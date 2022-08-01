Angus gamekeeper who kept trophy photos of fighting dogs jailed

Fischer Hricko’s lobster fishing expedition last Wednesday brought him face-to-face with a far more unexpected creature. As the 13-year-old searched for lobsters with his parents in the Florida Keys, a shark swam up to him and bit him in the face, necessitating 10 stitches on his upper lip. Hricko said that he was going after a particularly big lobster when he felt a tap on the back of his leg and turned around, only to be met with a shark’s jaws. His mom told Fox 35 that her son started screaming, “Mom, mom, shark! Get me out of here!” “It was honestly the scariest five minutes of my life,” she said. “Just hearing that terror in your child’s voice, it’s something that I can’t actually get out of my head.” According to the website Tracking Sharks, there had been 28 attacks in the U.S. this year as of August 1.Read it at Fox 35

FLORIDA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO