OP-ED | Will Connecticut Republicans Choose Head, Heart, or LOLs?

By Susan Bigelow
 3 days ago
Hatrick
3d ago

The author of this article is the reason why businesses are running away from Connecticut, And we are one of the highest taxed States in the country! One party rule has been destroying the state for 30 years!🤔

Gabriel Gouveia
3d ago

The CT taxpayers are going to vote for Americans First, clean out our state of illegals and to protect All of our rights including the 2 nd amendment

Retired LEO
3d ago

My middle finger is up. As long as Blumenthal is gone, who ever gets to run against him has my vote.

