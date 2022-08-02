ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

McKee takes financial lead among primary opponents in race for governor

By Cori Dubois
ABC6.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.abc6.com

Comments / 1

Related
ABC6.com

McKee makes $2.9M in grants available for Rhode Island tourism, hospitality industries

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Gov. Dan McKee announced on Friday that $2.9 million in grants will be available for Rhode Island tourism and hospitality industries. “It’s all about bringing people back together in places that are meant to serve as hubs of activity. In a state like Rhode Island, our size is to our advantage – you can be at the beaches of South County in the morning and on Federal Hill for dinner by the evening,” the governor said.
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jorge Elorza
Person
Nellie Gorbea
ABC6.com

McKee announces program to train offshore wind workers

LINCOLN, R.I. (WLNE) — Gov. Dan McKee announced a program to train offshore wind workers on Wednesday. The governor was joined by Ørsted and Eversource to share the details of the “major new investment” towards careers in the field. McKee said that $1 million from the 704-megawatt Revolution Wind project will go towards funding the program.
ECONOMY
ABC6.com

Rhode Island expert outlines worsening housing crisis

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — As rental rates rise across the state, Rhode Islanders now face harsh realities of a continued housing crisis, that shows no signs of ending soon. The rising rental rates have driven families from their homes, like the Ringland’s of Barrington. Their monthly rent went...
BARRINGTON, RI
ABC6.com

Department of Health closes four beaches for swimming

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Health closed four beaches for swimming Thursday. The Department of Health said bacteria levels at Camp Hoffman Beach and Kingston’s Camp Beach in Kingston, Camp Canonicus Beach in Exeter, and Kent County YMCA Beach in Warwick returned to safe levels.
WARWICK, RI
ABC6.com

Cumberland Prepares For New Little League Metro Regional

After rallying its way to the Rhode Island state title, the Cumberland All-Stars are preparing to play next in Bristol, CT. The quest to get to Williamsport and the Little League World Series is a little different this year. Rhody is now a part of the Metro Region, made up...
BRISTOL, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rhode Islanders#Campaign Finance#Politics State#Politics Governor#Election State#Democratic#Republican
ABC6.com

New tick just found in Rhode Island multiplying fast

JAMESTOWN, R.I. (WLNE) — Your backyard is home to so many insects. When it comes to ticks, there’s a new one that’s spreading incredibly fast. First recognized in America in New Jersey in 2017, the Asian longhorned tick is a relative newcomer to Rhode Island backyards. It prefers deer and dogs over humans or rodents for a meal. Food preference isn’t only what makes this a tick of note.
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, RI
ABC6.com

Neronha, state police to hold forum on statewide body camera program

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Rhode Island Attorney General Peter Neronha and Rhode Island State Police are set to hold a public forum Wednesday regarding the statewide body camera policy program. The public will be able to review the proposed rule and provide feedback at the public hearing. Rhode Island...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
pioneerinstitute.org

Where Are Massachusetts Residents Moving To?

A blog published earlier this month by Pioneer shined a light on the Commonwealth of Massachusetts’ growing dilemma in the past decade: having more people emigrating from the state than migrating into the state. We know Florida is receiving the most in adjusted gross income (AGI) from residents leaving...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
ABC6.com

Baker to discuss MBTA improvements

BOSTON (WLNE) — Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker is set to discuss MBTA upgrades Wednesday. The governor will be joined by Transportation Secretary Jamey Tesler and MBTA general manager Steve Poftak to update the public on infrastructure upgrades that aim towards improving safety, service, and reliability for riders. The transit...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
CNET

Massachusetts Tax Rebate Checks: Who Is Eligible and How Much Will They Get?

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker's plan to send $250 checks to middle-income residents this fall has failed, but taxpayers will still probably get a tax rebate from the state. Separate bills were making headway in both houses but failed to pass before Sunday's deadline. However, last week legislators on Beacon Hill suddenly remembered a 35-year-old voter referendum that could mean nearly $3 billion in surplus taxes must be returned to taxpayers this fall.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
ABC6.com

The meat allergy tick spotted in Rhode Island

JAMESTOWN, R.I. (WLNE) — Ticks in the summertime are par for the course in Southern New England. ABC 6’s Kelly Bates talked to “The Tick Guy” from the University of Rhode Island to explain why a certain tick may ruin your next barbecue. We’ve heard of...
WILDLIFE
Live 95.9

MA Residents Should Expect Something Extra From Uncle Sam

During these trying times, everyone needs some much needed relief as Bay State residents from The Berkshires to Boston will be eligible to receive tax rebate checks as plans are under way to ease the financial stress that has been plaguing consumers for the past few months. We are STILL seeing high prices at the grocery store and even though gas prices have been declining, people are STILL feeling the pinch as they are struggling to keep up with their monthly budgets.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy