“Opportunity to Accumulate Shares” Keeps This Analyst Bullish on Intel

‘The midterms could be a positive catalyst for stocks in Q4′ says RBC. Here are 2 stock picks with at least 70% upside
Covering the stock scene for RBC Capital, US equity strategy head Lori Calvasina has pinpointed the upcoming US midterm elections as a major positive catalyst for stocks heading into the year’s end. That may sound counter intuitive – American politics being anything but positive these days – but Calvasina lays out a strong case for a market rally in Q4.
AMD Remains on Track to Meet Its Targets, Says Analyst
Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) could not deliver the by now almost customary beat-and-raise in its latest quarterly statement, even as the company delivered record revenues driven by a big growth for its server sales. The chip giant generated sales of $6.55 billion, amounting to a 70.1% year-over-year increase and just...
Why are Canopy Growth Shares Trending Higher?
Canopy Growth has appointed Christelle Gedeon as the company’s new Chief Legal Officer. Shares of Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) gained over 13% yesterday and are up more than 2% during the pre-market trading session today after the company announced that it has hired Christelle Gedeon, Ph.D., as the company’s new Chief Legal Officer.
These Stocks Are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Wednesday
AMTD IDEA Group (NYSE: AMTD) tops the list with its stock trading 46.6% up in Wednesday’s pre-market trading session. Shares of the Hong Kong-based company closed 238.1% higher on Tuesday and 17.5% on Monday. The financial services firm has not announced any major development recently that can explain this uptrend.
Teladoc Stock: Unhealthy Net Loss Means More Downside is Probable
Some folks might be persuaded by Teladoc’s revenue growth to take a long position in the telemedicine specialist. However, a closer look at the company’s data and forward guidance might leave you with a sick feeling in your stomach. Teladoc (TDOC) was a darling of the markets in...
Seeking at Least 13% Dividend Yield? Analysts Suggest 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy
We’ve seen two conflicting trends in the markets this year – a sharp drop, into bear territory, in the first five months, and a strong rally since the beginning of June. Both trends have been overlaid on increased volatility, creating a confusing market environment even when the buying kicked back in.
Tesla to Vote on 3-for-1 Stock Split to Increase Investor Accessibility
Tesla gapped up this morning, just ahead of a shareholder vote on a new stock split. A three-for-one share split should go quite some way to drawing new investor interest. Tesla (TSLA) is still pretty much the biggest name in electric cars. Getting the stock, however, has been challenging recently. Its high share price has kept some investors from buying in. However, that could change soon. Tesla shareholders are poised to vote later today, at 4:30 p.m. CT., on a three-for-one stock split that, according to reports, will make Tesla stock ownership “more accessible” to potential investors. The vote won’t start until the end of the trading day—4:30 p.m. CT.
Cannabis Stocks are Undervalued, Says Analyst Sonny Randhawa; Here’s Why
Wall Street and key metrics back Sonny Randhawa’s claim that certain cannabis stocks are undervalued. In particular, three stocks stand out from the pack. Analyst Sonny Randhawa of Seaport Global Securities launched coverage on an array of Cannabis stocks as he believes a substitute scenario could unfold. He assigned Buy ratings to the following cannabis stocks – AAWH, CURLF, and GTBIF – which I am also bullish on. According to Randhawa: “With budgets constrained, we believe new customer penetration rates could accelerate as consumers spend more time at home and the bang-per-buck for cannabis vs alcohol keeps moving higher.”
These Are the Most Traded Stocks by TipRanks Investors in July 2022
July was a month driven by surprise investor optimism. A look at which stocks were bought and discarded the most during the month will tell us more about the behavior patterns of investors during unprecedented times. Despite the continued macroeconomic uncertainty and another 75 basis-point interest rate hike, July was...
Will Uber Stock Rebound as Demand Bounces Back Up?
Uber announces solid Q2 financials as gross bookings and adjusted EBITDA reach an all-time high on a recovery in demand. Management is confident in delivering solid top and bottom line growth. Uber (NYSE:UBER) delivered stellar Q2 financials, with gross bookings and adjusted EBITDA at an all-time high. Furthermore, it turned...
Here’s Why DoorDash Bounced 12% Despite Q2 Loss
DoorDash bounced 12% in the extended trading session yesterday after the company reported impressive revenue growth and adjusted EBITDA of $103 million, which was above the high end of the company’s outlook range. DoorDash (DASH) shares jumped almost 12% during the extended trading session on August 4, despite the...
Here’s How Website Traffic Determined Robinhood’s Q2 Performance
Robinhood is slashing its workforce by 23% and its top line has dropped 44% over the prior year. Meanwhile, insiders are dumping the stock. Robinhood (HOOD) is slashing its headcount by 23%, and its second-quarter numbers fell short of expectations. The online trading platform’s IPO last year was the talk of the town, but fortunes can change fast on Wall Street. Shares are trading at $9.2 levels, which is a far cry from its 52-week high of $85 and short interest in the stock is running high at around 9.3%.
Seeking Recession-Proof Stocks? These 3 Companies Look Attractive
With all the recent talk about a recession, it’s a good idea to seek out recession-resistant stocks. These three stocks are in a recession-resistant sector with secular and macroeconomic trends that should give them a boost. As concerns about a possible recession grow, many investors are looking for recession-proof...
FIGS Posts Upbeat Q2 Results; Website Traffic Hinted at It
FIGS, Inc. (NYSE: FIGS) grabbed many eyeballs after reporting upbeat results for the second quarter of 2022. Its earnings beat in the quarter was 50% and the sales surprise stood at 3.6%. A rise in traffic to the company’s website hinted at the company’s impressive performance in the second quarter.
Wall Street’s Conviction: Inflation Cannot Bring Down Amazon
Amazon has too many upsides to ignore, despite delivering mixed 2Q results. Investors are rushing back to the stock. E-commerce giant Amazon’s (AMZN) mixed results for the second quarter did not deter investors from scooping up its shares. Despite facing setbacks due to inflation in Q2, Amazon seems to have strong and unavoidable upsides.
MicroStrategy Stock Could Hit $950, Says Analyst
On Tuesday, MicroStrategy (MSTR) announced Q2 earnings, but as has become customary for this company, the results took on a secondary role to the headline grabbing antics of its bitcoin activity, led of course by BTC evangelist and now former CEO Michael Saylor. Under Saylor’s guidance, the software company has...
How Has MGNI Stock Performed Lately?
MGNI stock’s recent volatility has caught investor attention. Let’s learn more about this tech firm. The journey of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGNI) stock has not been smooth over the past year. According to TipRanks, MGNI stock has declined almost 22% over the last three months, 37.7% in the last six months, and over 52% year-to-date. Further, the stock has lost 72.2% in the last year.
Mastercard Stock: Consumer Resilience Should Inspire Investor Confidence
There’s no denying that shoppers in the U.S. are under pressure due to persistently high inflation and elevated interest rates. Nonetheless, Mastercard is able to deliver outstanding financial results and demonstrate that the American consumer is surprisingly strong in 2022. Mastercard (MA) has faced a number of challenges in...
Datadog Slides 5% Despite Q2 Beat
Datadog has delivered another robust quarter, and the full-year outlook remains buoyant. Insiders, though, may not seem very positive about the stock at the moment. Datadog shares (DDOG) are down nearly 5% during the pre-market session today despite the company’s robust second-quarter showing. The monitoring and security platform for...
After Gaining 9% on Wednesday, PayPal Stock Could Go Up Another 37%, Says Analyst
PayPal (PYPL) reported its fiscal Q2 2022 earnings on Tuesday evening — and on Wednesday, the crowd went wild. On a good day for tech stocks, with the Nasdaq rising 2.6%, PayPal shares blew past the competition and closed the day up 9%. So what did investors like about PayPal’s Q2 report?
