What Does Business Casual Look Like This Summer?

Read on delco.today
Related
Remote Workers Returning to the Office Phase Out “Business Casual” in Favor of Resortwear and Sneakers
The era of business casual outfits may be on its way out at the workplace. As explained over at Fortune, the idea of what constitutes professional attire changed tremendously while the majority of people were working from home as remote workers.
New Hope Smokehouse Working with Philadelphia Dog Treat Brand to Bring a Little More Bark to Their Bite
Mika & Sammy’s Gourmet Pet Treats, a Philadelphia-based company, is working with a New Hope smokehouse for the creation of their products. Lisa Dukart wrote about the business’ Bucks County connection for the Philadelphia Business Journal. The company was founded by Erik Senders and now sees their products...
Weekend Wanderer: I Rebelled on Vacation
What should we talk about this week? The guy dressed like Michael Jackson – single glove and all – I pass on the way to tutoring? My underwear? I don’t have a lot to say about the King of Pop’s doppelgänger. But I do have a lot to say about my underwear.
DELCO.Today
Delaware County, PA
10K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
DELCO.Today celebrates Delaware County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journal’s is the publisher of DELCO.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes BUCKSO.Today (Bucks County), MONTCO.Today (Montgomery County), and VISTA.Today (Chester County).https://delco.today/
Comments / 0