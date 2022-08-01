Angus gamekeeper who kept trophy photos of fighting dogs jailed

www.bbc.co.uk
Related
ohmymag.co.uk
Bengal cat kicked and slapped by its celebrity owner: Guess what the abuser’s punishment was
Earlier this year a Bengal cat was physically abused by a famous football player Kurt Zouma. The footballer's brother filmed the disturbing episode of animal cruelty and posted it online. In 40-second footage, the distressed pet was seen chased by angry Zouma, kicked in the stomach, thrown a pair of...
Man, 29, is convicted of killing stranger, 25, by shoving the charity worker off pier into the sea before saying: 'It was just a bit of fun'
A man has been convicted of killing a stranger by shoving her off a pier and into the sea before claiming 'it was just a bit of fun'. Jacob Foster, 29, shoved charity worker Charmaine O'Donnell off Helensburgh Pier in Argyll and Bute on April 23 last year. Charmaine, 25,...
Heartbreaking update in Dylan Rounds’ disappearance two months after teen farmer vanished from farm
A HEARTBREAKING update has been revealed in the case of missing 19-year-old, Dylan Rounds, who vanished more than two months ago from his farm in Utah. Dylan's family celebrated the missing teen's 20th birthday without him on Monday, spreading seeds of hope across Oregon. In honor of Dylan and the...
buzznicked.com
Pit Bull Has Puppies With A Dachshund And It’s The Weirdest Crossbreed We’ve Ever Seen
There are a lot of dog breeds out there that make you laugh like the labradoodle, or the one I heard of recently called a cockapoopoo. But this one definitely made me laugh out loud when I saw pictures of it. It’s the tale of an unlikely mix, a pit bull and a dachshund. The dog is called a Dox-Bull. This dog is named Rami and was recently turned over to the Moultrie Colquitt Humane Society. Just wait until you see what this dog looks like.
IN THIS ARTICLE
BBC
Nitrous oxide: Laughing gas dealer caught with 25,000 cylinders jailed
A man has been jailed for more than two years after he was caught with more than 25,000 cannisters of laughing gas, police said. The drug, also known as nos, comes in small metal vials often seen littering the streets. After Robert Arthur James Russ, 46, of Fern Street, Canton,...
Major update after two kids among five found dead in home with chilling clue found at scene
THE family-of-five killed in an alleged murder-suicide on Tuesday have been identified by police. Donovan Michael Ramirez, 45, is believed to have killed his family then himself, according to police. Among those murdered were: Stephanie Renee Ramirez, 39, Alyssa Berumen, 22, Sunny Ramirez, 11, and Shelby Rose Ramirez, 7. Police...
thehappypuppysite.com
Is the Deer Head Chihuahua a Purebred Dog?
The deer head Chihuahua is one of two types of the breed. They are both affectionate, loyal and as any Chi owner will confirm, packed with personality. Both Chihuahua types can be purebred or pedigree dogs. Deer head Chihuahuas have a head shape similar to a deer or hound. They are often bigger than their apple head cousins and have longer legs and larger ears. Some people call them reindeer Chihuahuas! Today we’ll take a look at the pros and cons of bringing home a deer head Chihuahua vs an apple head Chihuahua. We’ll compare the two types in terms of appearance, health and personality. Sharing tips to help you to pick the right dog for your family, home and lifestyle.
One Green Planet
Florida Dad Arrested After Killing Daughter’s Dogs By Locking Them in a Hot Car for Three Days
A dad in Florida allegedly locked his daughter’s three dogs in a car for three days in the heat, which eventually led to their deaths. The 72-year-old man, Felton Charles Henderson, is now being held in jail. His daughter was getting ready to go out of town for a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Florida woman suffers 'immediate paralysis' after leaping into shallow water feet-first off boat and is rescued by deputies
A Florida woman suffered 'immediate paralysis' after she leapt into shallow water over the weekend. The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office reported on Sunday that a woman jumped feet first from an anchored pontoon into 'very shallow water' in Choctawhatchee Bay near the sea wall. She immediately lost feeling in her...
Shark Bites 13-Year-Old Florida Boy in the Face
Fischer Hricko’s lobster fishing expedition last Wednesday brought him face-to-face with a far more unexpected creature. As the 13-year-old searched for lobsters with his parents in the Florida Keys, a shark swam up to him and bit him in the face, necessitating 10 stitches on his upper lip. Hricko said that he was going after a particularly big lobster when he felt a tap on the back of his leg and turned around, only to be met with a shark’s jaws. His mom told Fox 35 that her son started screaming, “Mom, mom, shark! Get me out of here!” “It was honestly the scariest five minutes of my life,” she said. “Just hearing that terror in your child’s voice, it’s something that I can’t actually get out of my head.” According to the website Tracking Sharks, there had been 28 attacks in the U.S. this year as of August 1.Read it at Fox 35
4,000 beagles rescued from Virginia dog breeding facility with nowhere to go
At least 4,000 beagles have been rescued from a dog breeding facility in Virginia, with animal shelters now gearing up to handle the “monumental” task of rehabilitating them through adoption. A federal court had last week allowed the rehabilitation of the dogs from the facility. Envigo, the breeding...
Internet Laughs As Retired Military Dog Won't Let Go of Toy in Pet Store
Rex the retired K9 was very attached to the toy and wasn't about to hand it over without a fight—even if his owners were just trying to buy it for him.
PETS・
People
'Half-Dead' Dogs and Puppies Left Shut in Vans Rescued on the U.K.'s Hottest Day of the Year
Ten dogs and puppies found "half dead" in shut vans on a ferry crossing the English Channel on the U.K.'s hottest day of the year are now safe. According to SWNS, the canines were being transported an hour and a half from France to the U.K. in 40-degree Celsius heat (104 degrees Fahrenheit) on Tuesday.
The Dogington Post
Puppy Born Without Front Legs Living Happily In A Senior Dog Home
“This post contains affiliate links, and I will be compensated if you make a purchase after clicking on my links.”. Joey, the little canine born without front legs, is now spreading happiness in a senior dog rescue home in Rhode Island. Staying at the Vintage Pet Rescue, the dog is also raising awareness about the importance of animal rescues.
BBC
Owami Davies: Murder arrests over missing student nurse
Two men have been arrested on suspicion of murder by detectives searching for a student nurse who vanished nearly a month ago in south London. Owami Davies, 24, left her family home in Grays, Essex, and was last seen in West Croydon on 7 July. Her relatives have not heard...
ohmymag.co.uk
These giant pet rabbits that were 'bred to be eaten' were found in dreadful conditions
After the RSPCA were tipped off about the rabbits living in dreadful conditions, the animal inspectors headed to the property expecting to see the usual pet bunnies. They couldn’t believe their eyes when they came across something quite different. The place was full of rabbits, 47 of them in...
WATCH: Thousands of beagles freed from breeding facility looking for new homes
Roughly 4,000 beagles are being rescued from a breeding facility in Virginia after various violations forced the facility to close its doors.
dailyphew.com
Cyclist Finds Abandoned Puppies And Takes Them To Safety In His Jersey
Thyago Costa Silva, a biker, was exercising beside a buddy in Brazil when he noticed something on the side of the road that drew his eye. Five puppies were still there and battling to live in a large hole when he arrived at the location. The Dodo was told by...
BBC
Two drug arrests after MDMA found in pet food shipments
Two men have been arrested after eight kilograms of the drug MDMA was found in in two separate shipments of pet food. Border Force officers discovered two parcels destined for addresses in Scotland at a mail hub in Coventry, West Midlands. The parcels, containing dog and cat food, had been...
topdogtips.com
25 Wolf Dog Breeds
It is common knowledge that pet dogs of today are descendants of wolves. While it's not as noticeable in the Chihuahua or the Yorkshire Terrier, there are many wolf-like dog breeds that share a number of features with their wild ancestors. Some domestic dogs have been bred intentionally to look...
Comments / 0