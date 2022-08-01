Downtown Orlando shooting: City to add controlled security checkpoints near bars and restaurants, mayor says

ORLANDO, Fla. - The "Most Magical Place on Earth" could also be one of the priciest, according to a new report. According to a UK-based data tracking firm, Walt Disney World tickets have jumped nearly 4,000% over the past 50 years! Meanwhile, everyday expenses like rent and gas have increased less than 1,000% in that same time frame.

