Read on www.appenmedia.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Forsyth County Blotter: Work fight leaves man with skull fracture, robbery suspect attacks grocery store workerJohn ThompsonCumming, GA
Gainesville woman murdered husband with lamp and lived with the body afterLavinia ThompsonGainesville, GA
Cumming Aquatic Center is going to the dogsJustine Lookenott
3 great steakhouses in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Fun in FoCo: Concerts, theater, a fun way to cool off highlight Top 10 things to do this weekendJohn ThompsonCumming, GA
Related
appenmedia.com
Residents contend with White Columns Homeowners Association action
MILTON, Ga. — A packed house greeted the Milton City Council Aug. 1 to speak on whether the city should compensate the White Columns Homeowners Association for traffic calming devices it had installed along its residential streets. The HOA installed four radar feedback signs in the Golf neighborhood of...
How Forsyth County drivers performed during this year’s “Operation Southern Slowdown”
Formerly known as “Operation Southern Shield,” the goal of the week-long program is to get drivers to slow down from July 19 through July 22(Image by Forsyth County Government)
tigerdroppings.com
GA's SecState Concedes in Court Response: Mistakes Made in Fulton 2020 Recount
The attorney for Georgia’s Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger has been forced to admit in writing that Fulton County did not conduct a proper and legal recount of their 2020 election results. In an email dated July 29th, 2022, the attorney for Georgia’s Secretary of State (named C. Ryan...
appenmedia.com
Sandy Springs advances police headquarters project
SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — Sandy Springs City Council approved slight design changes to a $51 million plan to revitalize the city’s police headquarters. Located off Morgan Falls Road, the plan is to expand by adding a new building around the existing headquarters. Architects presented a cost analysis of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New car shopping? Why the sticker price in Forsyth County might not be close to what you’ll ultimately pay
(Forsyth County, GA) It’s no secret car dealers are looking to make a profit, oftentimes selling cars for way above the recommended sticker price. But as the demand for new cars still outweighs the supply due to the microchip shortage that started during the pandemic, dealerships are blaming the market for their markups.
CBS 46
Plan approved for empty Gwinnett Place Mall in Duluth
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The last hurdle has been cleared in a push to revitalize the old Gwinnett Place Mall in Duluth. The mall has sat mostly unoccupied for years. It is so empty that filmmakers have used it to shoot shows like “Stranger Things.”. Today, county commissioners adopted...
appenmedia.com
Qualifying begins for Roswell special election
ROSWELL, Ga. — Qualifying for Roswell’s Municipal Special Election is Aug. 1-5. At least three candidates have filed declaration of intent forms for the Post 1 City Council seat, formerly held by Marcelo Zapata. They are Sarah Beeson, Allen Sells and Mulham Shbeib. Beeson is the only one who has qualified as of Aug. 1.
CBS 46
Outdoor surf park, with wave pools, proposed for Forsyth County
CUMMING, Ga. (CBS46) - Cobb County has Truist Park, Fulton County the Mercedes Benz Stadium, and now Forsyth County is working to attract more visitors and residents with something big of its own. There are major developments in the works for the area that may have many heading to north...
IN THIS ARTICLE
appenmedia.com
NOTICE OF TRAINING SESSION
This is a work session for the purpose of training new board members. No petitions will be discussed during this time.
Eastern Progress
County adds Plainville to LOST fund distributions
The City of Plainville will soon get a financial boost, following a vote by the Gordon County Board of Commissioners. Commissioners voted 5-0 Tuesday night to approve the 2022 Local Option Sales Tax Certificate of Distribution, with the following percentages: Gordon County (60.98), Calhoun (35.45%), Fairmount (1.34%), Resaca (1.61%), Plainville (0.62%). Not included in the certification process a decade ago, Plainville will now receive a portion of countywide LOST collections.
Sinkhole opens up on busy road in front of Cobb elementary school
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — If you’re driving to work or the kids to school in west Cobb County, give yourself extra time Thursday morning. A large sinkhole opened up overnight on Austell Road near Windy Hill Road. The sinkhole is in front of the entrance to Milford Elementary...
What are the most congested intersections in Atlanta?
All of them. The Georgia Highway Department calculates the likely traffic through an intersection, then builds the intersection with a capacity of 81% of the expected traffic flow. This guarantees a constant flow of work, and thus employment, doing intersection redesigns. Please keep this information to yourself; we don’t want the GHD to realize that their secret is out. ——Jim Ayres.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
gwinnettforum.com
BRACK: County schools starting with record 182,865 enrollment
AUG. 2 , 2022 | With school starting this week, Gwinnett County Public Schools are expecting 182,865 students to enroll, the most ever. The county schools employ 22,731 people, and is the largest employer in Gwinnett, and fourth largest in Metro Atlanta. The school district is now the 11th largest district in the entire country.
creativeloafing.com
NEWS BRIEF: ‘It’s shameful’ - Politicians weigh in on Music Midtown shutdown
In the wake of Music Midtown’s cancellation due to lax gun laws, Atlanta City Council President Doug Shipman is proposing the creation of a policy that would allow exemptions for festivals, thus permitting promoters to ban weapons on-site. In a Rolling Stone interview, Shipman asked, “I would hope that as we move into the next state legislative session in January, the state legislature looks at this and really thinks hard about (it) — is this the kind of impact that we want to have?”
pickensprogress.com
Vandal in a vehicle forces park closure
Lee Newton Park will remain closed until Georgia Power crews can restore lighting and confirm the safety of the walking trails after a vandal in a vehicle ran over light poles throughout the grassy area in the center of the park on July 28th. The damage left exposed wires throughout...
Scam Alert: Pine straw scammers reported throughout Georgia
Earlier this year, we alerted you to a pine straw scam in Putnam County. However, this scam is does not appear to be isolated to one area of the state and has been reported from metro Atlanta to Albany. The Scam: The scammers come up to your door and offer...
‘We feel trapped’: Neighbors in Brookhaven pleading with city after homes flooded, stranded
BROOKHAVEN, Ga. — It isn’t a river rapid. But it is the intense flow of water from Saturday afternoon in the backyards of several homes along Cartecay Drive. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Pouring from one yard to the next. Ring camera captured...
appenmedia.com
Alpharetta man cited for theft from Target
MILTON, Ga. –– A 23-year-old Alpharetta man was charged with misdemeanor shoplifting at Target on Ga. 9 on July 9. Loss prevention told police he had seen the suspect going around the store to various departments and putting items in a shopping cart. The suspect was then seen...
appenmedia.com
Opinion: Everybody knew Billy Bates, Part 2
In a previous column, I described Billy Bates’ experiences as a sailor during World War II. The story continues today about his passion for life as expressed through his wide-ranging interests and through some of the people who played important roles in his life. Billy had many hobbies. He...
accesswdun.com
Gainesville Farmers Market to move its location for the next season
The Gainesville Farmers Market is finishing out its last season on the historic Downtown Gainesville Square. The market will move to Roosevelt Square in Downtown Gainesville in 2023, where it will be positioned between the Main Street Parking Deck and the Hall County Parking Facility. Gainesville Public Relations Manager Christina...
Comments / 0