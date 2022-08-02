ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The 11 Best Deals You Can Score During Dine Out Boston

Boston is home to spectacular cuisine 365 days a year, but spring and summer usher in some truly incredible opportunities for Bay State gourmands thanks to Dine Out Boston. Established back in 2001, this food-focused event occurs for two weeks each March and August, with the Greater Boston Convention & Visitors Bureau working with local restaurants to highlight some of the finest dining experiences available in the city.
Tell us: Who serves the best fried clams in Massachusetts?

Let us know where to get a batch. It was once said that “clams are to New England what barbecue is to the South.” If you live in Massachusetts, it’s hard to dispute that: stopping by a clam shack and picking up a box of crispy fried clams, with a side of tartar sauce, can be so satisfying. Crunchy and slightly briny, they are a specialty of the region, with the Ipswich and Essex fried clams being especially well known.
Where to find $1 oyster happy hour deals in Boston

These are the buck-a-shuck deals available right now. If you’re picturing a quintessential New England day, throwing back a dozen freshly shucked oysters is a requirement. And what better time to enjoy some—Aug. 5 is National Oyster Day. Serving up Sweet Necks and Island Creeks, Cold Bottoms and...
Outdoor Festivals Happening in Boston This Weekend as Heat Drags on

A heat record was broken Thursday in Boston, as sweltering weather only persists through the weekend. Despite the high temperatures, there are a lot of outdoor activities throughout the City of Boston this weekend. The Boston Seafood Festival is being held on Sunday over at the Boston Fish Pier, in...
Boston-area eateries turn traditional sandwiches upside down

Bon Appetit Creperie owner Chaiha “Mimi” Chleuh, originally from Mali, says she had never seen a PB&J before coming to the United States for the first time. Now, she offers a PB&J crepe at her food stall in Boston Public Market. Remember those soggy old grilled cheeses back...
Coolest Luxury Movie Theatre Experience Ever is Coming to Boston

Homemade food and custom cocktails ordered and served from your luxury, reclining theatre seat while watching a first-run movie, participating in a Q&A with celebrities, and viewing repertory classics is just some of what you can expect with this absolutely wonderful experience. When I heard the Alamo Drafthouse was coming...
To Do List: Seafood festival, pickleball tournament, paint party

BOSTON - If you're looking for something to do this weekend, there's a seafood festival, a pickleball tournament, a Revolutionary War reenactment and a paint party.BOSTON SEAFOOD FESTIVALIt's a full day of celebrating seafood and local fishing. The Boston Seafood Festival is taking place Sunday.On the schedule - chef demos, an oyster shucking contest, live entertainment, and, of course, the opportunity to try some of the best seafood around.One of the festival highlights is an all-day lobster bake overlooking Boston Harbor.bostonseafoodfestival.org When: Sunday, August 7 (11 a.m. to 6 p.m.)Where: Boston Fish PierCost: Lobster Bake: $55.95General admission adult: $20General admission...
Where to eat in Natick

Looking to branch out for breakfast, lunch, or dinner in Natick? We’ve rounded up all of the town’s eating establishments (though please let us know if anything’s missing or outdated, or if you’re interested in sponsoring our Natick restaurants page: natickreport@gmail.com). For Indian for I love...
Secret Phrase That Could Get You a Free Hotel Room Upgrade in Boston and Beyond

It's one of the worst-kept secrets in the travel industry: getting upgrades and freebies at hotels and resorts around the country, and even the world. Sometimes it's just a matter of asking when you check in, sometimes the website of the resort or hotel you're staying at may have some fun info on it, and sometimes it's random articles like this, where we share secret words or phrases.
This Beloved Boston Deli Could Be Reopening

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. It looks like a longtime breakfast and lunch spot in downtown Boston could be returning after shutting down earlier this year. According to a tweet from @graham_morphis that was shared by WGBH state house reporter Katie Lannan, the High Spot Deli in...
Boston to hold Open Streets event Saturday

BOSTON (WHDH) - The City of Boston will host its second Open Streets event on Roxbury’s Blue Hill Avenue. The event will take place Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. between Dudley Street and Warren Street, and events onsite will include local musicians and poets, a roller rink with a live band, Caribbean food trucks and more.
David Williams Joins WCVB in Boston as Weekend Meteorologist

The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Boston ABC affiliate WCVB has hired David Williams as its weekend evening meteorologist. Williams replaces Mike Wankum who was recently promoted to...
‘Bar Rescue' Star Announces New Boston-Area Tavern Opening

Taffer’s Tavern, a restaurant founded by the star of Paramount Network’s "Bar Rescue," Jon Taffer, is opening up in Watertown’s Arsenal Yards at the end of August. The restaurant, which is now taking reservations, is scheduled to hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony hosted by Taffer on Sept. 8.
College students brace for Orange Line shutdown

The coming Thirty Day MBTA Orange Line Shut Down is going to impacts thousands of Boston area college students. In Charlestown, Bunker Hill Community College students are already talking about what they are going to do once the Orange Line closes. “The only way I think about is apps like...
