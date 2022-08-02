ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cumming, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
appenmedia.com

Residents contend with White Columns Homeowners Association action

MILTON, Ga. — A packed house greeted the Milton City Council Aug. 1 to speak on whether the city should compensate the White Columns Homeowners Association for traffic calming devices it had installed along its residential streets. The HOA installed four radar feedback signs in the Golf neighborhood of...
MILTON, GA
appenmedia.com

Sandy Springs advances police headquarters project

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — Sandy Springs City Council approved slight design changes to a $51 million plan to revitalize the city’s police headquarters. Located off Morgan Falls Road, the plan is to expand by adding a new building around the existing headquarters. Architects presented a cost analysis of...
SANDY SPRINGS, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cumming, GA
County
Forsyth County, GA
Forsyth County, GA
Government
Cumming, GA
Government
Local
Georgia Traffic
Local
Georgia Government
CBS 46

Plan approved for empty Gwinnett Place Mall in Duluth

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The last hurdle has been cleared in a push to revitalize the old Gwinnett Place Mall in Duluth. The mall has sat mostly unoccupied for years. It is so empty that filmmakers have used it to shoot shows like “Stranger Things.”. Today, county commissioners adopted...
appenmedia.com

Qualifying begins for Roswell special election

ROSWELL, Ga. — Qualifying for Roswell’s Municipal Special Election is Aug. 1-5. At least three candidates have filed declaration of intent forms for the Post 1 City Council seat, formerly held by Marcelo Zapata. They are Sarah Beeson, Allen Sells and Mulham Shbeib. Beeson is the only one who has qualified as of Aug. 1.
ROSWELL, GA
CBS 46

Outdoor surf park, with wave pools, proposed for Forsyth County

CUMMING, Ga. (CBS46) - Cobb County has Truist Park, Fulton County the Mercedes Benz Stadium, and now Forsyth County is working to attract more visitors and residents with something big of its own. There are major developments in the works for the area that may have many heading to north...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Business#Cumming City Council#Tsplost Iga
appenmedia.com

NOTICE OF TRAINING SESSION

This is a work session for the purpose of training new board members. No petitions will be discussed during this time.
MILTON, GA
Eastern Progress

County adds Plainville to LOST fund distributions

The City of Plainville will soon get a financial boost, following a vote by the Gordon County Board of Commissioners. Commissioners voted 5-0 Tuesday night to approve the 2022 Local Option Sales Tax Certificate of Distribution, with the following percentages: Gordon County (60.98), Calhoun (35.45%), Fairmount (1.34%), Resaca (1.61%), Plainville (0.62%). Not included in the certification process a decade ago, Plainville will now receive a portion of countywide LOST collections.
PLAINVILLE, GA
Explore Atlanta

What are the most congested intersections in Atlanta?

All of them. The Georgia Highway Department calculates the likely traffic through an intersection, then builds the intersection with a capacity of 81% of the expected traffic flow. This guarantees a constant flow of work, and thus employment, doing intersection redesigns. Please keep this information to yourself; we don’t want the GHD to realize that their secret is out. ——Jim Ayres.
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sales Tax
gwinnettforum.com

BRACK: County schools starting with record 182,865 enrollment

AUG. 2 , 2022 | With school starting this week, Gwinnett County Public Schools are expecting 182,865 students to enroll, the most ever. The county schools employ 22,731 people, and is the largest employer in Gwinnett, and fourth largest in Metro Atlanta. The school district is now the 11th largest district in the entire country.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
creativeloafing.com

NEWS BRIEF: ‘It’s shameful’ - Politicians weigh in on Music Midtown shutdown

In the wake of Music Midtown’s cancellation due to lax gun laws, Atlanta City Council President Doug Shipman is proposing the creation of a policy that would allow exemptions for festivals, thus permitting promoters to ban weapons on-site. In a Rolling Stone interview, Shipman asked, “I would hope that as we move into the next state legislative session in January, the state legislature looks at this and really thinks hard about (it) — is this the kind of impact that we want to have?”
ATLANTA, GA
pickensprogress.com

Vandal in a vehicle forces park closure

Lee Newton Park will remain closed until Georgia Power crews can restore lighting and confirm the safety of the walking trails after a vandal in a vehicle ran over light poles throughout the grassy area in the center of the park on July 28th. The damage left exposed wires throughout...
JASPER, GA
appenmedia.com

Alpharetta man cited for theft from Target

MILTON, Ga. –– A 23-year-old Alpharetta man was charged with misdemeanor shoplifting at Target on Ga. 9 on July 9. Loss prevention told police he had seen the suspect going around the store to various departments and putting items in a shopping cart. The suspect was then seen...
MILTON, GA
appenmedia.com

Opinion: Everybody knew Billy Bates, Part 2

In a previous column, I described Billy Bates’ experiences as a sailor during World War II. The story continues today about his passion for life as expressed through his wide-ranging interests and through some of the people who played important roles in his life. Billy had many hobbies. He...
ALPHARETTA, GA
accesswdun.com

Gainesville Farmers Market to move its location for the next season

The Gainesville Farmers Market is finishing out its last season on the historic Downtown Gainesville Square. The market will move to Roosevelt Square in Downtown Gainesville in 2023, where it will be positioned between the Main Street Parking Deck and the Hall County Parking Facility. Gainesville Public Relations Manager Christina...
GAINESVILLE, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy