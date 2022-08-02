Read on www.kulr8.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KULR8
ID WFO MISSOULA Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
WFO MISSOULA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, August 5, 2022. ...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY FROM THE IDAHO DEPARTMENT OF ENVIRONMENTAL. QUALITY FOR Lemhi County HAS BEEN LIFTED. * WHAT...Air Quality Advisory because of degraded air quality due to. wildfire smoke has been lifted. Air Quality Index is forecast to be...
KULR8
Stage 1 fire restrictions going into place on Flathead Indian Reservation lands Friday
POLSON, Mont. - Stage 1 fire restrictions are being put in place on Flathead Indian Reservation lands starting Friday. The CSKT Division of Fire announced they are implementing the restrictions, effective at 12:01 am on Friday, Aug. 5. The following is prohibited under the restrictions:. Building, maintaining, attending or using...
KULR8
Three Montana Grizzlies named to Buck Buchanan Award preseason watch list
MISSOULA — Montana's vaunted defense received some more national validation with the release of the Buck Buchanan Award preseason watch list Thursday by Stats Perform. The Grizzlies had three nominees on the 35-player list for the award given to the national defensive player of the year in the FCS. UM and North Dakota State, which also had three selections, were the only teams with multiple players.
Comments / 0