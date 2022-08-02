OP-ED | Rate Review Does Not Solve Underlying Issues Driving Up Health Care Costs

Read on ctnewsjunkie.com
EPA Releases Funding for School Districts to Replace Diesel Buses
Every school district in Connecticut has until August 19 to apply for federal funding to replace diesel school buses with zero-emission and low-emission school buses, officials have announced. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has made $500 million in rebates available as a first round for this initiative, which is part...
Lamont Extends Extreme Hot Weather Protocol
With sweltering temperatures showing no signs of letting up on Thursday, Gov. Ned Lamont extended Connecticut’s extreme hot weather protocol, leaving additional protections for vulnerable residents in place through the beginning of next week. Extreme heat and high humidity continued to impact much of the northeast region Thursday with...
