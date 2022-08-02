ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Increased Tax Collections Boost Connecticut’s Bottom Line

By Christine Stuart
ctnewsjunkie.com
 3 days ago
Comments / 5

Basement Joe
3d ago

Between inflation and high taxes the middle class families are being squeezed into poverty. If you want a good job?? Join the public unions and get yearly raises and bonuses!! Retire at 55 at the expense of the working middle-class families high taxes that pays for their lavish salaries and million dollar pensions!! The economy could be a wreck but they will always get a raise. You will be laid off because of the business slowing down!!🤔

FOX 61

Connecticut awarded $23.9 million in hopes to diversify workplace

HARTFORD, Conn. — Today Gov. Ned Lamont announced that a $23.9 million American Rescue Plan Good Jobs Challenge grant from the U.S. Department of Commerce will be awarded to the Connecticut Office of Workforce Strategy. These millions of dollars will provide support in the creation of the Strengthening Sectoral Partnerships Initiative.
CONNECTICUT STATE
zip06.com

Insurance Provider Returns Thousands to Board of Ed., Town

The Connecticut Interlocal Risk Management Agency (CIRMA) presented a check for $12,356 to Essex First Selectman Norman Needleman, a share of CIRMA’s latest $5 million Members’ Equity Distribution. Over the past twelve years, CIRMA put nearly $42 million in equity back into the hands, and budgets of its member towns, cities, schools and local public agencies.
ESSEX, CT
wiltonbulletin.com

Three CT hospitals among best in the U.S., federal agency says

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Three Connecticut hospitals were ranked among the best in the nation, according to new ratings released by the U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS). Sharon Hospital, Stamford Hospital and Greenwich Hospital Association each received five-star ratings, CMS’s...
GREENWICH, CT
Register Citizen

Connecticut tax-free week starts Aug. 21 — Here’s what you can save on.

In the market for a new square-dancing outfit? Some back-to-school clothes or a new set of chef whites?. Shoppers will be able to save a few bucks at the end of the month when Connecticut’s annual tax-free week kicks off Aug. 21. The exemption covers most clothing and footwear items under $100 thanks to legislation passed in 2015.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Register Citizen

Connecticut private schools have highest average tuition cost in the U.S., report says

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Connecticut’s average private school tuition is $24,980 a year— the highest out of any state in the United States, according to a report by Education Data Initiative. In addition, the Brookings Institute reported the state also has the highest share of private school students at 17 percent.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Eyewitness News

Program aims to address statewide nursing shortage

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A program for college students aims to address a statewide nursing shortage. Gov. Ned Lamont participated in a news conference at Southern Connecticut State University in New Haven on Wednesday morning to announce the program’s launch at Connecticut’s colleges and universities. “We have...
CONNECTICUT STATE
NBC Connecticut

Your Guide to the August 2022 Primary Election in Connecticut

The Connecticut primary is coming up on Aug. 9 and voters across the state will be voting in several primary races. There is a Republican primary for the United States Senate and one for U.S Representative. There are primaries for Secretary of the State, Treasurer and several state senate and representative races.
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

CT Department of Labor warns of text scams

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – The Commissioner of the Department of Labor is warning residents of text scams that include links to fake web pages resembling CTDOL unemployment pages, including the unemployment benefits login page. Commissioner Danté Bartolomeo said, the texts appear to come from the agency and may read “’ Connecticut’s Department of Labor warn […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
ctnewsjunkie.com

EPA Releases Funding for School Districts to Replace Diesel Buses

Every school district in Connecticut has until August 19 to apply for federal funding to replace diesel school buses with zero-emission and low-emission school buses, officials have announced. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has made $500 million in rebates available as a first round for this initiative, which is part...
CONNECTICUT STATE
NBC Connecticut

Two Connecticut Powerball Tickets Won $50,000 Wednesday Night

Two Powerball tickets sold in Connecticut won $50,000 Wednesday night. The winning numbers were 9-21-56-57-66 and the Powerball was 11. It is not clear where either ticket was sold. The two Connecticut winning tickets matched four of the five numbers and the Powerball. Neither had Powerplay. There was one winning...
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Gov. Lamont announces program to help with nursing shortage

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – There is a severe nursing shortage impacting the country and Gov. Ned Lamont is launching a new program to help additional nurses get to work. On Wednesday at Southern Connecticut State University, Lamont shared the new program is called “Connecticut Health Horizons.” It’s a $35,000,000 investment in higher education to […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
FOX 61

Connecticut’s lone U.S. House primary race heats up

HARTFORD, Conn. — Across Connecticut’s five Congressional districts, only one of them will be on the ballot on August 9. The state’s Fourth District covers most of Fairfield and some of New Haven counties. Right now, the seat is held by Democrat incumbent Jim Himes. He’s been in the position since 2009.
CONNECTICUT STATE

