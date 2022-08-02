OP-ED | Will Connecticut Republicans Choose Head, Heart, or LOLs?

Read on ctnewsjunkie.com
Hatrick
3d ago
The author of this article is the reason why businesses are running away from Connecticut, And we are one of the highest taxed States in the country! One party rule has been destroying the state for 30 years!🤔
Gabriel Gouveia
3d ago
The CT taxpayers are going to vote for Americans First, clean out our state of illegals and to protect All of our rights including the 2 nd amendment
Retired LEO
3d ago
My middle finger is up. As long as Blumenthal is gone, who ever gets to run against him has my vote.
Business Insider
Mark Leibovich says Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' reelection isn't 'a sure thing,' as Republicans increasingly view him as a potential 2024 presidential contender
Leibovich, a staff writer at The Atlantic, told Insider that the state was still "pretty swingy."The Republican governor has emerged as a leading potential presidential contender in 2024. Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida in recent years has emerged as one of the most high-profile GOP leaders in the United...
Wyoming Republican senator says there are 'not that many Democrats' in the state who could help Cheney win her GOP primary
A GOP senator from Wyoming said Rep. Liz Cheney has "a lot of work to do" to win her upcoming primary. Cheney's position on the Jan. 6 panel has earned her GOP disdain and support from Democratic voters. However, "there's really not that many Democrats out there," Wyoming GOP Sen....
Rep. Jahana Hayes could be the first incumbent Connecticut Democrat to lose in 22 years
As Republicans set their sights on recapturing a majority in the House, much of the focus of party leaders, activists, and political players is on battleground seats in states such as Nevada, Ohio, Michigan, and Virginia. But could an upset be brewing in the Democratic stronghold of New England?
A Survey of Texas Republicans Suggests That Ron DeSantis Is Growing in Popularity As the GOP Presidential Candidate
A survey conducted amongst Texan Republican voters, released on July 12, has suggested that Ron DeSantis - the Republican Governor of Florida - is growing in appeal outside of his home state as a candidate for the 2024 presidential election.
Letter: Is a “Sleeper” Democrat running as a Republican for the new Congressional territory 15?
Because of redistricting there in Florida, a newly established Congressional voting district 15 has been established. This new voting district has become a “target” for those who want to run for congress because there is currently no incumbent to run against. For this upcoming primary, the field is now crowded with 5 republican congressional candidates. Congressional district 15 encompasses the west side of Lakeland, northeast Hillsborough County, and southern Pasco County.
People
Half of Republicans Don't Want Trump to Run in 2024. Here's Who They'd Rather Elect, According to New Poll
Republican voters are not set on former President Donald Trump running again in 2024, according to a new New York Times/Siena College poll. Trump has lost considerable support within his own base as he continues to plant the seeds for a potential 2024 run, with nearly half of Republican primary voters polled saying they want a new candidate in the next general election.
Chris Christie says 2024 presidential race will feature Trump, Cotton, Pence, and Cruz and force GOP voters to choose between 'the party of me or the party of us'
Christie said the 2024 presidential race boils down to a simple decision for GOP voters: dwelling on Trump's 2020 grievances or plotting the future.
Doug Mastriano Is Keeping A Big Secret From Pennsylvania Voters
Doug Mastriano has a secret. The Republican nominee for Pennsylvania governor says he’s chosen someone to serve as the commonwealth’s next secretary of state — a position that will hold enormous power over the 2024 presidential election. But he won’t tell voters who it is. In...
Democrats Could Flip GOP-Held Senate Seats in Ohio, Pennsylvania: Polls
Amid dire predictions of Democratic losses in the upcoming November midterm elections, the party's candidates actually appear to be well positioned to flip at least two Republican-held Senate seats in Ohio and Pennsylvania, according to recent polls. Senator Rob Portman, an Ohio Republican, announced in January 2021 that he would...
Mitt Romney says Democratic efforts to boost Trump-allied GOP election deniers is a 'stupid' approach: 'Be careful what you wish for'
Romney criticized Democratic efforts to boost GOP candidates who've questioned the 2020 election. "It's not illegal but it sure is stupid," the Utah senator told The Huffington Post on Tuesday. Democrats have elevated several candidates that they feel will falter in the general election. Sen. Mitt Romney on Tuesday criticized...
Blake Masters, ultra-MAGA Republican who blamed gun violence on ‘Black people,’ wins Arizona Senate primary
Blake Masters, an ultra-MAGA candidate endorsed by former President Donald Trump, won the marquee GOP Senate primary in Arizona Tuesday night, setting up a general-election showdown with his more traditional Democratic rival that will test whether the way to win a key swing state in 2022 is by channeling the animosities of the far right — or by trying to appeal to a broader coalition.
Raphael Warnock Beats Herschel Walker Among Georgia Independents: New Poll
Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock leads his Republican opponent Herschel Walker among Georgia's independent voters as well as among the state's voters overall in a new poll—suggesting that the incumbent is well positioned to maintain his seat in November's election. In January 2021, Warnock narrowly defeated GOP Senator Kelly Loeffler...
Meet the House Republican who impeached Trump and escaped his fury
HANFORD, Calif. — Most of the 10 House Republicans who backed Donald Trump’s second impeachment have faced the career-threatening consequences of his wrath. Not David Valadao. The 45-year-old California Republican isn’t coasting to reelection, though. He’s running to hold turf that got bluer after redistricting, against a formidable...
Why Liz Cheney is in a lot of trouble in Wyoming
Rep. Liz Cheney has become an unexpected hero for Democrats. She was one of the few Republicans to vote to impeach President Donald Trump last year, has served as one of his most vocal critics in the GOP and is the vice chair of the House select committee investigating the January 6, 2021, insurrection at the US Capitol.
Dick Cheney calls Trump a 'coward' in ad for daughter's reelection
Former Vice President Dick Cheney, in an ad released Thursday to boost his daughter Liz’s reelection campaign, took direct aim at Donald Trump. Cheney looked directly into the camera in the 60-second ad and lambasted the former president as a “coward.”. “In our nation’s 246-year history, there has...
Pence has campaigned for 3 House Republicans who voted to overturn the 2020 election, report says
Former VP Mike Pence has stumped for some Republicans who voted to overturn 2020, NYT reports. Pence is laying the groundwork for a possible 2024 run, including campaigning for House candidates. Pence has also engaged in proxy battles with Trump in high-profile GOP gubernatorial primaries.
Donald Trump, power broker: Primaries show he retains a degree of control over Republicans
As in primaries past, the Trump movement Tuesday took a few lumps, but it also won nominations for many partisans in Michigan and Arizona especially.
GOP Sen. Mike Lee is in a tight contest with independent Evan McMullin in the Utah Senate race: poll
Mike Lee is locked in a close Senate race with independent Evan McMullin in Utah, per a new survey. In the latest Deseret News/Hinckley Institute of Politics poll, Lee had a small edge over McMullin (41%-36%). In April, McMullin earned the official backing of the state Democratic Party in this...
Register Citizen
Connecticut’s COVID death count continues to rise, even as public attention fades
As many Connecticut residents, and some public officials, increasingly behave as though COVID-19 is no longer a significant threat, the state’s weekly death toll continues to suggest otherwise. Connecticut on Thursday reported 28 additional COVID-linked deaths over the past week, bringing its total to 11,130 over the full pandemic.
Progressive and centrist Dems battle for Vermont House seat
STOWE, Vt. (AP) — Lt. Gov. Molly Gray and Senate President Pro Tempore Becca Balint are the leading candidates in a Democratic U.S. House primary that could make either of them the first female member of Vermont’s congressional delegation. Gray has the backing of the centrist lane of the party, with endorsements from former Govs. Madeline Kunin and Howard Dean. Retiring U.S. Sen. Patrick Leahy donated $5,000 to her campaign and cast a ballot for her. Balint has been endorsed by an all-star list of progressive leaders, including the state’s other U.S. senator, Bernie Sanders; Rep. Pramila Jayapal, chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus; and Ben Cohen and Jerry Greenfield, the founders of Vermont’s famously progressive ice cream company, Ben & Jerry’s. The winner of Tuesday’s primary is expected to cruise to victory in November in deep-blue Vermont. Despite the state’s liberal credentials built up over the last half century, the lack of turnover in the congressional delegation has made Vermont the only state in the country that has never been represented in Washington by a woman.
