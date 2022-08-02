Kasper Schmeichel: Leicester goalkeeper set for Nice medical after agreement reached

Read on www.skysports.com
Man Utd transfer news LIVE: Jamie Vardy lined up as Cristiano Ronaldo replacement, Sergino Dest contact made
MANCHESTER UNITED are looking at replacements for Cristiano Ronaldo, according to reports. Boss Erik ten Hag says it was "unacceptable" for Ronaldo to leave Old Trafford before the end of Sunday’s friendly against Rayo Vallecano. The wantaway Portuguese superstar made his first appearance of Manchester United’s pre season but...
Corinthians offer Cristiano Ronaldo Man Utd escape and Chelsea willing to pay £85m for Wesley Fofana - Paper Talk
All the top stories and transfer rumours from Friday's national newspapers... Cristiano Ronaldo has been offered an unlikely escape route from his Manchester United nightmare - after Corinthians president Duilio Monteiro Alves confessed he wants to do a deal. Four senior Chelsea players have been told their futures lie away...
West Ham snap up Maxwel Cornet after activating £17.5m transfer relegation release clause from Burnley
MAXWEL CORNET will re-join the Premier League after West Ham triggered his release clause at Burnley. Cornet, 25, was relegated last season with Burnley as their top goalscorer with 10 goals. His performances and the subsequent relegation of the Clarets caused Cornet to attract a lot of interest. Among the...
Soccer odds: Mo Salah and Erling Haaland Lead EPL Golden Boot futures
Now that the "first final" of the season, last week’s FA Community Shield, is out of the way, the English Premier League is set to kick off this Saturday. In a league filled with elite strikers, football futures bettors have taken keen interest in this season’s race for the top goalscorer in the league — the Golden Boot.
Brendan Rodgers gives his Leicester players a mountain to climb … literally
During a pre-season trip to France Brendan Rodgers, keen to take his Leicester squad out of their comfort zone, set off with his players on a glacier walk and climb up Mont Blanc. After a hard few days of double sessions, they left Évian-les-Bains at 7.30am for Chamonix, at the base of western Europe’s highest peak, to get kitted out with crampons and helmets, before hiking into the Italian Alps.
James Maddison told sealing Newcastle transfer would be ‘step forward’ in his career from Leicester
JAMES MADDISON should get in the car and drive to Newcastle to take a "step forward" in his career, according to Danny Mills. The Leicester playmaker, 25, is the subject of a hot pursuit from the Magpies as Eddie Howe desperately tries to add attacking reinforcements before the transfer window closes.
Listen to the latest episode and subscribe to the Essential Football podcast from Sky Sports. Premier League 2022/23 season preview: Can anyone stop City & Liverpool? | Surprise teams & potential strugglers | Behind the scenes at Sky. The Premier League is back - with a World Cup twist in...
Frank Lampard Confirms Dominic Calvert-Lewin Will Miss the Everton vs Chelsea game due to an injury
Frank Lampard has given an injury update on Everton's Dominic Calvert-Lewin ahead of the opening Premier League game on Saturday against Chelsea.
Premier League top goalscorer betting - Back 33/1 Callum Wilson, says Jones Knows
In his series of betting previews for the new season, tipster Jones Knows is backing Callum Wilson at 33/1 to win the Premier League Golden Boot. 1pt EW on Callum Wilson to win the Premier League Golden Boot (33/1 with Sky Bet - Bet Here!) For all the hype of...
WSL: Liverpool host Chelsea and Everton live on Sky Sports in September
Sky Sports has announced three more live Women's Super League games for September, with Liverpool hosting both Chelsea and Everton on their top-flight return, while last season's champions also entertain Manchester City that month. Matt Beard's side take on Chelsea on Sunday September 18 at 6.45pm and in week three...
Premier League betting: Back 6/1 Arsenal's Ben White to be carded vs Crystal Palace - Jones Knows
After a hugely successful 2021/22 season with +64 profit gained, our tipster Jones Knows' best bets column is back and full of betting gold for the opening weekend. Super 6 is back with a £1,000,000 jackpot to start the season, focusing on the six biggest games across the Premier League weekend.
Reporter notebook: Why Kasper Schmeichel and Aaron Ramsey decided to join 'ambitious' Nice
Kasper Schmeichel's move to Nice came as a surprise to many. And having spent some time with Kasper this week on the French Riviera, it is clear he's excited by the challenge that lies ahead. He admits the last few days have been an emotional rollercoaster. He leaves Leicester with...
Preview: Everton vs Chelsea: Koulibaly And Sterling In Contention Start Premier League Opener
Chelsea face Everton in their Premier League opener on Saturday evening to mark the start of the 2022/23 campaign. It’s a trip on the road for the Blues to start the new league season as they head to Goodison Park to play Frank Lampard’s side. Chelsea lost to...
MLS・
Barcelona's hopes of keeping Frenkie de Jong fading and Arsenal given Youri Tielemans boost - Paper Talk
All the top stories and transfer rumours from Saturday's national newspapers... Barcelona's hopes of keeping Premier League target Frenkie de Jong are fading as they face not being able to register a number of their summer signings if unable to balance their books. THE SUN. Marcos Alonso is pushing to...
Back Antonio Conte to work his magic and lead Tottenham to a trophy at 3/1 - Jones Knows
The time is now for Tottenham. Antonio Conte isn't here for a long-term project. He is asking the club to win and win this season. And credit to the club, they are listening to his wishes. 2pts on Tottenham to win a trophy this season (3/1 with Sky Bet -...
Birmingham 2-1 Huddersfield: Hosts put off-field uncertainty to one side with narrow win over visitors
Birmingham put their ongoing off-field uncertainty to one side with a narrow 2-1 win over Huddersfield in the Sky Bet Championship at St Andrew's. First-half goals from Scott Hogan and home debutant Przemyslaw Placheta, on loan from Norwich, gave new head coach John Eustace's side a seemingly comfortable platform for victory.
Cesar Azpilicueta: Chelsea captain signs new two-year contract to quash Barcelona speculation
Cesar Azpilicueta has committed his future to Chelsea by extending his Blues contract until 2024. The Chelsea captain has added another two years to his west London stay, thwarting Barcelona's long-running pursuit of the 32-year-old. The Spain full-back joined Chelsea from Marseille in 2012 and has swept the board of...
Crystal Palace 0-2 Arsenal: Gabriel Martinelli header and Marc Guehi own goal enough for Mikel Arteta's team
Mikel Arteta hailed Arsenal’s added resilience after his side beat Crystal Palace 2-0 to claim maximum points on the opening night of the Premier League. Expectation and excitement levels have grown around the Emirates after an impressive pre-season and Arsenal delivered on the opening night with Gabriel Martinelli and a Marc Guehi own goal enough for the points.
MATCHDAY: Liverpool starts its EPL campaign at Fulham
A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Saturday:. Liverpool opens its Premier League campaign at promoted Fulham with a revamped attack following the departure of Sadio Mane, although manager Jurgen Klopp remained coy on whether new signing Darwin Nunez will start up front. With Diogo Jota injured, Nunez made a big impact as a second-half substitute in last Saturday’s Community Shield win over Manchester City. But Klopp hinted he may opt to give the Uruguayan more time to settle in. “Darwin is ready, but does that mean he has to start?” Klopp posed. Chelsea faces a tough opener away at Everton in the late kickoff, while Tottenham hosts Southampton in one of four 3 p.m. matches. Everton is without a recognized striker after Brazil forward Richarlison was sold to Tottenham and Dominic Calwert Lewin was ruled out for six weeks with a knee injury.
Yan Dhanda: Former Liverpool youngster proud to take a stand for British South Asians in Football
Yan Dhanda says he is proud of the explosion in interest in British South Asians in Football after he took a stand following comments made by former FA chair Greg Clarke in 2020. Clarke resigned as FA chair after making a series of remarks before a Digital, Culture, Media and...
UEFA・
