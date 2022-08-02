Galesburg Council votes down golf carts and UTVs on city streets

Galesburg citizens are being asked how they feel about the city on a new survey. The goal of the survey is to analyze the satisfaction and priority ratings of the citizens to guide the pursuits and decisions of the City Council. Additionally, the information collected will be used to quantify current viewpoints on goals recently established as part of the City of Galesburg’s strategic plan. Questions included in the survey touch on many important community topics, including overall satisfaction with city services, quality of life, public safety, parks and recreation, input on the pursuit of a community center, and more. Mayor Peter Schartzmen tells WGIL that the annual survey will gauge how the citizens feel about the city in a quantitative way that can be measured. ETC, who is administering the survey, will present the aggregate results of the survey at a Galesburg City Council meeting upon completion of the survey.

