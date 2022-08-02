Lake Charles Fire Dept Invites Everyone to City Council Meeting

Read on 929thelake.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Things To Do In Lake Charles This Weekend August 5-7
Well, here we are, another weekend is heading our way and there are things going on all over the Southwest Louisiana Lake Charles area this weekend. If you have been waiting for Friday to get here, good news because it's here! Now the problem is, what to do this weekend? Good news because we have looked all over the area for things going on and have made you a list so it takes the guesswork out for you.
See Inside The Newly Renovated Pat’s Of Henderson In Lake Charles
One of the most popular restaurants in Lake Charles has finally reopened two years later after it suffered major damage from hurricanes Laura and Delta. The restaurant was forced to stay closed until it could be remodeled and put back together after the storms. Now, Pat's Of Henderson's, which is...
Lake Charles, Louisiana Makin’ Groceries Mobile Market Event
SWLA Center for Health Services, located at 2000 Opelousas St. Lake Charles will be hosting the next Makin' Groceries Mobile Market. Save the date! Second Harvest Food Bank returns to SWLA on Saturday, August 20, 2022, with fresh produce and fresh fruits and vegetables, eggs, milk, and more for affordable prices everyone can afford.
Have You Ever Noticed What’s Under The Awning At Walk-On’s In Lake Charles?
The other day a bunch of us from the radio station went to Walk-On's in Lake Charles for some lunch. Walk-ons are one of our favorite places to not only eat but to have some drinks and meet to blow off some steam. The food and atmosphere are second to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hot Dog – Wienermobile Visits South Louisiana this Weekend
If you've ever seen it in traffic, you have to admit it will really catch your eye. But that's what a 27-foot rolling hot dog in a bun should do, right? Well, that's the strategy behind the Oscar Meyer Wienermobile, a marketing tool used by the company to promote it meat products by making appearances at local grocery stores and shops throughout the country.
The Cheapest Gas Prices In Lake Charles, Louisiana
Remember when gas prices in Lake Charles were over $4 a gallon? Well, those times are long gone as the price of gas continues to fall around the city. AAA is reporting that the national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gas is $4.16. That's down around $0.70 from last month. We can place all the blame on California for keeping the national gas price average over $4, because a gallon of gas still cost on average $5.56 in the Sunshine State.
VIDEO: Lake Charles Restaurant has “Animal” Crawling in Ceiling
I learned my lesson from the last time I posted about an eatery with an unwanted animal in its establishment. So this time, I will be very vague as to what I think is crawling in the ceiling of this place. I won't tell you the name of the place nor what they serve. However, I am sure multiple people will say where this took place.
Meteorologist Donald Jones Will Join Mikey O Tomorrow Aftertoon
Meteorologist Donald Jones from the National Weather Service in Lake Charles will be live on the air with Mikey O tomorrow afternoon. We'll talk about what's causing the crazy hot summer in SWLA and the Gulf of Mexico loop current and what that means for the remainder of the hurricane season for our area.
IN THIS ARTICLE
We Found THE Lake Charles Shillelagh’s Pink Dressing Recipe!
This is not a drill, it has been found! For years and years I have personally been looking for someone that at least had a copycat recipe for the iconic "Pink Dressing" recipe from Shillelagh's in Lake Charles, and eventually Sulphur. Growing up, when my parents and I would go out to eat in those days, it was like 4 or 5 options to go to: Bonanza, Pat O' Carrols, Mr. D's on the Bayou, or Shillelagh's. Most of the time, mom would pick Shillelagh's, especially if she was on a health kick. She would catch one of their salads and get it with THE dressing. Now, me being a fat kid, I wanted the dressing but not for the salad. My move was to dip my fries in the dressing. So you better believe I got a side of it just for that. I remember you'd get it served in a metal gravy boat-looking container.
Lacassine Man Makes Feathered Friend While Working
I am convinced that non-normal animals in the wild just hate me. I try to be friends with them, and they run like my exes. Maybe I AM the problem? Nah, they just don't know a good thing when they see it. I have had a random cat run up to me and jump on my lap during the pandemic, I felt like a Disney Princess when that happened. Apparently, Davey Monceaux is also a Disney Princess after seeing this story of how he made a feathered friend while working.
Red Barn Music Presents Song Slingers at Wayne’s Tonight
Red Barn music is bringing in some of the best country songwriters and singers in the area for one night of amazing music. It's part of a series that showcases talented musicians and writers across the state of Louisiana and Texas to get together and perform. You can be a part of it tonight as they get together for an amazing evening at Wayne's in Sulphur.
Local Cheerleader Trades In Blue & Gold For Black & Gold
Congrats to Sulphur native Jordyn Knighton! She just landed a job most college cheerleaders only dream of. The 2022 graduate and former McNeese cheerleader, is moving on to the big time, to cheer in Big Easy for the New Orleans Saints!. It doesn't get too much better than that. Knighton...
92.9 THE LAKE
Lake Charles, LA
6K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
92.9 The Lake plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lake Charles, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0