ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

National Night Out Hits Amarillo. Hang With ACPD & Party!

By Ryan Kramer
Mix 94.1
Mix 94.1
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
mix941kmxj.com

Comments / 0

Related
KFDA

Amarillo City pools starting to close for the season

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Several pools across Amarillo will start closing for the season. South west and south east pools will be closing on August 8, this Sunday. The Thompson Pool Park says they will be closed this weekend after August 7. They will continue to be open on weekends...
AMARILLO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Government
City
Borger, TX
Amarillo, TX
Government
City
Amarillo, TX
City
Stinnett, TX
Borger, TX
Government
Mix 94.1

This Sassy Little Garage In Canyon Is A Whole Mood

I know that seems like a silly question to ask but it is a fair one to wonder. There is a garage in Canyon that just might make you smile. The answer is yes, it is giving you the eye, or eyes. Oh, and it's speaking to you too. I love the creativity of people. These are the kind of people that go out of their way to make anyone driving by just a little bit happier.
CANYON, TX
Myhighplains.com

OMG!!! Someone Adopt Panda from AAM&W

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo Animal Management & Welfare is back with another great pet that is in need of a good home. Remember that Carpet Tech Amarillo is covering the adoption fee of our Pet of the Week. Carpet Tech also wants to remind people that they have...
AMARILLO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#National Night Out#Acpd Party#Hostin
96.9 KISS FM

Borger School Bus Drivers Walk Off The Job

The start of school all over the Texas Panhandle is in less than 2 weeks. What happens when kids don't have transportation to get to school? Most take the bus, so what happens when there's no one to drive the bus?. It looks like the Borger Independent School District is...
BORGER, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Clear the Shelters: Amarillo SPCA

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — This August, the Amarillo SPCA is taking part in NBC’s initiative to clear the shelters. Debra Hall, the facility manager for the Amarillo SPCA, said their mission is to get as many animals adopted and into good homes as possible, while also rescuing animals in need. Each summer, shelters in Amarillo […]
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Amarillo officials searching for Tuesday robbery suspect

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Police Department and Amarillo Crime Stoppers asked the community for help identifying a suspect connected to two separate Tuesday morning robberies on Amarillo Boulevard East. According to the department as well as previous reporting from MyHighPlains.com, officers responded to two separate robberies in the 1500 and 3000 blocks of […]
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Amarillo Animal Management to host ‘Clear the Shelters’ campaign

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the city of Amarillo announced that its Animal Management and Welfare department will be running a “Clear the Shelters” adoption special through the month of August. This is a part of KAMR Local 4 News’s and MyHighPlains.com’s “Clear the Shelters” campaign. According to the department, the city’s special will […]
AMARILLO, TX
Mix 94.1

Oh, Say It’s So! Historic Herring Hotel To Be Restored

Am I the last person on earth who heard about this?! Someone has finally bought the old, abandoned Herring Hotel in Downtown Amarillo...and they're planning on restoring it to its former glory!. At least, that's what all the evidence points to. A friend of mine shared a link with a...
AMARILLO, TX
Mix 94.1

German Shepherd Reuniting with Family 5-Years After Being Stolen

Every day on social media you read where a family has lost their beloved pet or had it stolen. Sometimes they are reunited and sometimes the outcome breaks your heart. However, one of the best things we can do as pet owners is to have our animals chipped. That chip helps them find their way home when they get lost.
BAYTOWN, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Missing elderly person located

Update 9 p.m. According to a message from the Amarillo Police Department, the missing elderly man has returned home and is safe. Original AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Police Department asked the community for help in searching for a missing 88-year-old man, last seen early Wednesday morning. According to the police department, the man […]
AMARILLO, TX
Mix 94.1

Mix 94.1

Amarillo, TX
4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
929K+
Views
ABOUT

Mix 94.1 KMXJ plays the best variety of music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Amarillo, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy