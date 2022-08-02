Galesburg Council votes down golf carts and UTVs on city streets

Read on www.wgil.com
Monmouth Aldermen making changes to Golf Cart ordinance
The Golf Cart ordinance that Aldermen in Monmouth considered this week is getting reworked. The ordinance was up for first reading on Monday night but the City Council voted it down. City Administrator Lew Steinbrecher says that a motion to amend the ordinance was made to adjust some of the...
Galesburg’s first female Council member, Aline Shotts, dies at 96
Aline Shotts, Galesburg’s first female Aldermen and a fierce advocate for children and the elderly died last weekend. Shotts was 96 years old when she passed away Saturday in her Galesburg home surrounded by loved ones. She served on the Galesburg City Council from 1979 to 1982, representing the...
John Deere Road repairs to begin in Moline on Aug. 8
MOLINE, Ill. — Starting Monday, Aug. 8, a significant portion of John Deere Road in Moline will undergo repairs and lane closures for the rest of the month. According to a news release from the Illinois Department of Transportation, work will begin on Monday on John Deere Road (Illinois 5) from 7th Street to 16th Street.
Galesburg and Monmouth say no to golf carts, UTVs on city streets
A growing number of area residents want to be able to drive golf carts, UTVs, and other low-speed vehicles on city streets. In many smaller communities, it’s already allowed. But the Galesburg and Monmouth city councils on Monday both voted down ordinances that would allow it. In Galesburg, the...
Plans ahead for Downtown Rock Island revitalization
Plans to revitalize downtown Rock Island are in the works as a way to invest back into the community. Jack Cullen, Director of Downtown Rock Island, dropped by Local 4 to tell us about a proposed Special Service Area and what it could mean for the District. For more information,...
Macomb railroad crossings closed due to 'situation,' city says
MACOMB, Ill. (KHQA) — The city of Macomb reported on Tuesday night that railroad crossings are closed from East Street to N. Pearl Street at least for the couple hours because of a "situation." City leaders did not expound on the circumstances of the situation that caused the closures.
Public Information Meeting on Improvement of a Shared Use Path along S. Lake Storey and US 150
The City of Galesburg will hold a Public Information Meeting concerning the proposed improvement of a Shared Use Path along S. Lake Storey Road and US 150 from the existing path on the north side of Lake Storey to Carl Sandburg College. The public information meeting will be held at Galesburg City Hall at 55 W. Tompkins St., Galesburg, IL, on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 from 4:00 – 6:00 PM. The meeting will be conducted in an open house format. All persons interested in this project are invited to attend this meeting. Persons with a disability planning to attend this meeting should contact the person listed in this Notice by July 29, 2022 to make arrangements for participating. The contact may be by telephone, in writing, by fax or by telecommunications device for the deaf (TTY).
Rock Island business and property owners react to proposed tax increase
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Many downtown Rock Island business and property owners support the proposed tax increase by the Rock Island Steering Committee to fund the special service area. Others think the city already has enough taxes and wants their money to go toward something other than city employee salaries.
Numerous gas station entrances blocked by law enforcement in Peoria area
PEORIA (25 News Now) - The entrances to at least four Peoria area gas stations have been blocked off by squad cars of different law enforcement agencies. Law enforcement was seen at the Shell station at Knoxville and Nebraska and the Shell station between Rockwood and Sterling as well as the Shell station at Main and Blackjack in front of the Par-a-Dice casino in East Peoria.
City of Galesburg seeking responses to citizen satisfaction survey
Galesburg citizens are being asked how they feel about the city on a new survey. The goal of the survey is to analyze the satisfaction and priority ratings of the citizens to guide the pursuits and decisions of the City Council. Additionally, the information collected will be used to quantify current viewpoints on goals recently established as part of the City of Galesburg’s strategic plan. Questions included in the survey touch on many important community topics, including overall satisfaction with city services, quality of life, public safety, parks and recreation, input on the pursuit of a community center, and more. Mayor Peter Schartzmen tells WGIL that the annual survey will gauge how the citizens feel about the city in a quantitative way that can be measured. ETC, who is administering the survey, will present the aggregate results of the survey at a Galesburg City Council meeting upon completion of the survey.
150 years of Moline: What you need to know about the city's sesquicentennial celebration
MOLINE, Ill. — Over the last 15 decades, the City of Moline has expanded from a modest frontier settlement to a city home to more than 40,000 people and a metro population of about 400,000. Marking the anniversary of its incorporation, the city will host a weeklong 150th Sesquicentennial...
Who bought and sold property in Henry County last week?
Marie Fiers to Kyle Fiers, Part of the East Half of the Northeast Quarter of Section 21, Township 17 North, Range 1 East of the Fourth Principal Meridian, Henry County, $48,000. Rae Jackson, Catherine Zahari, Kenneth Phillips to Jordan Chandler, 119 South Park Ave., Geneseo, $172,000. Betty DeWolfe to Alejandrina...
Moline hires assistant city administrator
Moline has hired former Morrison, Illinois city administrator Barry Dykhuizen as Assistant City Administrator. Dykhuizen, who also served as city manager in Guttenberg, Iowa, began work for Moline on Monday, Aug. 1. Dykhuizen holds a master’s degree in Public Service from DePaul University as well as a bachelor’s degree in...
New QC park gets a name
East Moline’s newest park has a name and it’s culturally and environmentally appropriate for our area. The Amôwa Forest Preserve is the new name for the 180 acre park located near Interstate 80 and Illinois 92. Amôwa is the Sauk word for “bee” and was chosen from over 100 names submitted by members of the […]
Deputies: Train derailed in East Galesburg Tuesday night
KNOX Co., Ill. (KWQC) - A BNSF train derailed in East Galesburg Tuesday night. Knox County deputies responded around 9 p.m. to the report of a train derailment in East Galesburg, according to a media release. The BNSF-owned trail was traveling east and left the tracks east of the crossing...
Rock Island man killed Monday in Henry County traffic collision
A 78-year-old man from Rock Island was killed Monday morning in a traffic collision in Henry County. Raymond Rankin was driving a Cadillac XTS alone headed east on U.S. Highway 6 around 9:40 a.m. He was about a half-mile west of County Road 200 East, when his vehicle crossed the...
Fire damages East Peoria restaurant
EAST PEORIA, Ill. – Fire has closed an East Peoria eatery, just prior to lunch time Thursday. East Peoria firefighters were called to “The Original Wonderdog” in Fondulac Plaza around 11:00 a.m. for what employees told 25 News was a small fire in the kitchen that blew up quickly.
Vehicle strikes person at fairgrounds late Wednesday
Someone was struck and injured by a vehicle shortly before 11:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds, 2815 W Locust St., Davenport. A Mississippi Valley Fair Board member told our Local 4 News crew the condition of the person was unknown. We do not know what kind of vehicle was involved.
Pedestrian killed by train in Macomb
One person is dead following a train accident Tuesday in Macomb. The Macomb Fire Department and Life Guard Ambulance responded to the train tracks west of Bower Road at 5:47 p.m. At the scene, first-responders determined a pedestrian died in the accident. Several rail crossings were closed during the investigation...
Moline police warn of catalytic converter thefts
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - The Moline Police Department warns area residents of catalytic converter thefts in the area, with tips to help combat. According to police, most of the thefts generally happen during overnight hours. Parking in a well-lit area, with your driveway or garage lights on might be enough...
