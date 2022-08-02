Read on www.kulr8.com
WY WFO RIVERTON Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
————— SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING. The National Weather Service in Riverton has issued a. * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Southwestern Sublette County in west central Wyoming... * Until 545 PM MDT. * At 503 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Big Piney,. moving north at...
WY WFO CHEYENNE Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE. ...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions expected. Low temperatures in. the upper 60s and lower 70s this morning with daytime highs. climbing to between 100 and 105 degrees. * WHERE...Much of east central Wyoming and western Nebraska.
FWP bear specialists trying to capture bear near Columbia Falls
COLUMBIA FALLS, Mont. - Bear specialists with Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks (FWP) are trying to capture a bear that is getting into unsecured residential garbage along the east side of Columbia Falls. The bear is an adult female grizzly that has been frequenting residential areas. FWP says trapping is...
Meet our new SWX Reporter, Katelyn McLean
BILLINGS, Mont.- SWX is happy to welcome Katelyn McLean as the newest member of the SWX Montana team. She moves from Spokane, Washington, where she attended Whitworth University and is originally from Boise, Idaho. Katelyn is a devoted Seattle Mariners fan, despite the fact they haven't been to the playoffs...
A costly bite: school lunches no longer free in Montana
MONTANA - School Lunches are no longer free for students in the state as the federal waiver that was created due to the pandemic, has expired. A new 25-cent increase in lunches in Missoula are now raising school lunch prices to $3 or $3.25, a hefty increase after lunch was free for the last two years.
State Rep. Jackie Walorski
Aug. 3 - Indiana, U.S. legislators remember Rep. Jackie Walorski, killed with others in crash. INDIANAPOLIS — On the afternoon of Aug. 3, State Rep. Jackie Walorski, Communications Director Emma Thomson and St. Joseph County Republican Party Chair Zachery Potts were killed in a car crash. The driver of a vehicle that collided with theirs also died.
