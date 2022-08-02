Read on hot969boston.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
JetBlue New Launches Boston to London Transatlantic RouteThe New York ExclusiveBoston, MA
Scituate Animal Shelter Welcomes First In-House Veterinarian Amid Major Building ImprovementsDianna CarneyScituate, MA
California teen says he is the youngest person to sail solo across the AtlanticB.R. ShenoyCalifornia State
5 great seafood places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
3 great burger places in BostonAlina AndrasBoston, MA
Thrillist
The 11 Best Deals You Can Score During Dine Out Boston
Boston is home to spectacular cuisine 365 days a year, but spring and summer usher in some truly incredible opportunities for Bay State gourmands thanks to Dine Out Boston. Established back in 2001, this food-focused event occurs for two weeks each March and August, with the Greater Boston Convention & Visitors Bureau working with local restaurants to highlight some of the finest dining experiences available in the city.
Boston Globe
Tell us: Who serves the best fried clams in Massachusetts?
Let us know where to get a batch. It was once said that “clams are to New England what barbecue is to the South.” If you live in Massachusetts, it’s hard to dispute that: stopping by a clam shack and picking up a box of crispy fried clams, with a side of tartar sauce, can be so satisfying. Crunchy and slightly briny, they are a specialty of the region, with the Ipswich and Essex fried clams being especially well known.
Where to find $1 oyster happy hour deals in Boston
These are the buck-a-shuck deals available right now. If you’re picturing a quintessential New England day, throwing back a dozen freshly shucked oysters is a requirement. And what better time to enjoy some—Aug. 5 is National Oyster Day. Serving up Sweet Necks and Island Creeks, Cold Bottoms and...
nbcboston.com
Outdoor Festivals Happening in Boston This Weekend as Heat Drags on
A heat record was broken Thursday in Boston, as sweltering weather only persists through the weekend. Despite the high temperatures, there are a lot of outdoor activities throughout the City of Boston this weekend. The Boston Seafood Festival is being held on Sunday over at the Boston Fish Pier, in...
WCVB
Boston-area eateries turn traditional sandwiches upside down
Bon Appetit Creperie owner Chaiha “Mimi” Chleuh, originally from Mali, says she had never seen a PB&J before coming to the United States for the first time. Now, she offers a PB&J crepe at her food stall in Boston Public Market. Remember those soggy old grilled cheeses back...
Coolest Luxury Movie Theatre Experience Ever is Coming to Boston
Homemade food and custom cocktails ordered and served from your luxury, reclining theatre seat while watching a first-run movie, participating in a Q&A with celebrities, and viewing repertory classics is just some of what you can expect with this absolutely wonderful experience. When I heard the Alamo Drafthouse was coming...
To Do List: Seafood festival, pickleball tournament, paint party
BOSTON - If you're looking for something to do this weekend, there's a seafood festival, a pickleball tournament, a Revolutionary War reenactment and a paint party.BOSTON SEAFOOD FESTIVALIt's a full day of celebrating seafood and local fishing. The Boston Seafood Festival is taking place Sunday.On the schedule - chef demos, an oyster shucking contest, live entertainment, and, of course, the opportunity to try some of the best seafood around.One of the festival highlights is an all-day lobster bake overlooking Boston Harbor.bostonseafoodfestival.org When: Sunday, August 7 (11 a.m. to 6 p.m.)Where: Boston Fish PierCost: Lobster Bake: $55.95General admission adult: $20General admission...
natickreport.com
Where to eat in Natick
Looking to branch out for breakfast, lunch, or dinner in Natick? We’ve rounded up all of the town’s eating establishments (though please let us know if anything’s missing or outdated, or if you’re interested in sponsoring our Natick restaurants page: natickreport@gmail.com). For Indian for I love...
Watch: TikTok of Cape Cod Culture Goes Viral For All The Wrong Reasons
Massachusetts is no stranger to towns and cities that are hard to pronounce. Visitors may have to fumble through a few before they get it right, and a Medford-based TikToker seemed to have quite the challenge when she visited Cape Cod. She goes by the name “Cheeseh8r” and has attracted...
Secret Phrase That Could Get You a Free Hotel Room Upgrade in Boston and Beyond
It's one of the worst-kept secrets in the travel industry: getting upgrades and freebies at hotels and resorts around the country, and even the world. Sometimes it's just a matter of asking when you check in, sometimes the website of the resort or hotel you're staying at may have some fun info on it, and sometimes it's random articles like this, where we share secret words or phrases.
nbcboston.com
This Beloved Boston Deli Could Be Reopening
[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. It looks like a longtime breakfast and lunch spot in downtown Boston could be returning after shutting down earlier this year. According to a tweet from @graham_morphis that was shared by WGBH state house reporter Katie Lannan, the High Spot Deli in...
WBUR
Culinary star and Boston restauranteur returns after another Food Network competition
Local chef Tiffani Faison is back from the Food Network throwdown, "Beachside Brawl." We ask her about her rising TV celebrity, her calling to keep making food in Boston, and what summer dishes we can cook up at home. Local author Rajani LaRocca, of Concord, writes children's books that explore...
Zoo animals in Mass. beat summer heat with ‘bloodsicles’ and other frozen treats
Staff at the Franklin Park Zoo in Boston and the Stone Zoo in Stoneham are working to ensure animals remain cool and comfortable amid near 100 degree heat in Massachusetts late this week. Zoo New England, which manages the two zoos, said in a statement that with the increased heat...
whdh.com
Boston to hold Open Streets event Saturday
BOSTON (WHDH) - The City of Boston will host its second Open Streets event on Roxbury’s Blue Hill Avenue. The event will take place Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. between Dudley Street and Warren Street, and events onsite will include local musicians and poets, a roller rink with a live band, Caribbean food trucks and more.
nbcboston.com
Floramo's Restaurant Planning to Open New Location in Malden. Here's Where
[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. Last week, it was reported that an iconic place for steak tips and ribs was expanding to a new location, and now we have learned that another new one appears to be on its way as well. According to a tweet from...
AdWeek
David Williams Joins WCVB in Boston as Weekend Meteorologist
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Boston ABC affiliate WCVB has hired David Williams as its weekend evening meteorologist. Williams replaces Mike Wankum who was recently promoted to...
These 2 New England family excursions are ‘amazing,’ according to Fodor’s Travel
Families can immerse themselves in the destination. Parents looking for getaways that offer memorable family adventures have two excellent options in New England, according to Fodor’s Travel. The publication recently released a list of 10 family excursions for parents who want more than the all-inclusive kids’ club and included...
NECN
‘Bar Rescue' Star Announces New Boston-Area Tavern Opening
Taffer’s Tavern, a restaurant founded by the star of Paramount Network’s "Bar Rescue," Jon Taffer, is opening up in Watertown’s Arsenal Yards at the end of August. The restaurant, which is now taking reservations, is scheduled to hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony hosted by Taffer on Sept. 8.
College students brace for Orange Line shutdown
The coming Thirty Day MBTA Orange Line Shut Down is going to impacts thousands of Boston area college students. In Charlestown, Bunker Hill Community College students are already talking about what they are going to do once the Orange Line closes. “The only way I think about is apps like...
PLAY is offering a flash deal on international flights from Boston
Travelers must book Aug. 3-7. If you’re hoping for a European getaway within the next eight months, a new low-cost airline at Logan Airport is offering discounted flights this week. Iceland-based PLAY, which began flying out of Logan Airport in May, is offering a flash deal of 25 percent...
