Downtown Orlando shooting: City to add controlled security checkpoints near bars and restaurants, mayor says

Man sentenced to 30 years for shooting Daytona Beach police officer
A man who shot a Daytona Beach police officer with an AK-47 nearly four years ago will spend 30 years in prison. Raymond Roberts Jr. pleaded no contest to several felony charges during a hearing on Friday.
Father suspected of killing wife, kids inside Orlando home, then himself, police say
ORLANDO, Fla. - Police have identified the three adults and two children who were found dead inside a home in Orlando on Tuesday in what is suspected to be an apparent murder-suicide. A man is accused of killing his wife and three children, according to police. Officers responded to the...
Developer hopes to bring luxury apartments to Volusia Mall
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - An Orlando developer plans to bring 350 luxury apartments to the site of the old Macy’s at the Volusia Mall in Daytona Beach. Legacy Partners tells FOX 35 the complex would likely be called Legacy Daytona. The company hopes the project drives traffic to the mall, allowing residents to walk to shops and restaurants.
Danielle Redlick sentenced for tampering with evidence after death of husband in Winter Park home
WINTER PARK, Fla. - Danielle Redlick, the woman acquitted of murdering her stepfather-turned-husband in their Winter Park home, was sentenced on Friday for tampering with physical evidence. A judge sentenced Redlick to 364 days in jail with credit for 364 days of time served and 12 months of probation. She...
Florida man accused in road rage shooting extradited to Volusia County from Georgia
EDGEWATER, Fla. - James Seiler, the man accused in a road rage shooting in Edgewater, Florida, has been extradited to Volusia County following his arrest in Georgia last month, police said. He'll make his first appearance before a judge on Thursday afternoon. Seiler was captured on July 23 in McIntosh,...
Florida pumps brakes on turnpike extension
The state Department of Transportation has paused plans to extend Florida’s Turnpike northwest from Wildwood after four potential routes drew local opposition, the agency said Thursday. The Department of Transportation said in a news release that feedback turned up concerns with "portions" of all four proposed routes. "The goal...
Lake Wales K-9 'murdered by violent suspect,' officials say
LAKE WALES, Fla. - A Lake Wales K-9 was killed in a neighborhood where an officer-involved shooting took place. Police said the shooting occurred Wednesday morning, adding that K-9 Max "was murdered by a violent suspect." That suspect, described as a convicted felon, was shot and killed by an officer.
Missing 10-year-old girl from Marion County found safe
MARION COUNTY, Fla. - UPDATE:. Arianna has been located and is safe. The Marion County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for help locating a missing 10-year-old girl who may be in danger. Arianna Ames was last seen Thursday night around 11 p.m walking on 3100 block of SE 145th...
Daytona airport gets new CT machine for 3D luggage scanning
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Travelers at the Daytona International Airport will notice new technology scanning their bags - a CT machine giving TSA agents a 3D view. "Our officers are able to spin that image, rotate the image, and therefore see that there are no threats in the bag," said Sari Koshetz, TSA spokesperson.
Lake Wales K-9 'murdered' in line of duty, officials say; suspect shot and killed by officers
LAKE WALES, Fla. - A Lake Wales K-9 was killed in the line of duty Wednesday morning while responding to a domestic violence call, with investigators saying the suspect responsible was then shot and killed by officers at the scene. Police said K-9 Max "was murdered by a violent suspect,"...
Orlando weekend forecast: Will it rain in Central Florida?
ORLANDO, Fla. - WHAT IS THE WEATHER FORECAST FOR TODAY AROUND ORLANDO?. It's another hot, humid day for Central Florida. Highs will reach near 94 inland, and touch cooler along the beaches. A bit of drier air has arrived, so rain chances will be on the lowest along the coast-highest in the Western Peninsula closer to I-75.
Report: Disney World ticket prices have jumped nearly 4,000-percent in 50 years
ORLANDO, Fla. - The "Most Magical Place on Earth" could also be one of the priciest, according to a new report. According to a UK-based data tracking firm, Walt Disney World tickets have jumped nearly 4,000% over the past 50 years! Meanwhile, everyday expenses like rent and gas have increased less than 1,000% in that same time frame.
Weather Forecast: August 5, 2022
Orlando and Central Florida will see a relatively dry Friday evening and Saturday, but chances for widespread precipitation will increase on Sunday and Monday. Temperatures will be driven by those rain chances with highs in the low-to-mid 90s.
