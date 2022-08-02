Update: Amarillo’s Roll Em Up Taquito is Ever So Near

Read on mix941kmxj.com
Amarillo is Growing and East Amarillo is Getting New Businesses
I love seeing growth in Amarillo. Many people think that the only growth happening in Amarillo is in the Southwest, but that's not the case. Amarillo is growing everywhere!. Amarillo is seeing lots of new growth to the east. In fact, the I-40 and Grand area have a new Ross...
Downtown Restaurant Selected To Be In Upcoming Mural Festival
I love driving around Downtown Amarillo and catching a glimpse of all of the beautiful murals we have now. They are making their way to other parts of Amarillo as well. This is a great thing for our city. Our Downtown is really coming to life. Not only have we brought back the Barfield, but there's a good chance that we'll have the Herring once again. We're taking care of our historic buildings and adding some much-needed color to the area.
Get Your Summer Fun While You Can. It Ends In Amarillo Soon.
Yesterday, the announcement was made that Parks and Rec would be closing the pools for the season. Southeast and southwest pools close on August 7th for the season. Thompson Park's pool is open on the weekends through the end of the month. That's not all that's getting wrapped up for...
How to Confuse Out of Towners: Amarillo’s Quirky Things
Amarillo is a unique town. We are smack dab in the middle of I-40 and we are in the top of Texas, so we have things very unique to our map dot. We have some very strange things happening in Amarillo, things that make other people go hmm. Here are...
Myhighplains.com
OMG!!! Someone Adopt Panda from AAM&W
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo Animal Management & Welfare is back with another great pet that is in need of a good home. Remember that Carpet Tech Amarillo is covering the adoption fee of our Pet of the Week. Carpet Tech also wants to remind people that they have...
abc7amarillo.com
First-ever Iron Horse Shoot Out expected to raise $50K for 100 Club of the Texas Panhandle
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — The first-ever Iron Horse Shoot Out is expected to raise $50,000 for the 100 Club of the Texas Panhandle. The three-day "motorcycle rodeo" is being held through Saturday at the Amarillo Civic Center. Officers and civilians from nine states and 26 cities in Texas are...
Big Meteor Shower Coming. The Best Place To Watch In Amarillo?
I think at this point it's pretty well documented how much I enjoy these space events that have been happening lately. We've had quite a few of them over the last year, and some that we will probably never see again in our lifetime. Well, guess what? We've got another...
This Sassy Little Garage In Canyon Is A Whole Mood
I know that seems like a silly question to ask but it is a fair one to wonder. There is a garage in Canyon that just might make you smile. The answer is yes, it is giving you the eye, or eyes. Oh, and it's speaking to you too. I love the creativity of people. These are the kind of people that go out of their way to make anyone driving by just a little bit happier.
abc7amarillo.com
Amarillo, 24 other cities suing Disney, Hulu, Netflix for millions in unpaid fees
DALLAS COUNTY — A lawsuit filed Thursday by Amarillo and 24 other Texas cities claims that Disney, Hulu and Netflix have for years stiffed the cities out of dollars the streaming giants are required to pay under state law — and now cities are coming to collect. Austin,...
August is a Great Time in Amarillo to Clear the Shelters
Amarillo seems to have a problem with our animals making their way to the shelters. There is no room. If everyone just had their dogs and cats fixed this problem would get a lot better. There will still be a need for our local shelters but it wouldn't seem to...
The Disturbing Disappearance of Steven Koecher from Amarillo, Texas
His name is Steven Koecher, he was a graduate of Amarillo High School in Texas back in 1998. Though when Steven went missing he was living in Utah. He was actively looking for work and had made a trip to Henderson, Nevada on December 13, 2009. His family thought he might be job hunting so he could make his rent.
Amarillo to join other Texas cities in streaming lawsuit
DALLAS, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The city of Amarillo, along with 24 other cities across the state of Texas, are expected to sue three major streaming entertainment platforms, alleging the platforms have failed to pay municipal franchise fees as far back as 2007. According to a news release from the city of Nacogdoches, Amarillo, as well […]
Amarillo Rainbow Room announces its annual ‘Back to School Supply Drive’
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Wedenesday, officials from The Amarillo Rainbow Room (ARR) announced its annual “Back to School Supply Drive” aiming to help children and families involved in foster care. According to an ARR press release, the dropoff location for donations is Texas DFPS, located at 3521 SW 15th Avenue, Amarillo, TX. The last day to […]
Remember When the Country Barn was on Lakeside? Building Now Gone
Amarillo has definitely changed over the years. I remember when I graduated high school and moved into Amarillo from Canyon. Soncy didn't have much of anything. Now it is full of shopping and places to eat. It's crazy to watch our city grow as it has. Recently I took a...
Do You Say Optimum, Or Are You Still Saying Suddenlink?
If you're a Suddenlink customer, as many of us are, I'm sure you paid really close attention to all of the alerts you saw regarding a change. That change came along with a new name. So, do you say Optimum? Or are you still saying Suddenlink?. New Name. Same Service?
Oh, Say It’s So! Historic Herring Hotel To Be Restored
Am I the last person on earth who heard about this?! Someone has finally bought the old, abandoned Herring Hotel in Downtown Amarillo...and they're planning on restoring it to its former glory!. At least, that's what all the evidence points to. A friend of mine shared a link with a...
Amarillo City pools starting to close for the season
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Several pools across Amarillo will start closing for the season. South west and south east pools will be closing on August 8, this Sunday. The Thompson Pool Park says they will be closed this weekend after August 7. They will continue to be open on weekends...
Sandvick Architects chosen to renovate Herring Hotel
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)— According to the Herring Hotel Project website, Sandvick Architects have been chosen to renovate and restore the Herring Hotel in downtown Amarillo. Project Details According to the website, The Herring Hotel will be renovated and restored over a three-year period. In conjunction with support from the city of Amarillo, Sandvick Architects will […]
German Shepherd Reuniting with Family 5-Years After Being Stolen
Every day on social media you read where a family has lost their beloved pet or had it stolen. Sometimes they are reunited and sometimes the outcome breaks your heart. However, one of the best things we can do as pet owners is to have our animals chipped. That chip helps them find their way home when they get lost.
Borger School Bus Drivers Walk Off The Job
The start of school all over the Texas Panhandle is in less than 2 weeks. What happens when kids don't have transportation to get to school? Most take the bus, so what happens when there's no one to drive the bus?. It looks like the Borger Independent School District is...
