dated July 7 circulating around social media said she does not know how the footage got online. In the graphic video, Nicholas Prince, 39, is shown repeatedly beating and punching 13-month-old Mika, a...
ourquadcities.com
Vehicle strikes person at fairgrounds late Wednesday
Someone was struck and injured by a vehicle shortly before 11:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds, 2815 W Locust St., Davenport. A Mississippi Valley Fair Board member told our Local 4 News crew the condition of the person was unknown. We do not know what kind of vehicle was involved.
