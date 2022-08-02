ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hereford, TX

Comments / 0

Related
Mix 94.1

This Sassy Little Garage In Canyon Is A Whole Mood

I know that seems like a silly question to ask but it is a fair one to wonder. There is a garage in Canyon that just might make you smile. The answer is yes, it is giving you the eye, or eyes. Oh, and it's speaking to you too. I love the creativity of people. These are the kind of people that go out of their way to make anyone driving by just a little bit happier.
CANYON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Kerrick, TX
City
Troy, TX
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Local
Texas Food & Drinks
City
Hereford, TX
Local
Texas Restaurants
City
White Deer, TX
City
Amarillo, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Pizzeria#Texas Panhandle#Doughnut#Food Drink#Sub Factory#Italian#The Pizza Mill
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Mix 94.1

Oh, Say It’s So! Historic Herring Hotel To Be Restored

Am I the last person on earth who heard about this?! Someone has finally bought the old, abandoned Herring Hotel in Downtown Amarillo...and they're planning on restoring it to its former glory!. At least, that's what all the evidence points to. A friend of mine shared a link with a...
AMARILLO, TX
Mix 94.1

German Shepherd Reuniting with Family 5-Years After Being Stolen

Every day on social media you read where a family has lost their beloved pet or had it stolen. Sometimes they are reunited and sometimes the outcome breaks your heart. However, one of the best things we can do as pet owners is to have our animals chipped. That chip helps them find their way home when they get lost.
BAYTOWN, TX
KFDA

Amarillo City pools starting to close for the season

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Several pools across Amarillo will start closing for the season. South west and south east pools will be closing on August 8, this Sunday. The Thompson Pool Park says they will be closed this weekend after August 7. They will continue to be open on weekends...
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Friday morning fire burns home near Ellwood Park

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Officials with the Amarillo Fire Department released information on an early Friday morning house fire that drew six firefighting units to the scene. According to department officials, crews were called to the area of 12th and Washington near Ellwood Park at around 5:30 a.m. on Friday, where firefighters found a vacant […]
AMARILLO, TX
Mix 94.1

Mix 94.1

Amarillo, TX
4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
930K+
Views
ABOUT

Mix 94.1 KMXJ plays the best variety of music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Amarillo, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy