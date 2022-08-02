ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

OP-ED | Rate Review Does Not Solve Underlying Issues Driving Up Health Care Costs

By Susan Halpin
ctnewsjunkie.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on ctnewsjunkie.com

Comments / 0

Related
ctnewsjunkie.com

EPA Releases Funding for School Districts to Replace Diesel Buses

Every school district in Connecticut has until August 19 to apply for federal funding to replace diesel school buses with zero-emission and low-emission school buses, officials have announced. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has made $500 million in rebates available as a first round for this initiative, which is part...
CONNECTICUT STATE
ctnewsjunkie.com

Lamont Extends Extreme Hot Weather Protocol

With sweltering temperatures showing no signs of letting up on Thursday, Gov. Ned Lamont extended Connecticut’s extreme hot weather protocol, leaving additional protections for vulnerable residents in place through the beginning of next week. Extreme heat and high humidity continued to impact much of the northeast region Thursday with...
CONNECTICUT STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy