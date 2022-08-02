ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
“PA Fights Dirty” Campaign Announced

By Greg Barton
 3 days ago
Fourth PA County Adds To Ballot Dispute

HARRISBURG (AP) – A Commonwealth Court judge deciding if three PA counties have to certify May primary vote counts including ballots lacking dates on their return envelopes learned that a fourth – Butler County – is in the same situation and there may be more. The legal dispute is holding up certification of primary results for governor and U.S. Senate. It has also created problems for Republican state House member Matthew Dowling, who’s just filed a lawsuit seeking to withdraw from his Fayette County reelection contest. The Wolf Administration is suing Berks, Fayette, and Lancaster Counties to force them to report ballots in envelopes without handwritten dates.
Wolf/Legislators Reintroduce “PA Opportunity Program”

HARRISBURG – Gov. Tom Wolf joined Democrat lawmakers to discuss reintroduction of the PA Opportunity Program, which would send $2,000 checks directly to Pennsylvanians. In February, Gov. Wolf unveiled a $1.7 billion proposal for PA’s $2 billion in federal American Rescue Plan Act dollars. While Democrat leaders in the state Senate and House have introduced legislation, the Republican-led General Assembly did not appropriate the funding for the program during budget negotiations. Wolf said, “People need help now, and we can afford to help them. Let’s put this cash back in the pockets of Pennsylvanians, to help cover the higher costs of gas, groceries, and everything else.”
The latest info on abortion rights in Pennsylvania, and who’s trying to take them away

Abortion is currently legal in Pennsylvania, even though the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June. But it might not stay that way. The Pa. legislature has made a number of attempts to place limitations on abortion. With the Republican majority, anti-abortion lawmakers currently control both houses of the General Assembly. Their most recent attempts to restrict access were unsuccessful only because they were vetoed by the Democratic governor. They’ve also been funding an anti-abortion “crisis pregnancy center” organization for years, writing it into the Pa. Department of Human Services budget.
Anti-littering coalition encourages Pennsylvanians to 'fight dirty'

Harrisburg, Pa. — Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful and state officials from PennDOT have launched a new anti-litter campaign, "PA Fights Dirty: Every Litter Bit Matters." Though cleaning up litter is important, the campaign is aiming at the root of the problem: people's behavior. If nobody ever litters, nobody will ever need to clean up litter. “Every Litter Bit Matters” calls upon Pennsylvanians to ensure every piece of their trash, regardless of...
$2,000 payment to Pennsylvanians gets a fresh push

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — A push to give Pennsylvanians $2,000 direct payments continues in Harrisburg after Gov. Wolf and others reintroduced the PA Opportunity Program. The program was first proposed by Wolf back in Feb. but he said Republican leaders in the General Assembly wouldn’t get on board with funding it in this year’s budget. […]
PA Governor Race: Third-party candidates file to run vs Shapiro/Mastriano

(AP) – Two Pennsylvania third-party candidates for governor have filed paperwork ahead of a Monday deadline to get on the Nov. 8 general election ballot against Doug Mastriano and Josh Shapiro. According to the Pennsylvania Department of State, Joseph Soloski of Centre County has filed and been approved to run with the Keystone Party for […]
Pennsylvania State Police name Five Most Wanted in Harrisburg area

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police have named the “Five Most Wanted” in the Harrisburg area. State Police Troop H Public Information Officer Trooper Megan Frazer released the information on social media Wednesday morning asking for the public’s help finding the individuals. Pictures and information...
20 Best Waterfalls in Pennsylvania (Highest & Most Beautiful)

Pennsylvania has a wide range of waterfalls. There are over 180 in the state. Some are wide and drop in tiers. Others are narrow and cascade over rocks like a veil. Some of Pennsylvania’s waterfalls are tall and majestic. Raymondskill Falls is the tallest, at 150-feet. Many others are smaller, but still impressive in their own way. The waterfalls of Pennsylvania are often accessible by visiting one of their many state parks.
EPA: Chemical in medical-device cleanser poses cancer risk to people living near plants in Pennsylvania and other states

Ethylene oxide is used to clean everything from catheters to syringes, pacemakers and plastic surgical gowns. The Environmental Protection Agency is warning residents who live near medical sterilizing plants in Pennsylvania, 12 other states and Puerto Rico about potential health risks from emissions of ethylene oxide, a chemical widely used in their operations.
Third-party candidates file to run for Pennsylvania governor, Senate

HARRISBURG, Pa. - Pennsylvania third-party candidates for governor and U.S. Senate have filed paperwork ahead of a Monday deadline to get on the Nov. 8 general election ballot, potentially making a crucial difference in the high-stakes races. Keystone Party candidates for governor and U.S. Senate have filed voter signatures, while...
