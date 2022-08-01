QPD Blotter for July 31, 2022

muddyrivernews.com
muddyrivernews.com
Real estate transfers in Pike County from July 18-22, 2022
Muddy River News transaction information is obtained from Illinois Real Estate Transfer Declaration forms accompanying recorded documents. Dates provided may differ from actual transaction or recording dates. Further details may be obtained from the PTAX form or recorded documents. Brian Harris of Hull sold a residence at 29723 2000th in...
wtad.com
QPD Blotter for August 2, 2022
Alexander J Miller (21) Quincy for Domestic Battery. Lodged. Eleanor R Dennis (96) Quincy for Disobey Stop Sign at 25th and Oak. PTC. Michael L Manley (51) Quincy for Driving While License Suspended at 8th and State. NTA.
muddyrivernews.com
Quincy Police Department Blotter for July 30, 2022
Aldo E Vahle, 49, 1809 N 5th St, DUI and Operating Uninsured at N 20th St and Broadway St on 07/09/2022. Cash 182. Pamela J Mester, 63, 706 Jefferson St, Retail Theft at 1400 Harrison St. NTA 168. Samantha J Durst, 51, 818 N 8th St, Apt 108, DUI and...
tspr.org
Pedestrian killed by train in Macomb
One person is dead following a train accident Tuesday in Macomb. The Macomb Fire Department and Life Guard Ambulance responded to the train tracks west of Bower Road at 5:47 p.m. At the scene, first-responders determined a pedestrian died in the accident. Several rail crossings were closed during the investigation...
KWQC
Fort Madison police warn of scams locally
FORT MADISON, Iowa (KWQC) - Fort Madison police are warning area residents of a scam. Police said the Amazon $1000 scam keeps claiming victims locally. It usually involves a claim that their social security number has been put on hold and they are the victims of identity theft. According to...
977wmoi.com
firesideguard.com
Thompson man killed by farm bull
A little brown and white dog howled for his friend Saturday morning, July 30, in Thompson. But no belly rubs were coming. The dog’s friend, Mike Power, died where he learned how to live, on his family’s farm in Thompson, seven miles east of Centralia, seven miles west of Mexico.
muddyrivernews.com
Quincy woman who pled guilty in drug case to be sentenced in September
QUINCY — Caitlin R. Dietiker of Quincy, who pled guilty July 13 to two charges of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance in exchange for a cap of 10 years on her sentence to the Illinois Department of Corrections, will be sentenced Sept. 21. Public defender Todd Nelson said...
muddyrivernews.com
Southern Airways Express gets committee recommendation for Quincy Regional Airport service
QUINCY — Quincy’s Aeronautics Committee has recommended Southern Airways Express to be the city’s next Essential Air Service provider. The unanimous recommendation came during a late Wednesday afternoon meeting inside City Hall. The measure now moves to City Council, which meets at 7 p.m. Monday. Formal approval...
muddyrivernews.com
Fall-Con returns to the Quincy Town Center in September
QUINCY — Fall-Con 2022, a pop culture event for all ages, will return to the Quincy Town Center September 16-18. Featured events include Cosplay, costume contest, anime, tabletop gaming, vendors and special film screenings. Celebrity guests J.J. Cohen, Rob Mello and Mark Holton will sign autographs, and photo ops will be available for purchase.
khqa.com
KBUR
See Inside a Hannibal Farmhouse with a Pool and Antique Barn
I'm no Property Brother, but I know a good farmhouse when I see one. Found one in Hannibal that has an in-ground pool and an antique barn. I can't claim any credit for "discovering" this sweet Hannibal home. I saw it appear on my Facebook news feed today which led me to Realtor and the listing agent's website. This is 8900 Idell Creek Lane in Hannibal, Missouri and it's a looker. Here's a snippet describing this farmhouse from the listing:
muddyrivernews.com
Ask MRN: Why were the Amtrak trains cancelled this week?
UPDATE (3 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 3): Marc Magliari, senior public relations manager, said Amtrak is providing chartered buses from Thursday, Aug. 4 through Sunday, Aug. 7 as a replacement for the Carl Sandburg train. Customers who already purchased Amtrak tickets have been notified of the change. Dear MRN:. My morning...
muddyrivernews.com
DAILY MUDDY: Government Transparency
Ashley and Bob wrap up the discussion on the Adams County Board’s Open Meetings Act violations. The Abbey, Harvey’s, Instant Replay, Quincy Warehouse Bargains and Utopia bring you the Daily Muddy. Miss Clipping Out Stories to Save for Later?. Click the Purchase Story button below to order a...
muddyrivernews.com
Illinois mayor turned comedian appearing for three shows in Hannibal Aug. 5-6
HANNIBAL, Mo. — Stand-up comedian Jeremy Nunes has been performing his brand of comedy – Front Porch Comedy – all over the United States for 20 years. He can be heard on Sirius/XM’s comedy channels. Nunes will be performing three shows live at the Bluff City...
muddyrivernews.com
Baby contest at Adams County Fair crowns winners in four age groups
MENDON, Ill. — The Adams County Fair Baby Contest was held Saturday, July 30 inside the Prairieland FS tent inside the Family Fun Zone. More than 65 children participated. Children met judges in four age groups: 0-6 months, 7-11 months, 1 year old and 2 years old. The winners...
muddyrivernews.com
Yohn apologizes for outburst during July court appearance; case now on November jury docket
QUINCY — The case against Bradley Yohn, who has been charged with four Class X felonies in connection with a Nov. 9, 2021 sexual assault, now is on the November jury docket. Yohn, 35, appeared in Adams County Circuit Court with public defender Todd Nelson on Wednesday morning before Judge Roger Thomson. The jury trial is scheduled to begin Nov. 7 before Judge Scott Larson.
muddyrivernews.com
Signs of the Times: People gather in Hannibal, Quincy, for rallies about reproductive rights for women
More than 100 people marched Sunday afternoon in Quincy's Washington Park. | Photo for Muddy River News by Lisa Wigoda. More than 100 people gathered in Quincy’s Washington Park Sunday afternoon for a reproductive rights rally organized by a coalition of people in northeast Missouri and west-central Illinois. Signs...
muddyrivernews.com
Benson Financial Group in Hannibal adds five employees to staff
HANNIBAL, Mo. — Benson Financial Group, a financial planning company, recently added five people to its staff. Jason Nichols of Hannibal serves as director of operations. He previously served as athletic director and head women’s soccer coach at Hannibal-LaGrange University for 24 years. He received his bachelor’s degree in human services from Westmar University and his master’s degree in education from William Woods University.
