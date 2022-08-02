Incredible Astronaut! Look Who Just Landed At This McDonald’s In Texas?

Read on foxsports1510.com
Related
No Way! Are You Telling Me There Is A Two-Story Whataburger In Texas?
Why didn't I know about this and why haven't I been to it? Yep, there is a two-story Whataburger in Texas! My mind is blown! And, now I have to plan a road trip to it. Apparently, it's been there for a grip. And, you either knew about it for the longest time or like me, didn't know about it! Either way, if you have never been to it, let's scope it out!
Adult Beverages In The Basin-Where And What Are Your Favs?
Or would it? It is said that THE most popular alcoholic beverage in the entire STATE OF TEXAS is the Margarita! True or false? Its images are those of a Mexican origin, but truth be told the drink was born right down I-10 in El Paso. So, Texans--what say you? There are SO MANY great beverages to choose from, regardless of their origins. And so many great establishments here in the Basin at which to try them.
Check Out This Awesome Texas McDonald’s With An Astronaut!
Well, that's not Ronald McDonald! Or is it? We might have to take off the helmet to check! Here is something you don't see at any Mcdonald's on the daily. And, yes it will make you do a double take!. ASTRONAUT INSTALLED AT MCDONALD'S IN NASSAU CITY, TEXAS!. Address: 1320...
I Was Today Years Old When I Learned Chili’s Started In Texas
I recently learned that fast food favorite Church's Chicken was launched in San Antonio just outside of the Alamo and since then I've been wondering about what other big national brands and chains got their roots here in the Lone Star State. Little did I know that a restaurant that is literally several yards away from our location here in Tyler also was born in Texas.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ask Texas – My New Husband Got A New Job Without Telling Me A Word!
Buzz Question - I don’t know? Maybe you might want to tell me. So my HUSBAND comes home the other day and says well, I got a new job! Yep, just out of the blue. Mind you, we are newlyweds and got married about 9 months ago and he has never said anything to me about wanting another job. And I’m more disturbed by the fact that he didn’t tell me anything about his plans at a new job. Didn’t even know he was looking. I’m your wife! And of course, he doesn’t think it was a big deal? Arghhhhhh! I mean, he should have told me, right?
Cha-Ching! Did You Know Texas Has 2 Operating Casinos?
Usually, when you think of Casinos here in the United States you think of Las Vegas, New Mexico, and Atlantic City for starters. You probably don't think of Texas since Texas law currently prohibits casino gambling. But wait, there are actually 2 locations in Texas that have casino gambling according to this website I came across.
Our Favorite “It’s Hot In Texas” TikTok Videos
You don't need me to tell you that this has been one hot ass summer. Spend more than 5 minutes outdoors this summer in East Texas and I can almost guarantee that you will start sweating. But luckily, according to weather people, this isn't the absolute worst summer in terms of 100 degree days and we'll get into that shortly, but folks are trying to make the best of the heat.
Summer And Snakes In West Texas-Be Careful!
If you grew up in west Texas, you're very familiar with having to watch for creepy crawlies when you're walking around... I don't think much about what critters may or may not be lurking in the shadows or in the brush during my travels, I'm usually much more concerned with not tripping over my own two feet. I HAVE, however--had TWO encounters with Scorpions since moving here. One here at the radio station--one was cruising along in the hallway on the carpeting... Our Market President's Husband Ron happened to be here that day and grabbed a pair of pliers from the garage and grabbed it and took it outside. The other was finding a dead one IN MY HOUSE along the back wall near the back door to the patio. Thank goodness for Pest Control services--I'm sure it ate something they placed.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Texas Joins Task Force Against Robocalls to Protect Texans
Texas will join the Anti-Robocall Litigation Task Force along with every other state to try to stop robocalls by taking legal action against them. According to the Midland Reporter-Telegram, the goal of the task force is to reduce the number of illegal robocalls coming into the U.S. by going after providers especially.
Texas Rap Legend Bun-B Wins “Best Burger In America” Prize
You know Texas rap legend Bun-B best as one half of the iconic duo "UGK" with the late great Pimp C but since Pimp's passing, Bun has admitted that he isn't as moved by music as he used to even though he's still considered one of the best MC's in hip hop.
Meth In The Mail: Three Arrested In Texas Dope By Mail Case
One thing about the drug game is that folks will find any and every means to move their product. But you don't expect drugs to come through the mail when you consider a lot of the security that's in place but some still manage to slip through. Unfortunately for a Texas trio, their dope in the mail was intercepted by law enforcement and they are in big trouble.
Texas Snap Benefits Increased For August
As it appears, our country is headed for a recession. The price of everything is going up with no relief in sight. I don't know what has gone up, more gas or groceries. People in the state of Texas and all over the country need help. If you are a recipient of assistance, if you haven't already, you will see an increase in your benefits this month.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Couple Accused of Being Russian Spies Also Stole Identities of Two Dead Texas Babies
The Hawaiian couple used the stolen identities of the two deceased Texas babies who died in the 60s to fake passports, DOD identities, and social security cards said Federal Prosecutors. According to WFAA-TV, the identities of the babies were used for years and Walter Primrose and Gwynn Morrison thought they...
Is Texas Legally Able to Secede From the United States?
With a growing number of people calling for Texas to secede online, this question arose: Can Texas legally secede from the United States? Here is what I found out. Conservatives across the state are upset by mandates and other policies coming from the federal government, so naturally, they are calling for Texas to secede from the union.
Fox Sports 1510 KMND
Midland, TX
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
549K+
Views
ABOUT
Fox Sports 1510 KMND has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Odessa, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://foxsports1510.com
Comments / 0