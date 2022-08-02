Increased Tax Collections Boost Connecticut’s Bottom Line

Read on ctnewsjunkie.com
Basement Joe
3d ago
Between inflation and high taxes the middle class families are being squeezed into poverty. If you want a good job?? Join the public unions and get yearly raises and bonuses!! Retire at 55 at the expense of the working middle-class families high taxes that pays for their lavish salaries and million dollar pensions!! The economy could be a wreck but they will always get a raise. You will be laid off because of the business slowing down!!🤔
Reply
2
Related
ctexaminer.com
Connecticut Legislates Equity, But Not a Share of the Profits for Marijuana
In an effort to open the newly legal marijuana market to those most harmed during the years it was criminalized, Connecticut lawmakers set strict standards for who may own the emerging businesses. But they didn’t legislate anything about profits. Last month the state’s Social Equity Council approved the applications...
CT essential private sector workers can now apply for pandemic bonuses
Essential CT private-sector employees who staffed vital services during the pandemic can now apply for up to a $1,000 bonus from the state.
Connecticut awarded $23.9 million in hopes to diversify workplace
HARTFORD, Conn. — Today Gov. Ned Lamont announced that a $23.9 million American Rescue Plan Good Jobs Challenge grant from the U.S. Department of Commerce will be awarded to the Connecticut Office of Workforce Strategy. These millions of dollars will provide support in the creation of the Strengthening Sectoral Partnerships Initiative.
zip06.com
Insurance Provider Returns Thousands to Board of Ed., Town
The Connecticut Interlocal Risk Management Agency (CIRMA) presented a check for $12,356 to Essex First Selectman Norman Needleman, a share of CIRMA’s latest $5 million Members’ Equity Distribution. Over the past twelve years, CIRMA put nearly $42 million in equity back into the hands, and budgets of its member towns, cities, schools and local public agencies.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wiltonbulletin.com
Three CT hospitals among best in the U.S., federal agency says
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Three Connecticut hospitals were ranked among the best in the nation, according to new ratings released by the U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS). Sharon Hospital, Stamford Hospital and Greenwich Hospital Association each received five-star ratings, CMS’s...
Connecticut breweries facing cutbacks with nationwide carbon dioxide shortage
HARTFORD, Conn. — Curt Cameron, president of Thomas Hooker Brewing Company, said they are noticing cutbacks. He recently found out they will be getting 70% of their typical allotment of CO2 from their supplier due to a plant failure, but he's hoping they'll be able to make due. Carbon...
Register Citizen
Connecticut tax-free week starts Aug. 21 — Here’s what you can save on.
In the market for a new square-dancing outfit? Some back-to-school clothes or a new set of chef whites?. Shoppers will be able to save a few bucks at the end of the month when Connecticut’s annual tax-free week kicks off Aug. 21. The exemption covers most clothing and footwear items under $100 thanks to legislation passed in 2015.
trumbulltimes.com
Connecticut’s COVID death count continues to rise, even as public attention fades
As many Connecticut residents, and some public officials, increasingly behave as though COVID-19 is no longer a significant threat, the state’s weekly death toll continues to suggest otherwise. Connecticut on Thursday reported 28 additional COVID-linked deaths over the past week, bringing its total to 11,130 over the full pandemic.
Register Citizen
Connecticut private schools have highest average tuition cost in the U.S., report says
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Connecticut’s average private school tuition is $24,980 a year— the highest out of any state in the United States, according to a report by Education Data Initiative. In addition, the Brookings Institute reported the state also has the highest share of private school students at 17 percent.
Eyewitness News
Program aims to address statewide nursing shortage
NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A program for college students aims to address a statewide nursing shortage. Gov. Ned Lamont participated in a news conference at Southern Connecticut State University in New Haven on Wednesday morning to announce the program’s launch at Connecticut’s colleges and universities. “We have...
A look at Connecticut's only state Senate primary race
HARTFORD, Conn. — The Connecticut State Legislature is also known as the Connecticut General Assembly. It’s composed of 151 state House representatives and 36 state senators. All 36 of the state Senate seats are up for election this year, but just one is on the primary ballot on...
NBC Connecticut
Your Guide to the August 2022 Primary Election in Connecticut
The Connecticut primary is coming up on Aug. 9 and voters across the state will be voting in several primary races. There is a Republican primary for the United States Senate and one for U.S Representative. There are primaries for Secretary of the State, Treasurer and several state senate and representative races.
CT Department of Labor warns of text scams
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – The Commissioner of the Department of Labor is warning residents of text scams that include links to fake web pages resembling CTDOL unemployment pages, including the unemployment benefits login page. Commissioner Danté Bartolomeo said, the texts appear to come from the agency and may read “’ Connecticut’s Department of Labor warn […]
ctnewsjunkie.com
EPA Releases Funding for School Districts to Replace Diesel Buses
Every school district in Connecticut has until August 19 to apply for federal funding to replace diesel school buses with zero-emission and low-emission school buses, officials have announced. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has made $500 million in rebates available as a first round for this initiative, which is part...
NBC Connecticut
Two Connecticut Powerball Tickets Won $50,000 Wednesday Night
Two Powerball tickets sold in Connecticut won $50,000 Wednesday night. The winning numbers were 9-21-56-57-66 and the Powerball was 11. It is not clear where either ticket was sold. The two Connecticut winning tickets matched four of the five numbers and the Powerball. Neither had Powerplay. There was one winning...
Gov. Lamont announces program to help with nursing shortage
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – There is a severe nursing shortage impacting the country and Gov. Ned Lamont is launching a new program to help additional nurses get to work. On Wednesday at Southern Connecticut State University, Lamont shared the new program is called “Connecticut Health Horizons.” It’s a $35,000,000 investment in higher education to […]
Connecticut, 4 states settle with Postal Service over cigarettes
NEW YORK — Connecticut, New York City and three states that had filed a lawsuit against the U.S. Postal Service announced a settlement Monday. The agency agreed it would destroy packages of cigarettes sent illegally to the United States from other countries. New York City and California had initially...
Connecticut’s lone U.S. House primary race heats up
HARTFORD, Conn. — Across Connecticut’s five Congressional districts, only one of them will be on the ballot on August 9. The state’s Fourth District covers most of Fairfield and some of New Haven counties. Right now, the seat is held by Democrat incumbent Jim Himes. He’s been in the position since 2009.
Wahlburgers returning to Connecticut, but not in Fairfield County
The fast casual restaurant chain Wahlburgers, which closed its sole Connecticut eatery in Trumbull during the pandemic, is returning to the state but will not operate in Fairfield County. Wahlburgers’ first foray into the Connecticut dining scene was a restaurant at the Westfair Trumbull Mall, which opened in October 2017...
ctexaminer.com
Connecticut Has 900,000 Utility Poles and is Aiming to Force Companies to Maintain them
STAMFORD — People walking their dogs sometimes stopped to take note of the utility pole leaning over Bon Air Avenue. The rotting pole – which was considerably thinner at the top, where the equipment was attached – angled sharply toward the street. It will break during the...
Comments / 5