Kansas State

Kan. begins fiscal year 2023 with tax receipts ahead of estimates

 3 days ago
KDHE: Reported COVID case numbers down over the past week

TOPEKA — The Kansas Department of Health reported 6,722 new coronavirus cases in Kansas from Wednesday July 27 to Wednesday August 3, for a total of 841,542 cases. The state reported 7,519 coronavirus cases in Kansas from Wednesday July 20 to Wednesday July 27. On Wednesday, the state reported...
Justice retention is next abortion fight in Kansas

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — After the defeat of the abortion regulation amendment on Tuesday, it's important to note that there is an election for a majority of the justices that have been tasked by Kansas voters with interpreting the Kansas Constitution in this area. The terms of six of the...
Kansas voters resoundingly protect access to abortion

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas voters on Tuesday sent a resounding message about their desire to protect abortion rights, rejecting a ballot measure in a conservative state with deep ties to the anti-abortion movement that would have allowed the Republican-controlled Legislature to tighten restrictions or ban the procedure outright.
🎥 Abortion vote in Kansas sparks hope for Dems in midterms

NEW YORK (AP) — Democrats displayed a newfound sense of optimism about the election-year political climate Wednesday after voters in traditionally conservative Kansas overwhelmingly backed a measure protecting abortion rights. (Click below to watch the Task Force meeting) At the White House, President Joe Biden hailed the vote in...
Former congressman connected to false text about Kan. abortion amendment

TOPEKA — Former U.S. Rep. Tim Huelskamp is behind the false text message about the constitutional amendment that enraged Democrats on Monday, the Washington Post reports. The newspaper traced the unsolicited text messages to a political tech firm called Alliance Forge and identified Huelskamp’s Do Right PAC as the client behind the campaign.
Kansas GOP nominates Kobach for AG, advancing comeback bid

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Republicans on Tuesday nominated Kris Kobach for Kansas attorney general, keeping alive the polarizing conservative’s bid for a political comeback following his losses in a governor’s race and U.S. Senate primary over the past four years. Kobach, a former Kansas secretary of state...
Kelly, Schmidt easily win primary for Kansas governor

WASHINGTON (AP) — Derek Schmidt wins Republican nomination for governor in Kansas primary election on Tuesday night and will face incumbent Governor Laura Kelly in November. Kelly easily won the Democratic nomination for governor in Kansas primary election with 95 percent of the vote over Richard S. Karnowski. Schmidt...
2022 Primary election returns

2022 Primary Election Returns (unofficial final, final results will come at canvass) (Reno County races are Reno County only, statewide or multi-county races are information from Kansas Secretary of State's office and only competitive races are included, if a race has only one candidate, it is not posted. Only the Secretary of State's office provides percentages.)
Kansas’ top election official defeats conspiracy promoter

TOPEKA (AP) —The top state elections official in Kansas beat back a far-right challenger who promoted conspiracy theories in one of several primaries Tuesday featuring candidates for secretary of state who have expressed skepticism of elections or promoted lies about the 2020 presidential election. Kansas had no significant problems...
Hutch Fire crews continue fire relief efforts in Texas

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Three members of the Hutchinson Fire Department continue to work down in Texas helping with the wildfire efforts. Cole Inghram, Justin Williams and Matt Brooks left for Texas last week.. Hutchinson Fire Chief Steven Beer says the crew is doing well. The three are part of...
Mark Holland wins Dem. nomination for U.S. Senate in Kansas

WASHINGTON (AP) — Mark Holland wins Democratic nomination for U.S. Senate in Kansas primary election. With 1045 precincts of 3949 reporting Holland had received 42 percent of the vote and had a large lead over five challengers. That was enough for the Associated Press to declare him the winner....
