The anticipation around the Ethereum Merge has continued to build up. While nothing is set in stone, it does seem likely that the Merge will happen according to the most recent schedule put out by the developers. This air of certainty has influenced the market greatly, and the price of the digital assets has responded in kind. As the market moves closer to the Merge, we take a look at the journey that has brought the network to where it is now and where it is headed.

MARKETS ・ 2 DAYS AGO