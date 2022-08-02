Read on southeastgeorgiatoday.com
Toombs County Deputy Involved in Vehicle Accident
A Toombs County deputy was involved in a motor vehicle accident Tuesday afternoon in Lyons while he was performing his assigned duties for the Magistrate Court. According to reports, Deputy Wallace Thompson was in his marked Toombs County Sheriff’s Office truck on Highway 280 near Vintage Soul. A black Toyota Camry was pulled to the right side of the road and on the same side in which Deputy Thompson was traveling and as he came upon the car, the driver, Sylvia Jowers of Ambrose, Georgia, apparently attempted to make a U-turn in front of the officer and Thompson was unable to avoid an impact. The crash caused the airbags to deploy and caused significant damage to the county’s vehicle.
Third Suspected Arson Fire Under Investigation
The City of Vidalia Fire Department responded to a fire Thursday afternoon in that is believed to be arson. It is the third suspicious fire within a month. Just after noon Thursday, Vidalia Fire and Vidalia Police were called to 903 Vann Street in reference to a structure fire. Upon further investigation, it was determined that the residence has been abandoned for several years. The previous two arson fires were also set ablaze in homes that were unoccupied at the time.
Schools Bells to Ring; Drivers Urged to Use Caution
Students in some area school go back to class this Friday, and Vidalia Chief of Police James Jermon has issued the following press release:. "Friday, August the 5, will be the first day of school here in Vidalia. School days bring excitement, but traffic congestion as well: Children are walking to school; buses are picking up and dropping students off; children on bikes are hurrying to get to school before the bell rings; and hurried parents are trying to drop their children off before they go to work. It's never more important for drivers to slow down and pay attention than when kids are present – especially before and after school or even sporting events.
Mary A.W. Thompson, Lyons
Mary A.W. Thompson, age 76, of Lyons, died Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at her home from injuries sustained in a house fire. She was a native of Toombs County and spent her early childhood in Savannah. She was a 1963 graduate of Savannah High School, a graduate of Warren A. Candler Nursing School, as well as Armstrong State College. She was a nurse at Candler Hospital in Savannah for many years. She enjoyed music, reading, drawing and had a great love for all animals. She is preceded in death by her parents, Dewey Ray Whitaker, Sr. and Faye Calhoun Whitaker Anderson; one brother, D. Ray Whitaker.
Mr. Frank Smith, Vidalia
Mr. Frank Smith, age 59, of Vidalia, died Thursday, August 4, 2022, at his home after a sudden illness. He was a native of Lyons, attended Robert Toombs Christian Academy and Lyons Senior High School. Early in his life, he was a meat cutter and was meat market manager at various grocery stores. He attended Columbus College and Brewton-Parker College. He earned a Bachelor’s degree and Master’s degree in Sociology from Georgia Southern University, and a Jurisprudence degree the University of Georgia. He began his law practice with his brother at Smith & Cannon, and later founded Smith Law Group in Vidalia. He started a number of charities including, Bikes for Kids, Backpacks for Kids, and at some point, furnished all the schools in the Toombs County area with backpacks filled with supplies. He generously supported numerous local charities as well. He previously attended the Oaks Baptist Church in Lyons and was an avid collector. He is preceded in death by his father, Judd Smith.
Mr. Jeff Anderson, Vidalia
Mr. Jeff Anderson, age 66, of Vidalia, died Monday, August 1, 2022, at Memorial Health in Savannah after a sudden illness. He was born in Americus and lived in Vidalia most of his life. He was a 1973 graduate of Vidalia Comprehensive High School, where he played on two state golf championship teams. He earned an associate degree from Brewton-Parker College, as well as a bachelor’s degree and a master’s degree from Georgia Southern University, both in business. He started a seventeen-year long career with Piggly Wiggly as a stock boy, and ultimately was promoted to store manager in McRae. He worked as a sales rep and later a manager for Georgia Music and Sound of Savannah for thirteen years. He also worked as radio station manager for Georgia Eagle Broadcasting in Statesboro for six years, and was currently owner/operator of Anderson Appraisals. He attended Emmanuel Baptist Church in Lyons and was past President of Americus and McRae Lions Clubs. He was a member and past Master of Inman Creek Masonic Lodge #49 and Lyons Masonic Lodge #491 and coached candidates for both lodges. He enjoyed golf and riding motorcycles. He is preceded in death by his wife of forty-seven years, Connie Page Anderson; parents, George Anderson and Marion Morris Anderson; brothers-in-law, Mark Page and Mike Page; and a niece, Tabitha Highsmith.
STC Financial Aid Checkup Held
On Thursday, July 28, Southeastern Technical College (STC) hosted its first Check Up event for 2022-2023 financial aid. Throughout the day on both the Vidalia and Swainsboro campuses, new and returning students were assisted one-on-one in completing their financial aid applications for the new school year. Financial aid status is required to be renewed annually before the beginning of fall semester which begins August 15, 2022.
