ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

Update: Amarillo’s Roll Em Up Taquito is Ever So Near

By Melissa Bartlett
Mix 94.1
Mix 94.1
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on mix941kmxj.com

Comments / 0

Related
Mix 94.1

Downtown Restaurant Selected To Be In Upcoming Mural Festival

I love driving around Downtown Amarillo and catching a glimpse of all of the beautiful murals we have now. They are making their way to other parts of Amarillo as well. This is a great thing for our city. Our Downtown is really coming to life. Not only have we brought back the Barfield, but there's a good chance that we'll have the Herring once again. We're taking care of our historic buildings and adding some much-needed color to the area.
AMARILLO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Amarillo, TX
Food & Drinks
State
California State
Amarillo, TX
Restaurants
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Local
Texas Food & Drinks
State
Georgia State
Amarillo, TX
Lifestyle
Local
Texas Restaurants
City
Amarillo, TX
Myhighplains.com

OMG!!! Someone Adopt Panda from AAM&W

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo Animal Management & Welfare is back with another great pet that is in need of a good home. Remember that Carpet Tech Amarillo is covering the adoption fee of our Pet of the Week. Carpet Tech also wants to remind people that they have...
AMARILLO, TX
Mix 94.1

This Sassy Little Garage In Canyon Is A Whole Mood

I know that seems like a silly question to ask but it is a fair one to wonder. There is a garage in Canyon that just might make you smile. The answer is yes, it is giving you the eye, or eyes. Oh, and it's speaking to you too. I love the creativity of people. These are the kind of people that go out of their way to make anyone driving by just a little bit happier.
CANYON, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tequila
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Signage#Food Drink#Ruby Tequilas#Gm
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Amarillo Rainbow Room announces its annual ‘Back to School Supply Drive’

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Wedenesday, officials from The Amarillo Rainbow Room (ARR) announced its annual “Back to School Supply Drive” aiming to help children and families involved in foster care. According to an ARR press release, the dropoff location for donations is Texas DFPS, located at 3521 SW 15th Avenue, Amarillo, TX. The last day to […]
AMARILLO, TX
Mix 94.1

Oh, Say It’s So! Historic Herring Hotel To Be Restored

Am I the last person on earth who heard about this?! Someone has finally bought the old, abandoned Herring Hotel in Downtown Amarillo...and they're planning on restoring it to its former glory!. At least, that's what all the evidence points to. A friend of mine shared a link with a...
AMARILLO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
KFDA

Amarillo City pools starting to close for the season

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Several pools across Amarillo will start closing for the season. South west and south east pools will be closing on August 8, this Sunday. The Thompson Pool Park says they will be closed this weekend after August 7. They will continue to be open on weekends...
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Sandvick Architects chosen to renovate Herring Hotel

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)— According to the Herring Hotel Project website, Sandvick Architects have been chosen to renovate and restore the Herring Hotel in downtown Amarillo. Project Details According to the website, The Herring Hotel will be renovated and restored over a three-year period. In conjunction with support from the city of Amarillo, Sandvick Architects will […]
AMARILLO, TX
Mix 94.1

German Shepherd Reuniting with Family 5-Years After Being Stolen

Every day on social media you read where a family has lost their beloved pet or had it stolen. Sometimes they are reunited and sometimes the outcome breaks your heart. However, one of the best things we can do as pet owners is to have our animals chipped. That chip helps them find their way home when they get lost.
BAYTOWN, TX
96.9 KISS FM

Borger School Bus Drivers Walk Off The Job

The start of school all over the Texas Panhandle is in less than 2 weeks. What happens when kids don't have transportation to get to school? Most take the bus, so what happens when there's no one to drive the bus?. It looks like the Borger Independent School District is...
BORGER, TX
Mix 94.1

Mix 94.1

Amarillo, TX
4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
933K+
Views
ABOUT

Mix 94.1 KMXJ plays the best variety of music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Amarillo, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy