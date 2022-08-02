Read on www.uiargonaut.com
Latah County Sheriff’s Office Searching for Fugitive North Of Harvard
MOSCOW - Authorities are searching Jerome Creek, north of Harvard, for a fugitive out of Benewah County. Archie Hicks is wanted on a felony arrest warrant for violating the terms of his release from a witness intimidation case. He was last seen by authorities fleeing the Benewah County Courthouse in St. Maries in mid-July.
Clarkston Police Still Attempting to Locate Missing Woman
CLARKSTON - The Clarkston Police Department is attempting to locate a missing person. According to police, 37-year-old Chelsie R. Hutchins has not been seen in approximately one week. Chelsie is described as being 5'6" tall and approximately 185 pounds with blue eyes and brown hair. If anyone sees Chelsie or...
‘Dangerous’ suspect accused of running over officer arrested in Idaho
A man suspected of injuring an elderly woman and running over a Portland police officer has been arrested in Idaho, the Portland Police Bureau announced Wednesday.
Several agencies looking at Dworshak Dam death
LEWISTON — The Army Corps of Engineers now says there are multiple investigations into the June workplace death of a 54-year-old Orofino man at Dworshak Dam. Eric Engle, an Army veteran and employee of the Corps, died of carbon monoxide poisoning on June 29 while operating a gas-powered pressure washer in a tunnel at the dam. The Corps said this week Engle’s death has prompted five separate investigations.
Lewiston man charged with stalking after repeatedly sending texts threatening murder
A Lewiston man has been arrested and charged with first-degree stalking after he reportedly sent multiple text messages to a woman, threatening to kill her roommate. The victim reportedly already had a civil protection order against Van Dakota Atkins, 40, when she received the text messages.
Late morning accident shuts down I-90
One person was killed and another seriously injured following a head-on collision late Thursday morning on an already congested area of Interstate 90 near Mullan. Multiple official sources tell the News-Press that reports came in just after 11 a.m., stating that a semi-truck was on fire and blocking I-90 between Wallace and Mullan near milepost 64, where all of the traffic has been reduced to single lanes on the eastbound side of the highway due to construction.
No License Plate Leads to Meth Arrest in Idaho County
GRANGEVILLE - At around 7:00 p.m. Monday, while on routine patrol, an Idaho County deputy stopped a vehicle for having no license plates. After contact with the driver, it was determined his driving privileges were suspended. During a search methamphetamine was found. 26-year-old Darrin Miller, of Nezperce, was arrested for...
Idaho animal shelter, Nez Perce Sheriff's Office sieze another 12 great danes from puppy mill
NEZ PERCE COUNTY, Idaho - A dozen more great danes have been recovered from the same location following a Nez Perce County Sheriff Office search warrant. Concerned citizens reportedly tipped the IARN off about the additional dogs. The total count has risen to 25 great danes after the siezure. "Yes,...
23-Year-Old Clarkston Man Arrested in Connection to Multiple Burglaries in Elks Addition Area of Lewiston
LEWISTON - A 23-year-old Clarkston man who is the main suspect in multiple car burglaries in the Elks Addition area of Lewiston, ID has been arrested. The Lewiston Police Department began receiving reports of car burglaries in the area around 6:00 a.m. Friday morning. In total, more than six reports came in for thefts from unlocked vehicles in the areas of the 3500 and 3600 blocks of Country Club Drive, the 200 block of Shiloh Drive, the 3400 block of Selway Drive, and the 3200 block of Meadowlark Drive. Among the items stolen were credit cards, cash and two pistols.
Two families lost their home in wildfire off of Tammany Creek Road
A GoFundMe account has been set up for the families who lost their home during a fast-moving fire that broke out in a shop off of Tammany Creek Road on Tuesday evening. Katie Hollingshead created the page Wednesday morning for the Ortiz and Lamm families. "The fire was swift and...
Missing Person: 71-Year-Old Randy Jackson
KAMIAH, ID - Family members are searching for 71-year-old Randy Jackson, of Kamiah. The family says he was last seen in the Lewiston area on Saturday, July 30 and was driving a green 1995 GMC Suburban. The vehicle reportedly has no plate but does have a "We The People" bumper sticker.
Evacuations remain in place for Williams Lake fire
AMBER, Wash. — Level 3 evacuations — meaning LEAVE NOW — remain in place for people living near the Williams Lake fire. Those living in the area between Cheney Plaza, S Grogen Road, Martin Road and Texas Ferry Road toward Williams Lake Road are currently under Level 3 evacuations. All those living in the area are advised to evacuate immediately....
Wildfire ignites off Tammany Creek Road
Update as of 8:30 p.m. - According to a Facebook post by Nez Perce County Emergency Management, Lapwai Fire was the Incident Command on tonight's fire. It started at an outbuilding that spread as a wildfire. The fire did destroy one home along Tammany Creek Road, according to the post.
