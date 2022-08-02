ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
bitcoinist.com

“X-to-Earn” in Crypto: What Does it Involve?

In little over a year, the concept of ‘X-to-Earn’ gained a strong foothold in the cryptocurrency and Web3 space, and has already evolved into numerous different incarnations. Play-to-Earn (P2E), Move-to-Earn (M2E) and Watch-to-Earn (W2E) are just some of the ideas blockchain developers have come up with to incentivize...
bitcoinist.com

5 Best Crypto Presales and Crypto ICOs 2022

Getting in on the next big thing is best before it hits the market. An initial coin offering (ICO) may be a good time to scoop up some coins, but even better is the presale. Numerous cryptocurrencies have ICOs, but it’s important to determine the best crypto presales. Our...
bitcoinist.com

Electrifying! With Stablesats, Galoy Brings The Dollar To The Lightning Network

If this works as promised, Stablesats could change the game. It could change the world, even. The new Galoy product solves a problem and an urge that the bitcoin community has had for ages. Synthetic dollars that don’t need a token or rely on a third party to work. In fact, if Stablesats works as promised it will solve the most difficult of the tasks that Strike and The Human Rights Foundation offered a bounty of one BTC for.
bitcoinist.com

Bitcoin Difficulty Adjustments Leads To Rebound In Hashrate

Data shows the latest downwards adjustment in the Bitcoin mining difficulty has lead to the hashrate observing a bounce back up. Bitcoin Mining Hashrate Observes Surge During Last Couple Of Weeks. According to the latest weekly report from Arcane Research, the hashrate has risen up following the largest decrease in...
bitcoinist.com

Mehracki (MKI) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) Are Bringing Utility To Meme Tokens

The meme token market is highly saturated. Many rely on general hype and endorsements to keep them relevant after launch. However, the tokens mentioned in this article deviate from this path to keep a loyal community by giving utility to their meme tokens. The tokens are Mehracki (MKI) and Shiba Inu (SHIB).
bitcoinist.com

LBank Exchange Will List Drive Crypto (DRIVECRYPTO) on August 9, 2022

INTERNET CITY, DUBAI, Aug. 4, 2022 – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, will list Drive Crypto (DRIVECRYPTO) on August 9, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the DRIVECRYPTO/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 23:00 (UTC+8) on August 9, 2022. As the...
bitcoinist.com

Ethereum Merge: The Past, The Present, And The Future

The anticipation around the Ethereum Merge has continued to build up. While nothing is set in stone, it does seem likely that the Merge will happen according to the most recent schedule put out by the developers. This air of certainty has influenced the market greatly, and the price of the digital assets has responded in kind. As the market moves closer to the Merge, we take a look at the journey that has brought the network to where it is now and where it is headed.
bitcoinist.com

Binance Adds Shiba Inu To Crypto Card, Enabling SHIB Payments For 60 Million Merchants

Shiba Inu has been taking the payments route to provide more utility for the cryptocurrency. Over the past year, numerous brands and merchants have begun to accept the meme coin as a mode of payment, seemingly to leverage the popularity of the coin among investors. It has now taken another step in its payments utility as it lands on the largest crypto exchange in the world, Binance.
bitcoinist.com

ShibaDoge Team Announces SHIBDOGE Token

The ShibaDoge team is excited to announce the release of the SHIBDOGE token. According to the team, the token was initially released as an Ethereum-based utility subtoken built on the principles of community, unity, and decentralization. The ShibaDoge token was launched on December 24, 2021, and half of the total...
