McKee takes financial lead among primary opponents in race for governor

Read on www.abc6.com
Related
ABC6.com
McKee makes $2.9M in grants available for Rhode Island tourism, hospitality industries
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Gov. Dan McKee announced on Friday that $2.9 million in grants will be available for Rhode Island tourism and hospitality industries. “It’s all about bringing people back together in places that are meant to serve as hubs of activity. In a state like Rhode Island, our size is to our advantage – you can be at the beaches of South County in the morning and on Federal Hill for dinner by the evening,” the governor said.
ABC6.com
Top candidate to become Block Island’s police chief withdraws name from consideration
NEW SHOREHAM, R.I. (WLNE) — The nominee to be the next chief of police for Block Island has withdrawn his candidacy. During a town council meeting Thursday, Town Manager Mary Anne Crawford said Christopher High has took his name out of consideration for the post “due to personal reasons.”
ABC6.com
Department of Transportation pushes back I-95 exit renumbering for second time
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Transportation is pushing back the renumbering of Interstate 95 exits once again. A spokesperson for the Department of Transportation told ABC6 News Friday that they are now expecting the project to kick off “in the next few weeks.”. The...
ABC6.com
No-contact advisory placed on pond in Kingston and reservoir in North Providence
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Health and the Department of Environmental Management placed a no-contact advisory on a pond and part of a Reservoir on Friday. The Department of Health said Camp Hoffman on Larkin Pond in Kingston and the area of Wenscott Reservoir near...
RELATED PEOPLE
ABC6.com
McKee announces program to train offshore wind workers
LINCOLN, R.I. (WLNE) — Gov. Dan McKee announced a program to train offshore wind workers on Wednesday. The governor was joined by Ørsted and Eversource to share the details of the “major new investment” towards careers in the field. McKee said that $1 million from the 704-megawatt Revolution Wind project will go towards funding the program.
ABC6.com
Rhode Island expert outlines worsening housing crisis
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — As rental rates rise across the state, Rhode Islanders now face harsh realities of a continued housing crisis, that shows no signs of ending soon. The rising rental rates have driven families from their homes, like the Ringland’s of Barrington. Their monthly rent went...
ABC6.com
Department of Health closes four beaches for swimming
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Health closed four beaches for swimming Thursday. The Department of Health said bacteria levels at Camp Hoffman Beach and Kingston’s Camp Beach in Kingston, Camp Canonicus Beach in Exeter, and Kent County YMCA Beach in Warwick returned to safe levels.
ABC6.com
Cumberland Prepares For New Little League Metro Regional
After rallying its way to the Rhode Island state title, the Cumberland All-Stars are preparing to play next in Bristol, CT. The quest to get to Williamsport and the Little League World Series is a little different this year. Rhody is now a part of the Metro Region, made up...
IN THIS ARTICLE
ABC6.com
New tick just found in Rhode Island multiplying fast
JAMESTOWN, R.I. (WLNE) — Your backyard is home to so many insects. When it comes to ticks, there’s a new one that’s spreading incredibly fast. First recognized in America in New Jersey in 2017, the Asian longhorned tick is a relative newcomer to Rhode Island backyards. It prefers deer and dogs over humans or rodents for a meal. Food preference isn’t only what makes this a tick of note.
ABC6.com
Neronha, state police to hold forum on statewide body camera program
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Rhode Island Attorney General Peter Neronha and Rhode Island State Police are set to hold a public forum Wednesday regarding the statewide body camera policy program. The public will be able to review the proposed rule and provide feedback at the public hearing. Rhode Island...
pioneerinstitute.org
Where Are Massachusetts Residents Moving To?
A blog published earlier this month by Pioneer shined a light on the Commonwealth of Massachusetts’ growing dilemma in the past decade: having more people emigrating from the state than migrating into the state. We know Florida is receiving the most in adjusted gross income (AGI) from residents leaving...
ABC6.com
Baker to discuss MBTA improvements
BOSTON (WLNE) — Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker is set to discuss MBTA upgrades Wednesday. The governor will be joined by Transportation Secretary Jamey Tesler and MBTA general manager Steve Poftak to update the public on infrastructure upgrades that aim towards improving safety, service, and reliability for riders. The transit...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ABC6.com
2 Massachusetts men facing gun charges, including possessing ghost gun, sentenced to prison
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Attorney General’s Office said Friday that two Massachusetts men who were facing gun and drug charges were sentenced to serve three years in prison. Attorney General Peter Neronha said that Jarrel Rocha, 20, pled guilty to possession of a ghost gun,...
These Massachusetts cities are expected to feel over 100 degrees on Thursday
Oppressive summer heat will return to Massachusetts to close the week, bringing temperatures in the 90s to communities across the state. But adding a heavy amount of moisture to the air, some cities could at times feel as hot as 105 degrees. The burst of heat and humidity comes roughly...
CNET
Massachusetts Tax Rebate Checks: Who Is Eligible and How Much Will They Get?
Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker's plan to send $250 checks to middle-income residents this fall has failed, but taxpayers will still probably get a tax rebate from the state. Separate bills were making headway in both houses but failed to pass before Sunday's deadline. However, last week legislators on Beacon Hill suddenly remembered a 35-year-old voter referendum that could mean nearly $3 billion in surplus taxes must be returned to taxpayers this fall.
This Massachusetts Funeral Law May Have You Scratching Your Head
As you have probably read in past articles, Massachusetts is home to some strange laws. Sure, we are a progressive state but we still have some laws on the books that are beyond outdated and others that make you say huh?. A few of the laws we mentioned in the...
ABC6.com
The meat allergy tick spotted in Rhode Island
JAMESTOWN, R.I. (WLNE) — Ticks in the summertime are par for the course in Southern New England. ABC 6’s Kelly Bates talked to “The Tick Guy” from the University of Rhode Island to explain why a certain tick may ruin your next barbecue. We’ve heard of...
GoLocalProv
The Most Expensive Home for Sale in RI Has Ties to an Infamous Singer, MLK and Gandhi and Diocese
The most expensive house for sale currently in Rhode Island is “Sandcastle.” As GoLocal first reported this week, the Watch Hill estate is on the market for a cool $32.5 million. But before it was named “Sandcastle” it was the summer retreat of the Diocese of Providence. The...
MA Residents Should Expect Something Extra From Uncle Sam
During these trying times, everyone needs some much needed relief as Bay State residents from The Berkshires to Boston will be eligible to receive tax rebate checks as plans are under way to ease the financial stress that has been plaguing consumers for the past few months. We are STILL seeing high prices at the grocery store and even though gas prices have been declining, people are STILL feeling the pinch as they are struggling to keep up with their monthly budgets.
NBC Connecticut
Over 2 Dozen Police Departments Across Conn. Gear Up for National Night Out
Over two dozen police departments across Connecticut are gearing up for National Night Out on Tuesday. The annual event brings the community and police together to make neighborhoods a safer and more caring place to live. In the midst of violence plaguing communities across the country, countless communities are continuing...
Comments / 1