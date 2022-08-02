Read on taylorvilledailynews.com
Related
taylorvilledailynews.com
LLCC, Memorial Health, Partner To Provide Apprenticeship Program
Lincoln Land Community College announces an apprenticeship partnership with Memorial Health. Current or interested students can apply to the apprenticeship and, if accepted, will receive a job offer upon completion of the program. Director of Workbase Learning Brenda Elliott says that’s the goal, anyway. The Department of Labor has...
WIFR
Preparing for the Illinois State Fair
SPRINGFIELD (WGEM) - Corn dogs, music, and rides....oh my! The wait is almost over as the 2022 Illinois State Fair starts next Thursday. This year’s theme is “Grow With Us” and the Illinois Department of Agriculture has been busy with work around the fairgrounds. State Fair Manager Rebecca Cisco says admission prices will stay the same as last year. Adults will be able to get half-price tickets Sunday through Thursday and Kids 12 and under can enter for free every day of the fair.
taylorvilledailynews.com
Taylorville Food Pantry and Central Illinois Food Bank Ready To Address Hunger
Central Illinois Food Bank and Taylorville Food Pantry are readying for the start of the new school year. Public Relations Manager for the food bank Tim Kirsininkas says they’re up for the task to feed all children in central Illinois. Co-coordinator with the Taylorville Food Pantry Amy Hagen says...
Central Illinois Proud
Free fun at the fair! Enjoy no-cost activities at the IL State Fair
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — The 2022 Illinois State Fair begins next week, on Thursday, Aug. 11, and WMBD is compiling a list of all the ways you can enjoy your time in the fairgrounds without breaking the bank. Free activities every day. Dairy Products Building: All things dairy from...
IN THIS ARTICLE
myradiolink.com
Illinois EPA Director Seals Taylorville Kroger Grocery Store Due to Asbestos Contamination and Refers The Kroger Co. and SSI Services, LLC to the Illinois Attorney General’s Office for Enforcement
Illinois EPA Director Seals Taylorville Kroger Grocery Store Due to Asbestos Contamination and Refers The Kroger Co. and SSI Services, LLC to the Illinois Attorney General’s Office for Enforcement. SPRINGFIELD –Illinois Environmental Protection Agency Director John J. Kim has issued a Seal Order for the Kroger grocery store located...
Three cities looking for new ambulance service
Decatur City Manager, Scot Wrighton says at that public hearing on Monday, officials will discuss potential new contracts.
nowdecatur.com
Household Paint Collection Event Returning August 13
August 3, 2022 – Macon County Environmental Management will be hosting a paint collection event on Saturday, August 13 from 8:00 to 10:00 a.m. This collection is by appointment only at the Macon County Environmental Management Recycling Center at 1750 N. 21st St., Decatur. The Recycling Center is located south of Garfield Ave. and north of Division St. on the east side of 21st St. at the north end of the building with burgundy awnings.
taylorvilledailynews.com
Five Scholarships Awarded To CNA Students
Five Christian County nursing students are the inaugural recipients of the Katie McCarty CNA Scholarship created through the Taylorville Memorial Foundation. Alexandra Harris of Morrisonville and Caitlin Edwards, Ryleigh Hurley, Kailynn Ray, and Olivia Burrell all of Taylorville, were each awarded scholarships to assist them as they earn their CNA certificate. All are enrolled at Lincoln Land Community College and are in the CNA program there.
nowdecatur.com
Macon County Health Department to Hold Back to School Event this Saturday
August 3, 2022 – The Macon County Health Department (MCHD) is hosting a back-to-school event on Saturday, August 6, 2022. The event will run from 9:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the health department located at 1221 E. Condit St., Decatur, IL. Macon County students and their families will...
Students paint mural at Springfield high school
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – Sangamon County high school students have given their community a splash of color. Students from eight high schools came together the first week of August to paint a 40-foot mural on the courtyard wall at Southeast High School. The mural is supported by the Sangamon County mural advisory committee and Springfield Art […]
New 40-foot Route 66 sign coming to Illinois State Fair
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois is helping more people learn about Route 66. Governor JB Pritzker signed a half a million dollar grant funding the fairgrounds exhibit on the famous road last week. Construction crews put up a 40-foot neon sign of Route 66 on Wednesday. A Springfield tourism leader said that the exhibit will […]
taylorvilledailynews.com
LLCC and UIS Enhance Partnership
Students from Lincoln Land Community College will now have an easier transition to complete their bachelor’s degrees at University of Illinois Springfield. Officials of LLCC and UIS signed a transfer admission guarantee agreement on Wednesday that enhances their partnership to ensure the smooth transition for LLCC students to complete their bachelor’s degrees at UIS. The agreement also allows for reverse transfer credits for UIS students to complete associate degrees.
nowdecatur.com
Millikin University HSHS Medical Group Health Center to Open August 8
August 3, 2022 – Millikin announced the August 8 opening of the Campus Medical Clinic under a new partnership with HSHS Hospital Systems. Under this new model, students, faculty, staff, and their families will have access to excellent nurse-led care in a walk-in clinic format. Clinicians will be available...
taylorvilledailynews.com
New Power Plant Coming To Pawnee
A new natural gas-fueled power plant in Pawnee has been approved by the Illinois EPA. State Senator Doris Turner says that this will bring in $1.5 billion in economic development along with 700 jobs. EmberClear is developing the Lincoln Land Energy Center, which is a natural-gas fueled power plant about ½ mile south of the Village of Pawnee on 160 acres of land. The project location is next to the new Austin substation and minimizes aerial transmission and viewshed concerns. The Illinois EPA has backed the project saying that it will comply with all regulations. State Senator Turner says she’s proud to support the project.
WAND TV
Unclaimed property auction set for Aug 20
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – Illinois Treasurer Mike Frerichs has set the annual Illinois State Fair auction for unclaimed property for Saturday, August 20th. Financial institutions turn over unclaimed assets, frequently from safe deposit boxes, to the Treasurer whose office then attempts to locate owners or heirs. People will die and relatives may not be aware the boxes existed. Items that go another 10 years without being claimed are then put up for auction.
advantagenews.com
Two added to November election ballot in Madison County
The Primary Election results have been certified, and now candidates will gear up for the mid-terms in November. No changes in the winners and losers in Madison County once the last of the mail-in ballots were received, but there will be a couple of additions to the county board contests.
wmay.com
Sangamon County Seeks Return Of Volunteers To Animal Shelter, With Changes
Sangamon County is preparing to welcome volunteers back to the county’s animal shelter. The use of volunteers for dog-walking and other services was suspended back in May, when Animal Control director Greg Largent was fired and an acting director was put in place. At the time, the county said that some volunteers had violated facility rules and had been abusive to staff. The county is now accepting applications for volunteers, a new process which includes an interview with shelter administrators, a criminal background check, and completion of an animal training orientation. Previously, volunteers applied and were screened through various local animal advocacy groups.
Beautiful Old Midwest Home for Sale has Incredible Detail
This over 100-year-old home for sale is beautiful, huge, and also a good price! Haven't heard that in a while, right? This home is for sale in Decatur, Illinois for just under $350,000 and is 5,875 sqft. I would totally buy this place if I could. I mean, it looks...
WAND TV
Springfield fire reports text scam circulating
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND)- The Springfield Fire Department report a text scam currently circulating advertising Springfield Fire Department shirts for sale. Officials say these should be considered malicious, and assure that the SFD will NEVER try to solicit or sell anything via text or direct calls. The Department asks the public...
Herald & Review
Watch now: South Shores Principal Kristi Mullinix describes the school's Welcome Wagon
South Shores School staff visited students' homes on Thursday to deliver a goody bag and welcome them to a new school year. School starts in Decatur Public Schools on Aug. 15.
Comments / 0