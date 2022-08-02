ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Multiple females arrested after late-night fight

WGIL - Galesburg's news
WGIL - Galesburg's news
 3 days ago
Read on www.wgil.com

Comments / 0

Related
ourquadcities.com

Police: Suspect fired through side of occupied building

A 25-year-old Davenport man faces a felony charge after police say he fired a gun through an occupied building. Matthew Karr faces a charge of intimidation with a dangerous weapon – injury/provoke fear after an incident on June 23, court records say. Shortly before 1:30 a.m. June 23, Davenport...
DAVENPORT, IA
ourquadcities.com

Police find casings after gunfire

Davenport Police found at least four casings early Thursday after a report of gunfire at Ashford Condominiums, 4600 Grand Ave., Davenport. Officers with flashlights searched the area and marked multiple casings that they found after a report of gunfire about 12:30 a.m. We do not know whether anyone has been...
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

CRIME STOPPERS: Davenport police ask for help identifying woman cashing stolen checks

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport Police are asking for help identifying a woman who they say attempted to cash checks stolen from cars during a baseball tournament. According to police, around 3:30 p.m. July 25, officers responded to Northwest Park, at 3400 North Division Street on a report that several vehicles were damaged and property stolen from inside, during a baseball tournament.
DAVENPORT, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Law Enforcement#Gpd
Central Illinois Proud

Two Peoria teens arrested after police find them driving stolen car

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Police Department apprehended two 18-year-old men Tuesday afternoon after spotting a known stolen vehicle. At approximately 4:00 p.m. Tuesday, members of PPD’s Special Investigations Division saw the vehicle pull into the parking lot of a business in the 1300 block of E. Frye Avenue.
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Arrest made in Peoria County animal cruelty incident

DUNLAP, Ill. (WMBD) — An arrest was made in relation to an animal cruelty case in Dunlap. According to a Peoria County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post, 39-year-old Nicholas M. Prince turned himself in to detectives Wednesday. The sheriff’s office was shown a video by the Peoria County Animal...
DUNLAP, IL
KBUR

One person killed by train in Macomb

Macomb, Ill.- One person died after being hit by a train in Macomb. TV station KHQA reports that at about 5:47 PM Tuesday, the Macomb Police Department was called to the train tacks west of Bower Road. When authorities arrived, one person was found dead. The investigation is ongoing, but...
MACOMB, IL
977wmoi.com

Macomb Police Investigating Train Versus Pedestrian Incident

On Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at approximately 5:47 pm, the Macomb Police Department. responded to the train tracks west of Bower Rd. for an accident involving a train and pedestrian. Macomb Fire Department and Life Guard Ambulance responded and arrived on scene shortly after. officers. Upon arrival, it was determined...
MACOMB, IL
ourquadcities.com

Burglars break into Bettendorf home, steal sleeping family’s belongings

A Bettendorf couple is warning their community to be on the lookout after their home was burglarized while they were asleep. James and E.D. Boddie, along with their 4-year-old daughter, live near the intersection of Utica Ridge Road and Tanglefoot Lane in Bettendorf, an area they consider rather safe from crime. That perspective changed mid-July when James walked downstairs one morning to a nearly empty room and realized their house had been burglarized overnight.
BETTENDORF, IA
WQAD

19-year-old man hospitalized after being hit by car at Mississippi Valley Fair

DAVENPORT, Iowa — A 19-year-old is in the hospital with serious injuries after a crash at the Mississippi Valley Fair Wednesday night. According to the Davenport Police Department, at about 11:23 p.m. on August 3, police, fire and EMS were dispatched to the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds' southwest parking lot after it was reported that someone had been hit by a car.
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

Deputies: Train derailed in East Galesburg Tuesday night

KNOX Co., Ill. (KWQC) - A BNSF train derailed in East Galesburg Tuesday night. Knox County deputies responded around 9 p.m. to the report of a train derailment in East Galesburg, according to a media release. The BNSF-owned trail was traveling east and left the tracks east of the crossing...
EAST GALESBURG, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Peoria man arrested for business burglary

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria police have arrested Gerald E. Webster for burglary of a business early Monday morning. At 5:20 a.m. Monday morning, Peoria police responded to an intrusion alarm at a business in the 3000 block of North University Ave. Upon arrival, officers saw Webster, 37, attempting to flee through the back door.
PEORIA, IL
KWQC

Thiel sentenced to jail in 2020 fatal LeClaire boat crash

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Pleasant Valley man was sentenced Wednesday to one year in the Scott County Jail with all but 90 days suspended for his role in a boat crash that left two people dead in 2020 in LeClaire. James William Thiel, 46, was convicted in April of...
ourquadcities.com

Mother continues to question son’s deputy-involved death

A woman whose son was shot to death by a Scott County Deputy gives a rare interview almost four years after her son’s death. She sat down with Local 4 News after she wrote a letter accusing the county of mistreating her son both before and after his death.
1470 WMBD

Fire damages East Peoria restaurant

EAST PEORIA, Ill. – Fire has closed an East Peoria eatery, just prior to lunch time Thursday. East Peoria firefighters were called to “The Original Wonderdog” in Fondulac Plaza around 11:00 a.m. for what employees told 25 News was a small fire in the kitchen that blew up quickly.
EAST PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Police still looking for suspects in Peoria carjacking

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — An adult male was the victim of aggravated vehicular hijacking late Monday night. While his car was recovered, the suspects have yet to be located. Peoria police responded to a report of motor vehicle theft at 11:17 p.m. Monday night, on the 300 block of W. McClure Avenue. There was one victim at the scene.
PEORIA, IL
US 104.9

Help Identify The People Who Spray Painted 22 Parked Cars in Davenport

Hooligans are on the loose in Davenport Iowa, and they are vandalizing cars. The reason why: Who knows... They are probably idiot kids. The Davenport Police posted this on their Facebook yesterday August 1st, "The Davenport Police Department is seeking our community’s assistance in locating a suspect vehicle shown below along with any associated individuals. On Sunday, July 31, 2022, between the hours of 6:00 - 11:00 PM, Davenport Police received 22 calls for service in reference to a vehicle driving erratically and spray painting parked cars. At this time, fifteen vehicles and one fence were damaged."
DAVENPORT, IA
ourquadcities.com

Vehicle strikes person at fairgrounds late Wednesday

Someone was struck and injured by a vehicle shortly before 11:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds, 2815 W Locust St., Davenport. A Mississippi Valley Fair Board member told our Local 4 News crew the condition of the person was unknown. We do not know what kind of vehicle was involved.
DAVENPORT, IA
WGIL - Galesburg's news

WGIL - Galesburg's news

Galesburg, IL
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
651K+
Views
ABOUT

Radio designed for the People of Galesburg. Local news, weather and sports for Galesburg, Illinois and surrounding area. Including all of Knox County as well as Warren County in West Central Illinois.

 http://www.wgil.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy