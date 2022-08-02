ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ID WFO MISSOULA Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO MISSOULA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, August 5, 2022. ...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY FROM THE IDAHO DEPARTMENT OF ENVIRONMENTAL. QUALITY FOR Lemhi County HAS BEEN LIFTED. * WHAT...Air Quality Advisory because of degraded air quality due to. wildfire smoke has been lifted. Air Quality Index is forecast to be...
Three Montana Grizzlies named to Buck Buchanan Award preseason watch list

MISSOULA — Montana's vaunted defense received some more national validation with the release of the Buck Buchanan Award preseason watch list Thursday by Stats Perform. The Grizzlies had three nominees on the 35-player list for the award given to the national defensive player of the year in the FCS. UM and North Dakota State, which also had three selections, were the only teams with multiple players.
